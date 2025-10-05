Majd Qatuni exp

Absolutely! I'd be happy to translate and format the description of your Expert Advisor (EA) into English, keeping it professional and under the character limit. 🇬🇧🇺🇸

Product Description: "MAJD QATUNI Trend Reversal EA" (v1.27)

This Expert Advisor (EA) is an automated trading system designed to capture potential market reversals following periods of strong momentum. It identifies opportunities using a proprietary consecutive candlestick pattern and validates these signals with a comprehensive suite of technical filters and robust risk management features. The EA focuses on high-precision entry, dynamic Stop Loss placement, and advanced profit protection through Break-Even and Trailing Stop logic.

🌟 Key Features and Advantages

Feature Description Momentum-Based Reversal Strategy The core logic looks for N consecutive bullish/bearish candles, then waits for a "correction" candle before entering a trade in the direction of the pattern's breakout, aiming to capitalize on the continuation of the reversal. Professional Money Management Calculates the precise Lot Size based on a customizable fixed percentage of equity risk (Risk Percent), ensuring consistent and controlled risk per trade setup. Dual Stop Loss Logic (Fixed & Structural) Offers flexibility with two Stop Loss modes: a Fixed Stop Loss (in points) or a Dynamic Structural SL placed safely beyond the recent high/low of the last N bars to align with market structure. Comprehensive Multi-Indicator Filtering Includes optional filters to enhance signal quality and avoid noise: RSI (to filter extreme overbought/oversold conditions), Moving Average (MA) (to trade in line with the trend), MACD (for momentum confirmation), and ATR (to filter based on current volatility). Advanced Trailing & Break-Even System Protects profits in two stages: First, moves the Stop Loss to the Break-Even point (entry price plus a safety buffer) once a set profit is achieved. Second, initiates a Trailing Stop to continuously follow the price action and lock in maximum gains. Trading Hour Restrictions Allows the user to restrict the EA's operation to specific hours (Start Hour / End Hour) to target volatile trading sessions or avoid quiet/unpredictable times. Position Management Enforces a maximum number of simultaneous open trades (Max Open Positions), automatically adjusting the per-trade risk percentage to ensure the total exposure remains within the defined limit.

⚙️ Input Parameters List

The user can fine-tune every aspect of the robot's behavior using the following inputs: