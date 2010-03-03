Prism Breakout Pro
- Experts
- VALU VENTURES LTD
- Versione: 2.1
Prism Breaker Pro V2 – Multi-Symbol Portfolio Range Trading System
Prism Breaker Pro V2 is a professional range breakout trading system featuring sophisticated portfolio management, multi-symbol support, and advanced risk controls. It is designed for traders seeking to capitalize on market range breakouts across multiple currency pairs simultaneously.
Key Features
Advanced Range Trading Strategies
-
Simple Breakouts: Clean price action breakout entries.
-
Confirmed Breakouts: Multi-filter validation system for improved accuracy.
-
Retest Breakouts: Entries on institutional-style pullbacks to broken levels.
-
Dynamic Range Detection: Time-based range calculation.
-
ATR-Based Range Filters: Volatility-adjusted validation for breakout signals.
Multi-Symbol Portfolio Management
-
Simultaneous Trading: Supports up to 5 currency pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY, GBPUSD, AUDJPY).
-
Symbol-Specific Settings: Individual take profit and stop loss multipliers per pair.
-
Correlation Filtering: Helps avoid overexposure to correlated pairs.
-
Portfolio Risk Limits: Maximum total portfolio risk control.
-
Real-Time Dashboard: Live performance tracking for all symbols.
Smart Confirmation System
-
Volume Analysis: Breakout volume validation.
-
Momentum Filters: RSI, Stochastic, and MACD confirmation.
-
Trend Alignment: Moving average trend filtering.
-
Candle Close Confirmation: Aims to eliminate false breakout signals.
Professional Money Management
-
Six Money Management Modes: Fixed lots, risk percentage per trade, portfolio equal weight allocation, performance-based allocation, fixed lots per capital, and fixed risk amount.
-
Advanced Compounding System: Three modes - Conservative (no compounding), Moderate (balance-based), and Aggressive (equity-based).
-
Dynamic Balance Calculation: Compounding-aware risk sizing.
-
Maximum Equity Risk Protection: Safety limit override feature.
Institutional Risk Controls
-
Portfolio-Wide Risk Limits: Maximum total exposure control.
-
Symbol Position Limits: Prevents overtrading on single pairs.
-
Time-Based Trade Management: Session-specific trading controls.
-
Correlation Risk Management: Avoids taking correlated positions.
-
Anti-Hedging Protection: Prevents opposing positions on related symbols.
Professional Trade Management
-
Smart Breakeven System: Automatically locks in profits.
-
Advanced Trailing Stops: Points, ATR, or percentage-based trailing.
-
Time-Based Exits: Automatic position closing based on time rules.
-
Friday Exit Protection: Weekend risk management feature.
-
Multiple TP/SL Calculation Methods: Flexible exit strategies.
Technical Specifications & Requirements
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 only.
-
Minimum Deposit: $1,000 recommended ($2,500+ for optimal performance).
-
Optimized Pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY, GBPUSD, AUDJPY.
-
Timeframes: Works on all timeframes (M1 recommended for range detection).
-
VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation.
-
Broker: Low spread broker preferred.
Key System Features
-
Range Time Windows: Customizable range calculation periods.
-
Multiple Entry Buffers: ATR-dynamic or fixed point buffers.
-
Symbol-Specific Optimization: Individual settings per currency pair.
-
Real-Time Portfolio Dashboard: Live P&L and performance metrics.
-
Comprehensive Trade Frequency Controls: Prevents overtrading.
Dashboard & Monitoring
-
Real-time portfolio statistics.
-
Individual symbol performance tracking.
-
Compounding mode display.
-
Risk utilization monitoring.
-
Active range status per symbol.
Important Disclaimers
-
Designed for experienced traders familiar with range trading concepts.
-
Requires understanding of multi-symbol portfolio management.
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
-
All trading involves substantial risk of loss.
-
Proper risk management is essential for long-term success.