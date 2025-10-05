Majd Qatuni exp
- Majd Ahmad Mahmoud Qatuni
Product Description: "MAJD QATUNI Trend Reversal EA" (v1.27)
This Expert Advisor (EA) is an automated trading system designed to capture potential market reversals following periods of strong momentum. It identifies opportunities using a proprietary consecutive candlestick pattern and validates these signals with a comprehensive suite of technical filters and robust risk management features. The EA focuses on high-precision entry, dynamic Stop Loss placement, and advanced profit protection through Break-Even and Trailing Stop logic.
🌟 Key Features and Advantages
|Feature
|Description
|Momentum-Based Reversal Strategy
|The core logic looks for N consecutive bullish/bearish candles, then waits for a "correction" candle before entering a trade in the direction of the pattern's breakout, aiming to capitalize on the continuation of the reversal.
|Professional Money Management
|Calculates the precise Lot Size based on a customizable fixed percentage of equity risk (Risk Percent), ensuring consistent and controlled risk per trade setup.
|Dual Stop Loss Logic (Fixed & Structural)
|Offers flexibility with two Stop Loss modes: a Fixed Stop Loss (in points) or a Dynamic Structural SL placed safely beyond the recent high/low of the last N bars to align with market structure.
|Comprehensive Multi-Indicator Filtering
|Includes optional filters to enhance signal quality and avoid noise: RSI (to filter extreme overbought/oversold conditions), Moving Average (MA) (to trade in line with the trend), MACD (for momentum confirmation), and ATR (to filter based on current volatility).
|Advanced Trailing & Break-Even System
|Protects profits in two stages: First, moves the Stop Loss to the Break-Even point (entry price plus a safety buffer) once a set profit is achieved. Second, initiates a Trailing Stop to continuously follow the price action and lock in maximum gains.
|Trading Hour Restrictions
|Allows the user to restrict the EA's operation to specific hours (Start Hour / End Hour) to target volatile trading sessions or avoid quiet/unpredictable times.
|Position Management
|Enforces a maximum number of simultaneous open trades (Max Open Positions), automatically adjusting the per-trade risk percentage to ensure the total exposure remains within the defined limit.
⚙️ Input Parameters List
The user can fine-tune every aspect of the robot's behavior using the following inputs:
|Group
|Input Name
|Description
|Pattern Settings
|NumConsecutiveBearish/Bullish
|The number of consecutive bearish (for Sell) or bullish (for Buy) candles required to trigger the pattern.
|PatternTimeFrame
|The timeframe the EA uses to analyze the candlestick pattern.
|Trade Settings
|RiskPercent
|The percentage of account equity to risk per trade set (divided among MaxOpenPositions).
|StopLoss
|Fixed Stop Loss distance in points (used only if UseFixedStopLoss is true).
|TakeProfitBuy/Sell
|Fixed Take Profit distance in points for Buy and Sell orders.
|MagicNumber
|Unique identifier for the EA's trades.
|MaxOpenPositions
|The maximum number of positions the EA can have open concurrently.
|Stop Loss Settings
|UseFixedStopLoss
|Toggles between fixed SL (in points) and the dynamic structural SL.
|StructuralLookbackBars
|Number of previous bars to check for high/low when determining the structural SL price.
|StructuralSLBufferPips
|Safety margin (in pips) added to the structural high/low.
|RSI Filter Settings
|UseRSIFilterBuy/Sell
|Enables/disables the Relative Strength Index (RSI) filter.
|RSIPeriod
|The period for the RSI calculation.
|RSIOverbought/Oversold
|The RSI levels used for filtering trade signals.
|MA Filter Settings
|UseMAFilter
|Enables/disables the Moving Average (MA) filter.
|MATimeFrame/MAPeriod
|Timeframe and period for the MA.
|MAMethod/MAPrice
|Method (e.g., SMA, EMA) and price applied to the MA.
|MACD Filter Settings
|UseMACDFilter
|Enables/disables the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) filter.
|MACDFast/Slow/SignalPeriod
|The three periods used for MACD calculation.
|ATR Filter Settings
|UseATRFilter
|Enables/disables the Average True Range (ATR) volatility filter.
|MaxATRPercent
|The maximum allowable percentage of volatility (ATR relative to price) to accept a trade.
|Trailing Stop Settings
|UseTrailingStop
|Enables/disables the advanced trailing stop and break-even feature.
|TrailingActivation
|The profit (in points) required to activate the Break-Even phase.
|BreakEvenPipsBuffer
|The buffer (in points) by which the SL is moved better than the entry price.
|TrailingStopDistance/TrailingStep
|The distance (in points) the SL trails the price and the minimum movement required (step).
|Time Settings
|UseTradingHours
|Restricts trading to specific times of the day.
|StartHour/EndHour
|The hour (24-hour format) the EA starts and stops looking for trades.