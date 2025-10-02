This signal is powered by SwiftCap Breakout EA,it applies a classic breakout model built around daily high and low ranges.



Product link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150117

---------------------

Set Files

The signal uses the official optimized set files developed for Gold, USTEC, USDJPY: Set files used in signals.zip

Risk Parameters

Each trade uses 3% risk based on the current account balance.

----------------------

Broker Requirements

For best performance, use a broker with tight spreads and fast execution.

Suggested broker: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=85950

-----------------------

Additional Notes

No martingale or grid is used.

All positions are protected with a fixed stop loss and managed with a dynamic trailing-stop system.

Trades are taken only when the EA detects clean breakout conditions across supported markets.

This signal is suitable for users who want disciplined, automated breakout trading based on a clear and proven strategy.