Portfolio Stats Analytics
- Utilità
- VALU VENTURES LTD
- Versione: 7.31
- Aggiornato: 29 agosto 2025
- Attivazioni: 10
EA Portfolio Analytics Dashboard Pro - Advanced Multi-EA Performance Monitor
EA Portfolio Analytics Dashboard Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 tool designed for advanced portfolio management and real-time performance analytics. Monitor all your Expert Advisors simultaneously with institutional-grade metrics.
Key Benefits:
-
Multi-EA Performance Matrix: Track unlimited EAs and their statistics in a single view.
-
Real-Time Risk Analytics: Monitor key metrics like Sharpe Ratio, Value at Risk (VaR), and correlation.
-
Zero Configuration: The dashboard automatically detects all EAs running on your MT5 terminal.
-
Modern Responsive Interface: A clean, professional design that works on any screen size.
-
Smart Alert System: Receive instant notifications for critical portfolio events.
Core Features:
Professional Analytics Suite
-
Profit Factor and Win Rate analysis per EA.
-
Real-time drawdown monitoring.
-
Correlation Matrix to identify over-exposure risks.
-
Sharpe Ratio calculation for risk-adjusted performance.
-
Daily, weekly, and monthly performance breakdowns.
Real-Time Monitoring
-
Live tracking of all open positions and floating P/L.
-
Market condition analysis with trend and volatility indicators.
-
Currency strength analysis for multi-pair insights.
Risk Management Tools
-
Value at Risk (VaR) calculations.
-
Maximum Drawdown monitoring and alerts.
-
Position size and market exposure tracking.
Modern Interface
-
Professional dark theme.
-
Responsive design that scales from laptops to 4K monitors.
-
Minimizable panels to customize your workspace.
-
Color-coded metrics for instant visual feedback.
Technical Excellence
-
Optimized for zero-lag performance.
-
Memory-efficient operation.
-
Native MT5 integration using official APIs.
-
Works offline with no external dependencies.
-
Alternative myfxbook, fxblue tools.
Device Compatibility
Compatible with desktop trading stations, laptops, tablets, large 4K monitors, and multi-monitor setups.
Easy Setup
-
Install the EA on any chart in MetaTrader 5.
-
The dashboard automatically detects all your EAs.
-
Analytics begin immediately with no configuration needed.
