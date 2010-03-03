Prism Scalper Basic v16.0

Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 is a sophisticated MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across multiple markets, including Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency. This trading system employs a proven mean reversion strategy to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols.

Key Features

Single Strategy Focus: Specialized mean reversion system for clear and consistent performance.

Multi-Asset Optimization: Automatically adapts to Forex pairs, Gold, and Cryptocurrency markets.

Smart Risk Management: Dynamic position sizing with customizable risk limits.

Flexible Trading Modes: Choose between High Win Rate or High Reward-to-Risk mode.

Real-time Performance Tracking: Live statistics and performance monitoring directly on the chart.

Trading Strategy: Mean Reversion

The Basic version includes our core Mean Reversion strategy. This system capitalizes on market overextensions using advanced technical analysis.

Core Components:

Bollinger Bands Analysis: Identifies extreme price deviations from the mean.

RSI Confirmation: Filters signals using overbought/oversold conditions.

Smart Exit System: Configurable exit at Bollinger Band middle line or fixed targets.

Signal Cooldown: Prevents overtrading with customizable cooldown periods.

How It Works:

Detects when price touches or exceeds Bollinger Band extremes. Confirms entry with RSI divergence signals. Enters counter-trend positions expecting price reversion to the mean. Manages exits using either fixed targets or the dynamic Bollinger Band middle line.

Customizable Parameters:

Bollinger Bands Period and Deviation

RSI Period and Levels

Take Profit and Stop Loss in points

Signal Cooldown Timer

Trading Modes

High Win Rate Mode: Features stricter signal requirements for higher probability trades and a consistent win rate. Optimal for steady account growth with minimal drawdown.

High Reward Mode: Targets enhanced risk-to-reward ratios. Optimal for aggressive growth strategies with larger profit potential per trade.

Risk Management System

Dynamic Position Sizing: Positions are sized as a percentage of account balance (0.5%-5% customizable).

Daily Loss Limits: Automatic trading halt at preset daily loss thresholds.

Trade Limits: Prevents overtrading with a maximum number of open positions.

Broker Compatibility: Automatically adapts to broker-specific requirements including stop levels and freeze levels.

Symbol Support & Optimization

Forex Pairs: Optimized for all major and minor pairs.

Gold/XAUUSD: Special pip multiplier for accurate calculations.

Cryptocurrency: Enhanced volatility handling for major crypto pairs.

Auto-Detection: Automatically identifies symbol type and adjusts parameters for optimal performance.

Configuration & Setup

Easy Installation: Load the EA on an M1 chart for optimal performance.

Simple Configuration: Set your risk percentage and trading mode.

Real-time Monitoring: Track performance with on-chart statistics and alerts.

Expected Performance (Basic Version)

Monthly Return: 8-15%

Win Rate: 65-75%

Max Drawdown: 5-10%

About the Pro Version

The Pro Version of Prism Scalper includes two additional advanced strategies: a Market Maker system for ranging markets and a Multi-Timeframe Momentum strategy for capturing trends. These strategies are designed to work alongside the mean reversion system for diversified market coverage. You can learn more about the Pro Version's features and performance in the MQL5 Market.

Conclusion

Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 provides a solid, automated trading foundation with a high-performance mean reversion strategy. It is designed for traders seeking consistent results with transparent risk management.







