STO Swings

STO Swings EA for MT5

Catch Precision Swing Entries with Stochastic-Powered Signals.

The STO Swings EA is a technical expert advisor built to identify overbought and oversold swing opportunities using the powerful Stochastic Oscillator. It helps you trade high-probability reversals at key market turning points, making it ideal for traders who prefer structure and oscillator-based entries.

Key Features:

  • Stochastic-Based Entry Logic: Uses %K and %D crossovers in overbought/oversold zones to detect entry signals.

  • Swing Trading Algorithm: Focuses on low-risk swing setups with clear direction and confirmation.

  • Multi-Timeframe Filtering (optional): Confirm entries using trend direction from higher timeframes for added precision.

  • Built-In Risk Controls:

    • Fixed or percentage-based lot size

    • Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit

    • Optional breakeven and trailing stop logic

  • Session and Time Control: Choose exactly when the EA is allowed to trade.

🧠 Strategy Concept:

The EA enters buy trades when the Stochastic shows oversold conditions with upward crossovers, and sell trades when it shows overbought conditions with downward crossovers. Combined with swing logic and price confirmation, this ensures filtered, high-quality entries.

🏆 Best For:

  • Swing traders who like oscillator entries

  • Traders using M30, H1, or H4 timeframes

  • Anyone looking for structured, rules-based swing setups

  • Prop firm traders or those using strict risk guideline

Parameters Description

🔹 Trade Settings

  • StopLoss – Fixed stop loss in pips for each trade.

  • TakeProfit – Fixed take profit in pips for each trade.

  • EveryTickOrNewCandle – Choose if signals are checked on every tick or only on a new candle.

  • MaxPositions – Maximum number of open positions allowed at the same time.

  • MinStepPositions – Minimum price step (in points) between multiple open positions.

🔹 Trailing Stop

  • Trailing – Enable/disable trailing stop function.

  • TrailingActivate – Profit level (in pips) at which trailing stop starts working.

  • TrailingStop – Distance (in pips) between price and stop loss while trailing.

  • InpTrailingStep – Step (in pips) to move stop loss as price moves further into profit.

🔹 Risk Management

  • RiskOrManual_Lot – Select whether to use fixed lot size or percentage risk.

  • LotOrRiskValue – Lot size (if fixed) or percentage of account balance/equity to risk (if risk mode).

🔹 Time Control

  • TimeControl – Enable/disable trading time filter.

  • StartHour / StartMinute – Start time of allowed trading session.

  • EndHour / EndMinute – End time of allowed trading session.

🔹 Profit Management

  • UseEquityTrailing – Enable/disable equity trailing stop.

  • StartPercent – Percentage profit level at which equity trailing begins.

  • TrailPercent – Percentage step to lock profit once equity trailing is active.

  • UseCloseTime – Enable/disable automatic closing of trades at a specific time.

  • CloseTime – Exact time to close all open positions (if enabled).

  • MaxDrawdownPercent – Maximum allowed account drawdown in percent.

  • CloseTradesOnDrawdown – If true, all trades are closed once drawdown limit is reached.

  • PercentTP – Percentage target of account balance/equity for closing all trades.

  • CloseTradesOnPercentProfit – If true, EA will close all trades once target percentage profit is reached.

🔹 Other Features

  • InpOnlyBuyOrSell – Restrict EA to only buy trades, only sell trades, or both.

  • InpCloseOpposite – Close existing trades if an opposite signal appears.

  • InpAllowSingleEntry – Allow only one trade per signal (no repeated entries).

  • InpAllowSignalCloseTrade – Allow signal logic to close open trades automatically.

  • InpPrintLog – Enable/disable printing of EA activity to the terminal log.

  • InpFreezeCoefficient – Freeze level coefficient (used for brokers with freeze level restrictions).

  • Slippage – Maximum allowed slippage in points for order execution.

  • InpMagic – Unique identifier (magic number) for trades opened by this EA.



