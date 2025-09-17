SwiftCap Breakout EA is based on a simple but time-tested trading method. It uses the previous day’s high and low levels and places trades when price breaks those levels. This straightforward approach has been proven to work well in all market conditions. The EA is designed for Gold (XAUUSD), USDJPY, and USTEC (Nasdaq 100). These markets often break key levels, which makes this strategy very effective.

Trading Specifications

Supported Instruments: XAUUSD, USDJPY, USTEC

XAUUSD, USDJPY, USTEC Timeframe: Works on any timeframe

Recommended Broker: IC Markets (or any broker with low spreads and reliable execution)

Account Type: Hedging required

Spread Type: Standard account with low spreads recommended

Minimum Deposit: $100 (works with any amount)

EA Settings: Default inputs are optimized for Gold. Extra set files available for USDJPY and USTEC.

VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 stable operation

Core Features

Multi-Asset Trading: Ready for metals, indices, and forex

Smart Entries: Uses pending orders for clean breakout trades

Risk Management: Fixed stop loss with trailing stop included

Safe Design: No martingale, no grid, no curve-fitted AI

Long-Term Growth: Focused on steady results with low drawdown

Reliable Execution: Best performance with raw spread or low-commission brokers

Flexible: Logic is simple, transparent, and can be re-optimized easily

One EA for Many Markets: Trade Gold, USDJPY, and USTEC with one system

Evergreen Strategy: Works in all market conditions, not over-optimized

Try the demo version in strategy tester before buying. Default settings are for Gold. Use the extra set files to test USDJPY and USTEC.

If you have suggestions or need help with the EA, join our Discord group or contact me directly here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/swiftcapeas

Risk Disclosure