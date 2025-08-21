Supertrend G5 Pro

5

Supertrend G5 Pro — Professional for XAUUSD

Overview:

Supertrend G5 Pro is a full-featured automated trading system optimized for XAUUSD, built for intraday and short-term trading with a primary focus on the M5 timeframe (also effective on M1, M15 and H1 with parameter adjustments). It combines ATR-based Supertrend signals, multi-timeframe trend confirmation and professional money-management tools to pursue progressive growth while protecting capital. Since its release, Supertrend G5 has reached thousands of downloads and received numerous positive reviews. The Pro version is optimized with advanced features to help you trade live accounts more safely and effectively.

Supertrend G5 Pro is not designed for all traders. Instead, it is specifically built for medium to large-capital traders and institutions seeking a long-term, sustainable profit solution, with a minimum recommended capital of 2,000 USD.

Core strategy and trade management:

The signal foundation is an ATR-based Supertrend, combined with multi-timeframe EMA filters that include the operating timeframe plus D1 to reduce counter-trend trades. The EA opens long positions when an uptrend is confirmed and short positions when a downtrend is confirmed. Positions are managed with configurable break-even and trailing stop rules. The EA can intelligently scale into strong trends to lock in profits.

VWAP Filter: The EA includes an optional VWAP Filter feature. Users can enable the filter, set the VWAP period, select timeframe, and define price-above-VWAP conditions for bullish signals, providing an additional layer of trend confirmation.

Risk Management: Position sizing can be automatically adjusted using the Risk Management system based on a configurable percentage of account equity. Users can enable or disable money management, set maximum risk per trade, and benefit from lot size protection to prevent excessive or invalid lot outputs. Fixed-lot mode is also supported.

Risk management and prop-firm compatibility:

The EA provides advanced automatic protection mechanisms, including daily loss limits and an absolute account loss limit with trading pause when thresholds are reached—useful for prop-firm evaluation rules. It also includes spread and volatility filters to avoid trading during abnormal spreads or excessively noisy market conditions. Strict exposure controls such as maximum lot per trade, maximum number of concurrent orders, and total lot volume limits are available. There is also an option to block new orders while in a loss streak or after exceeding a configured loss level.

Flexible Risk Control (Maximum Loss Limit): 

Supertrend G5 Pro features a customizable Maximum Loss Limit that automatically stops trading when the predefined loss threshold is reached.

Traders can set the maximum loss as a percentage of the initial balance, with a default value of 20%.
For example, with a $2,000 account, the maximum allowed loss is $400.

This setting helps protect the trading account, control risk effectively, and preserve capital for future growth when market conditions improve.

Integrated dashboard:

A lightweight, on-chart dashboard displays EA status, number of open trades, profit/loss, current ATR and the active SL/TP mode. The dashboard can be enabled or disabled and supports customization of position, font, size and colors to match user preferences.

Key features:

  • ATR-based Supertrend signals with multi-timeframe EMA filters (operating timeframe + D1)

  • VWAP Filter (optional): enable/disable, set period and timeframe, require price-above-VWAP for bullish signals

  • SL/TP selectable as fixed points or ATR-based

  • Risk Management system for automatic lot sizing by account-percentage and fixed-lot mode

  • Lot Size Protection to safeguard lot outputs

  • Advanced break-even and trailing stop configuration

  • Intelligent scaling into strong trends

  • Spread and volatility filters

  • Daily loss limit and absolute account loss limit with auto-stop trading

  • Limits on concurrent trades and total lot volume

  • Average Profit Target option to close orders when portfolio-level profit target is met

  • Lightweight, movable dashboard for quick monitoring

  • Incremental Lot System: Gradually increases the position size in the direction of the trend, using configurable initial Buy/Sell lot sizes and customizable lot increment steps.

Recommendations and requirements:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (default presets optimized for Gold)

  • Timeframe: recommended M5; M1, M15 or H1 usable with parameter adjustments

  • Minimum capital: USD 2000; recommended > USD 5000 to provide a better risk buffer for trading gold

  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Standard with low spreads

  • Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500 (adjust to your risk tolerance)

  • Account mode: Hedge recommended

  • VPS: recommended for stable 24/7 operation

Installation and support:

After purchase, please message me on MQL5 for step-by-step installation guidance, optimized presets and parameter advice tailored to your account. Always backtest and forward-test on a demo account before trading live. Important parameters to check include Risk Management settings (e.g., maximum risk per trade, money management on/off), VWAP filter settings, maximum lot, and other risk-limiting options such as daily loss limit and absolute account loss limit.

Author contact:

Van Minh Nguyen
Message on MQL5 for support, optimized presets or personalized configuration advice.

Yann CC
35
Yann CC 2025.12.23 14:18 
 

Très bon EA pour MT5, le positionnement est simple et depuis 1 mois d'utilisation les résultats sont au rendez vous ! . Le support est réactif pour toute question et ajuster les réglage à mon compte. Merci pour ce travail !

Yann CC
35
Yann CC 2025.12.23 14:18 
 

Très bon EA pour MT5, le positionnement est simple et depuis 1 mois d'utilisation les résultats sont au rendez vous ! . Le support est réactif pour toute question et ajuster les réglage à mon compte. Merci pour ce travail !

Van Minh Nguyen
9890
来自开发人员的回复 Van Minh Nguyen 2025.12.24 13:36
Merci pour votre confiance et votre retour !
Heureux de savoir que l’EA fonctionne bien sur votre compte.
回复评论