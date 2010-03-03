QfG

QfG is highly risky be wise

Made from chatgpt tested over 1000 times for two and half years. Only one person made this not a team of experts. The price is not worth it's value 

Take cautious of losses made.

Doesn't work over strategy tester dues to many ai incorporated materials

Best professional outlook 

Best for get quick fast scheme

Happy trading pals

QfG Expert Advisor – Setup and Usage Guide

QfG is a streamlined Expert Advisor (EA) built for MetaTrader, specifically configured for precision trading on the Gold (XAUUSD) symbol. It is designed to operate independently with minimal user intervention, making it ideal for users who prefer a set-and-monitor trading approach.

How to Use QfG

To begin using QfG, follow these simple steps:

  1. Open the Gold (XAUUSD) chart in MetaTrader.

  2. Apply the EA to the chart on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.

  3. Enable Algo Trading in the MetaTrader platform.

  4. Check that the symbol and timeframe match the recommended setup before starting.

Input Parameters

QfG comes with a clean input section, allowing users to customize a few key elements of its behavior:

  • Lot Size: Defines the fixed volume for each trade.

  • Magic Number: Unique ID to distinguish QfG's trades from others on your account.

  • Maximum Trades: Sets the cap for open positions at any given time.

  • Decision Logic Sensitivity: Adjusts internal logic sensitivity (for experienced users only).

Interface & Behavior

Once attached, QfG runs silently in the background with minimal chart interference. All trading logic is handled internally. You may monitor open positions from the Terminal window or view any alerts in the Experts tab.

Best Practices

  • Use on XAUUSD only, as other instruments may not align with internal logic.

  • Run QfG on one chart at a time to avoid conflicting logic.

  • Adjust time settings based on your broker's server time.

  • Test on a demo account when changing settings.


