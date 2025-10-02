SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / SwiftCap Breakout EA
Hassan Sarfraz

SwiftCap Breakout EA

Hassan Sarfraz
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 56%
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
146
Profit Trades:
126 (86.30%)
Loss Trades:
20 (13.70%)
Best trade:
11.82 USD
Worst trade:
-12.43 USD
Gross Profit:
213.59 USD (64 162 pips)
Gross Loss:
-66.46 USD (23 163 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (35.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.74 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
1.72%
Max deposit load:
19.84%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
11 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.25
Long Trades:
82 (56.16%)
Short Trades:
64 (43.84%)
Profit Factor:
3.21
Expected Payoff:
1.01 USD
Average Profit:
1.70 USD
Average Loss:
-3.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-24.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.85 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
11.29%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
45.23 USD (12.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.93% (45.15 USD)
By Equity:
3.55% (14.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NAS100 56
USDJPY 45
XAUUSD 45
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 19
USDJPY 56
XAUUSD 72
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 33K
USDJPY 594
XAUUSD 7.2K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.82 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlueberryMarkets-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GoMarkets-Live
0.78 × 9
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
1.47 × 51
Exness-MT5Real7
2.24 × 51
OctaFX-Real2
5.67 × 3
This signal is powered by SwiftCap Breakout EA,it applies a classic breakout model built around daily high and low ranges.

Product link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150117

---------------------

Set Files
The signal uses the official optimized set files developed for Gold, USTEC, USDJPY: Set files used in signals.zip

Risk Parameters
Each trade uses 3% risk based on the current account balance. 

----------------------

Broker Requirements
For best performance, use a broker with tight spreads and fast execution.
Suggested broker: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=85950

-----------------------

Additional Notes

  • No martingale or grid is used.

  • All positions are protected with a fixed stop loss and managed with a dynamic trailing-stop system.

  • Trades are taken only when the EA detects clean breakout conditions across supported markets.

This signal is suitable for users who want disciplined, automated breakout trading based on a clear and proven strategy.
No reviews
2025.12.12 04:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.16 19:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.07 16:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.07 15:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 06:09
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.03 05:09
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.03 01:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.03 01:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.03 01:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.02 11:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 11:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 11:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.02 11:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.02 11:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
