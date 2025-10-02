- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100
|56
|USDJPY
|45
|XAUUSD
|45
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NAS100
|19
|USDJPY
|56
|XAUUSD
|72
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NAS100
|33K
|USDJPY
|594
|XAUUSD
|7.2K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlueberryMarkets-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This signal is powered by SwiftCap Breakout EA,it applies a classic breakout model built around daily high and low ranges.
Product link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150117
---------------------
Set Files
The signal uses the official optimized set files developed for Gold, USTEC, USDJPY: Set files used in signals.zip
Risk Parameters
Each trade uses 3% risk based on the current account balance.
----------------------
Broker Requirements
For best performance, use a broker with tight spreads and fast execution.
Suggested broker: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=85950
-----------------------
Additional Notes
-
No martingale or grid is used.
-
All positions are protected with a fixed stop loss and managed with a dynamic trailing-stop system.
-
Trades are taken only when the EA detects clean breakout conditions across supported markets.
