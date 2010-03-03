Quantum Breakout Basic
- Experts
- VALU VENTURES LTD
- Versione: 1.30
Quantum Breakout Lite - CPU-Optimized Breakout EA
Quantum Breakout Lite is a sophisticated, CPU-optimized Expert Advisor designed for professional breakout trading. This lightweight version delivers institutional-grade breakout detection with minimal resource consumption, making it perfect for VPS deployment and continuous operation.
Key Features
Advanced Breakout Detection
-
Dynamic Support/Resistance Analysis: Intelligent detection of key price levels using configurable lookback periods.
-
Adaptive Thresholds: Symbol-specific breakout thresholds that automatically adjust for Gold, Forex majors, and other instruments.
-
Multi-Timeframe Compatibility: Works seamlessly across all timeframes from M1 to MN1.
Professional Risk Management
-
ATR-Based Stop Loss/Take Profit: Volatility-adjusted position sizing ensures optimal risk-reward ratios.
-
Margin Protection: Advanced margin checking prevents over-leveraging.
-
Position Limits: Configurable maximum concurrent trades for portfolio protection.
-
Account Balance Guards: Minimum balance requirements prevent dangerous trading.
CPU Optimization Technology
-
Intelligent Tick Processing: Processes only every N ticks to reduce CPU load.
-
Cached Calculations: Smart caching of ATR and other indicators minimizes recalculations.
-
Minimal Memory Footprint: Optimized data structures for efficient memory usage.
-
VPS-Friendly Design: Perfect for virtual private servers with limited resources.
Trading Strategy
The EA implements a professional breakout strategy that:
-
Monitors price action across configurable lookback periods.
-
Identifies significant support and resistance levels.
-
Detects genuine breakouts using dynamic thresholds.
-
Executes trades with precise ATR-based stop levels.
-
Manages positions with advanced risk controls.
Configuration Options
Core Settings
-
Primary Timeframe: Choose your analysis timeframe.
-
Breakout Bars: Lookback period for S/R level detection.
-
Breakout Threshold: Sensitivity adjustment.
-
Fixed Lot Size: Position sizing control.
-
Maximum Trades: Concurrent position limits.
Risk Management
-
Stop Loss ATR Multiplier: Volatility-based stop distances.
-
Take Profit ATR Multiplier: Profit target calculation.
-
Maximum Spread: Spread filtering for optimal entry conditions.
-
Minimum Balance: Account protection threshold.
Performance Optimization
-
Processing Interval: CPU usage control.
-
Debug Options: Configurable logging levels.
Suitable For
-
Scalpers and Day Traders seeking quick breakout opportunities.
-
Swing Traders looking for medium-term momentum plays.
-
VPS Users requiring optimized remote server deployment.
-
All experience levels with intuitive parameter configuration.
Tested Instruments
Optimized and tested on:
-
Forex Majors: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD.
-
Gold: XAU/USD with specialized threshold logic.
-
Indices: SPX500, NAS100, UK100.
-
Commodities: Oil, Silver, and other instruments.
Technical Specifications
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3815 or newer).
-
Account Types: Hedge and Netting accounts supported.
-
Minimum Deposit: $100 recommended ($500+ for optimal performance).
-
VPS Requirements: 512MB RAM, 1 CPU core.
-
Latency Tolerance: Works with standard broker connections.
Installation & Setup
-
Download and copy the EA to your MT5 Experts folder.
-
Configure parameters to match your trading style.
-
Backtest first to validate performance on your broker's data.
-
Start with minimum lot sizes.
-
Monitor performance using the built-in features.
Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA is a tool to assist trading decisions and is not a guarantee of profits. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before live trading.
Support & Updates
-
Comprehensive user manual is included.
-
Regular updates for strategy refinements and bug fixes.
-
Active user community for support.
Version Information
-
Current Version: 1.30 LITE
-
Compatibility: MT5 Build 3815+
-
File Size: Lightweight design for efficient operation.
Quantum Breakout Lite delivers professional-grade breakout strategy execution in a resource-efficient package.