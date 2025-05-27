Synthesia EA
- Experts
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
Versione: 2.5
- Attivazioni: 5
Advanced VWAP & Volume Order Block EA
Copyright 2025, Abbas Ahmed
Overview
VolVoleur 2.1 is a next-generation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines institutional-grade VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) logic with advanced order block and volume confirmation to deliver highly selective, trend-following trade execution. Designed for both scalping and swing trading, this EA brings together sophisticated entry filtering, multi-timeframe adaptability, and dynamic risk management for consistent and robust performance.
Key Features
1. Dual VWAP Engine (Daily & Weekly)
-
Trades based on both Daily and Weekly VWAP cross logic.
-
VWAP Bands (ATR or StdDev-based) for dynamic support/resistance adaptation.
-
Customizable VWAP calculation price (close, open, high, low, typical, weighted).
2. Institutional Order Block Filtering
-
Confirms entries using order block patterns with body and volume multipliers.
-
Avoids low-quality signals by checking for true institutional momentum before placing trades.
3. Volume-Aware, Multi-Filter Entries
-
Signals only after confirmation by both price action and bar volume, minimizing false entries.
-
Requires a configurable number of bars to close above/below VWAP after a cross before entry.
4. Dynamic Trade Management
-
Supports both fixed and dynamic lot sizing (risk % of balance).
-
Configurable max trades per signal and total active trades to control exposure.
5. Adaptive Exit Logic
-
SL/TP calculated using ATR multipliers or manual point values for precision risk management.
-
VWAP bands dynamically adapt targets to volatility and trend.
6. Extensive Customization
-
All logic parameters are fully user-configurable: band widths, periods, confirmations, order block filters, and more.
-
Supports custom timeframes and price types for VWAP calculations.
7. Robust Logging and Transparency
-
Granular logging with toggle for easy debugging and trade tracking.
-
Clear comments on every trade with magic number tagging.
8. Professional Coding Standard
-
Clean, well-structured code designed for reliability and speed.
-
Supports all major symbols and brokers with full compatibility.
How It Works
-
VWAP Calculation:
On every new bar, the EA calculates both Daily and Weekly VWAP values and their dynamic bands (either ATR-based or StdDev-based).
-
Entry Signal:
-
Detects if the price crosses above or below VWAP.
-
Confirms signal with a set number of bars closing on the same side of VWAP (to avoid whipsaw).
-
Applies an additional institutional filter: recent order block with strong body and high volume.
-
-
Trade Placement:
-
If all criteria are met, places buy/sell orders with either fixed or dynamic lot size.
-
Trades are managed with either ATR-based SL/TP or manual point values.
-
Respects trade and signal limits to prevent over-exposure.
-
-
Monitoring and Management:
-
Continuously checks open trades and conditions for both daily and weekly strategies.
-
Logs every signal, order, and action for full auditability.
-
Recommended Use
-
Pairs: All major Forex pairs, Gold, and Indices.
-
Timeframes: 5M and above recommended; adapts to any timeframe.
-
Market Conditions: Best suited for trending and volatile markets.
-
Ideal For: Professional traders seeking a robust, institutional-grade VWAP strategy with strong risk management.
Inputs & Settings
-
Lot Management: Fixed or dynamic (risk %)
-
VWAP Engine: Daily/Weekly toggle, custom period and price type
-
VWAP Bands: ATR or StdDev, band multiplier, period
-
Order Block Filters: Lookback, body/volume multipliers
-
SL/TP: ATR multipliers or manual points
-
Entry Confirmation: Bars required above/below VWAP
-
Trade Limits: Max per signal, max total active trades
-
Logging: On/off switch for detailed output
Synthesia1.0 — Let institutional logic, precision, and volume lead your trading.
Take your strategy to the next level with this advanced, fully automated VWAP & order block EA.