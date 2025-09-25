Supertrend G5 Pro

Supertrend G5 Pro v4.3

© 2025 Van Minh – https://www.mql5.com

Overview

Supertrend G5 Pro is a full-featured upgrade of Supertrend G5, specially optimized for XAU/USD (Gold). Tuned primarily for M5 (also effective on M5, M15, H1), the EA is designed as a complete trading system that balances frequent, small-profit entries with robust capital protection and professional money-management tools.

What’s new in v4.3

  • New Loss Limits group — "==== FundingPips Loss Limits ====" for enhanced risk control and prop-firm compatibility:

    • EnableDailyLossLimit (bool) — enable/disable daily loss cap.

    • DailyLossLimitPercent (double) — daily stop threshold as % of the initial daily balance (default 5.0%).

    • EnableMaxLossLimit (bool) — enable/disable maximum account loss cap.

    • MaxLossLimitPercent (double) — maximum account loss as % of initial balance (default 20.0%).

  • These new controls automatically pause trading when configured loss thresholds are reached, improving capital protection and alignment with prop-firm rules.

Why choose Supertrend G5 Pro?

  • Designed for consistent compounding: High-frequency small trades with moderate TP targets for repeated profit capture and reinvestment.

  • Trend-focused entries: Combines ATR-based Supertrend with multi-timeframe EMA confirmation (active TF + D1) to avoid counter-trend entries.

  • Advanced risk & money management: Dynamic lot sizing, hard caps, and multiple automatic stop thresholds to protect equity.

  • Prop-firm friendly features: Daily and maximum loss limits, configurable safeguards to meet common evaluation rules.

Core strategy & trade management

  • Signal basis: Supertrend (ATR) + EMA multi-timeframe filter.

  • Entry logic: Buy on confirmed uptrend, sell on confirmed downtrend.

  • TP / SL: Fixed-point TP/SL (configurable) combined with Breakeven and Trailing Stop.

  • Position scaling: Smart scaling into strong trends with trailing/breakeven to lock gains.

Key features

  • EMA multi-timeframe trend confirmation (active TF + D1).

  • Dynamic lot sizing by % equity (DynamicLotRiskPercent) and Fixed Lot mode.

  • Spread control to avoid trading during wide spreads.

  • Breakeven & Trailing Stop with configurable start/step.

  • No New Orders When Losing — optional pause on configured loss/streak.

  • Maximum Lot per Trade and Global limits (MaxAllOrders, MaxLotSum).

  • New (v4.3) Daily Loss Limit & Maximum Loss Limit for automatic trading suspension on threshold breach.

Requirements & recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) — default presets optimized for Gold.

  • Timeframe: M1 preferred; M5/M15/H1 possible with parameter adjustments.

  • Minimum capital: $2,000 (recommended > $5,000 for best risk buffer on Gold).

  • Account type: ECN / Raw / Standard with low spreads.

  • Leverage: 1:100 – 1:500 (adjust according to risk).

  • Account mode: Hedge recommended.

  • VPS: Recommended for stable 24/7 operation.

Installation & support

After purchase, message me on MQL5 for step-by-step setup, optimized presets, and parameter recommendations tailored to your account. Always backtest and forward-test on demo before running live.

Suggested adjustable parameters to review first: DynamicLotRiskPercent , MaximumLot , MinDistancePoints , and the new DailyLossLimitPercent / MaxLossLimitPercent .

Author contact

Van Minh — Message on MQL5 for support, optimized presets, or personalised configuration assistance.


