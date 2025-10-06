Geek Engine EA is a professional-grade automated trading system that combines multiple proven technical analysis strategies with sophisticated risk management and performance tracking capabilities. Designed for both novice and experienced traders seeking consistent, rule-based trading execution.





KEY FEATURES





Multi-Strategy Trading System

- MA Crossover Strategy with multi-timeframe confirmation

- RSI Momentum Strategy with divergence detection

- MACD Signal Strategy with histogram analysis

- Bollinger Bands Strategy with volatility breakouts

- Stochastic Oscillator Strategy with overbought/oversold levels

- Price Action Patterns including Pin Bars and Engulfing patterns

- Support and Resistance Level Trading

- Breakout Trading Strategy

- Trend Following Strategy

- Divergence Detection Strategy





Advanced Risk Management

- Configurable risk per trade percentage

- Fixed or dynamic position sizing

- Kelly Criterion positioning option

- Volatility-based position sizing

- Maximum daily drawdown protection

- Maximum open positions control

- Portfolio risk management

- Automatic stop loss and take profit calculation based on ATR





Smart Trailing Stop System

- ATR-based trailing stops

- Breakeven protection

- Partial position closing at targets

- Volatility-adjusted trailing

- Profit protection mechanisms





Market Condition Filters

- Trend strength filtering with ADX

- Volatility filtering with ATR

- Volume confirmation

- Time-based trading filters

- News event avoidance

- Spread filtering

- Multi-timeframe confirmation





Performance Tracking

- Real-time performance monitoring

- Individual strategy comparison

- Detailed drawdown analysis

- Monthly performance reports

- Advanced risk metrics

- Win rate and profit factor tracking





TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS





Supported Instruments: All Forex pairs, Metals, Indices, Cryptocurrencies

Timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1

Account Types: Netting and Hedging accounts supported

Minimum Deposit: 100 USD (recommended 1000 USD for optimal performance)

Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Execution Type: Market execution with instant order placement





RISK MANAGEMENT PARAMETERS





- Risk Per Trade: Adjustable from 0.5% to 5%

- Auto Lot Sizing: Dynamic calculation per 1000 USD

- Fixed Lot Size: Manual override option available

- Maximum Lot Size: Safety limit to prevent over-exposure

- Maximum Daily Drawdown: Automatic trading halt at threshold

- Maximum Open Positions: Configurable position limit

- Default Risk-Reward Ratio: 1:2 or custom settings





STRATEGY CUSTOMIZATION





Each strategy can be independently enabled or disabled with fully customizable parameters:

- Moving Average periods and calculation methods

- RSI periods and threshold levels

- MACD fast/slow EMA and signal periods

- Bollinger Bands deviation and periods

- Stochastic K and D periods

- ATR periods for volatility measurement

- Price action pattern sensitivity





FILTER SYSTEM





Comprehensive filtering system to improve trade quality:

- Minimum trend strength (ADX) requirement

- Minimum volatility (ATR) requirement

- Volume confirmation for entry signals

- Trading session filters (Asian, European, American)

- News event protection

- Maximum spread filtering

- Multi-timeframe trend alignment





INSTALLATION AND SETUP





1. Install the EA on your MetaTrader 5 platform

2. Attach to desired chart and timeframe

3. Configure risk parameters according to account size

4. Enable desired trading strategies

5. Adjust filters based on market conditions

6. Enable Smart Trailing and Performance Tracking as needed

7. Backtest thoroughly before live trading





RECOMMENDED SETTINGS





Conservative Trading:

- Risk Per Trade: 0.5 - 1%

- Maximum Open Positions: 1-2

- Enable all filters

- Smart Trailing: Enabled

- Risk-Reward Ratio: 1:2 or higher





Moderate Trading:

- Risk Per Trade: 1 - 2%

- Maximum Open Positions: 2-4

- Selective filter usage

- Smart Trailing: Enabled

- Risk-Reward Ratio: 1:1.5 to 1:2





Aggressive Trading:

- Risk Per Trade: 2 - 3%

- Maximum Open Positions: 3-5

- Minimal filtering

- Smart Trailing: Enabled with breakeven

- Risk-Reward Ratio: 1:1 to 1:1.5





OPTIMIZATION RECOMMENDATIONS





- Backtest on H1 or H4 timeframes for best results

- Use at least 1 year of historical data for optimization

- Forward test for minimum 1 month before live deployment

- Optimize separately for different instrument classes

- Re-optimize quarterly to adapt to market conditions

- Monitor performance metrics regularly





IMPORTANT NOTES





- Past performance does not guarantee future results

- Always backtest and forward test before live trading

- Start with minimum lot sizes when going live

- Monitor first trades carefully to ensure proper execution

- Adjust risk parameters according to your risk tolerance

- Use proper broker with low spreads and fast execution

- Ensure sufficient margin and account balance

- VPS recommended for 24/7 operation