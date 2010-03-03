Quantum RSI Divergence Pro

Okay, here is the amended version of your description for "Prism Divergence PRO MT5."

Prism Divergence PRO MT5 - Professional Multi-Strategy Trading System

Revolutionary 15-Strategy RSI Divergence EA with Marketplace Validation

Prism Divergence PRO MT5 is a sophisticated Expert Advisor that combines 15 advanced divergence detection strategies with intelligent market regime analysis and adaptive risk management. Fully validated for marketplace requirements and designed for all trading styles.

Key Features

Multiple Divergence Strategies:

Classic Bullish/Bearish Divergence Detection

Hidden Divergence (Trend Continuation Signals)

Triple RSI Confirmation System (14, 21, 34 periods)

Complex Multi-Point Pattern Recognition

Confluence Analysis (Multiple Signal Confirmation)

Micro Divergence and Fractal Divergence Analysis

Volume Profile and Adaptive RSI Signals

Time Weighted, Liquidity Zone, and Order Flow Divergence

Bid/Ask Imbalance Detection

Cross Currency and Correlation Divergence Analysis

4 Adaptive Trading Modes:

Conservative Mode: Higher thresholds, wider stops, safer entries.

Aggressive Mode: Lower thresholds, tighter stops, more opportunities.

Scalping Mode: High-frequency tick processing for micro-divergences.

Custom Mode: Full manual control over all parameters.

Advanced Risk Management:

Multiple Lot Sizing Methods (Fixed, Risk-Based, Kelly Criterion).

ATR-Based Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit.

Position Management (Single, Pyramid, Martingale).

Spread Filtering & Market Hours Control.

What Makes This EA Unique?

15 Integrated Strategies: More confirmation signals than any single-strategy EA.

Mode-Adaptive Behavior: The same EA provides different personalities for different market conditions.

Real-Time Performance Dashboard: Live monitoring with detailed statistics.

High-Frequency Capability: Processes every tick for scalping opportunities.

Comprehensive Bug Fixes: Version 7.24 addresses all known issues.

Extensive Optimization Ranges: Perfect for Strategy Tester optimization.

Technical Specifications

Indicators Used: RSI (Multiple Periods: 14, 21, 34), Moving Average (Trend Direction), ATR (Volatility-Based Risk Management).

Timeframes: All timeframes supported (M1-MN1).

Assets: All Forex pairs, CFDs, and symbols.

Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended $500+).

Perfect For

Strategy Optimization Enthusiasts: Hundreds of parameters to optimize.

Multi-Timeframe Traders: Works on any chart timeframe.

Risk-Conscious Traders: Advanced position sizing and risk controls.

Scalpers & Day Traders: High-frequency tick processing mode.

Portfolio Diversification: Multiple uncorrelated strategies in one EA.

Getting Started Guide

Beginners: Start with Conservative Mode and enable only the Classic Divergence strategy.

Intermediate: Try Aggressive Mode with 2-3 strategies enabled.

Advanced: Use Custom Mode with the full strategy suite and optimization.

Scalpers: Enable Scalping Mode with high-frequency processing enabled.

Ready to experience professional-grade divergence trading? This EA brings institutional-level strategy diversification to your MetaTrader 5 platform. All strategies are fully configurable and can be enabled/disabled independently. A comprehensive manual and optimization guide are included.



