GoodNess EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed for traders who demand precision, stability, and consistent returns. It expertly combines fast-paced scalping with trend-following strategies, making it a versatile tool for both sideways and trending markets. Whether you're trading during quiet sessions or high-impact news releases, GoodNess adapts and performs with exceptional reliability.

News Stability : Unlike most EAs, GoodNess is designed to remain stable and controlled even during economic news releases.

Scalping Logic : In ranging or low-volatility conditions, it quickly captures micro-movements for small but frequent profits.

Trend-Following : GoodNess detects and rides strong directional moves using multi-timeframe trend confirmation.

✅ Low Drawdown, High Accuracy – Designed for stable performance across market conditions.

✅ Session Filter – Restrict trading to specific hours or sessions to suit your strategy or broker.

✅ Advanced Risk Management – Includes fixed or percent-based lot sizing, SL/TP, trailing stop, breakeven, and drawdown protection.

✅ Fully Automated – Let the EA manage everything from entries to exits with no manual intervention needed.

✅ Dynamic Entry & Exit Logic – Blends price action, indicators, and volatility filters for optimal trade timing.

✅ Multi-Timeframe Filtering – Confirms trades using higher timeframes for improved accuracy.

Brokers : Compatible with most MT4 brokers

No martingale, no grid, no dangerous recovery systems

Ideal for both beginners and experienced traders looking for a dependable EA

Built to survive and adapt to market volatility and news events

Perfect for day traders , scalpers , and trend followers

✅ Set it. Forget it. Let GoodNess work for you.





📘 GoodNess Expert Advisor – Parameter Settings Guide

This guide explains each input parameter available in GoodNess EA for optimal setup and customization.

⚙️ Main Parameters

Parameter Description Select Trade Choose the market to trade (e.g., Forex, Indices, Crypto). Close In Signal Enable or disable trade closure based on signal ( True / False ). Use Take Profit Enable or disable the Take Profit function. Take Profit Set the Take Profit value in pips. Use Stoploss Enable or disable the Stop Loss function. Stop Loss Set the Stop Loss value in pips. Use Trailing Stop Enable or disable the Trailing Stop feature. Trailing Stop Set the Trailing Stop distance in pips. Trailing Step Set the Trailing Step interval in pips.

💼 Break Even & Risk Management

Parameter Description Use Break Even Enable or disable the Break Even function. Break Even Move SL to breakeven after this many pips profit. Break Even After Activate Break Even only after this pip gain. Auto Lot Size Enable automatic lot calculation based on risk. Risk Factor Percentage of balance to risk per trade (1–100). Manual Lot Size Use a fixed lot size (e.g., 0.01 , 0.10 ).

🛡️ Drawdown and Profit Control

Parameter Description Max Drawdown Percent Max account drawdown to close all trades. Close Trades On Drawdown Enable auto-close on drawdown. Max Daily Drawdown Percent Max daily drawdown allowed. Close Trades On Daily Drawdown Enable auto-close on daily drawdown. Percent TP (Take Profit) Take profit based on total equity percentage. Close Trades On Percent Profit Enable closing all trades when profit target is hit.

🕐 Time Filters and Limits

Parameter Description Use Time Filter Enable or disable time-based trading. Time Start Trade Trading start time (e.g., 09:00 ). Time End Trade Trading end time (e.g., 17:00 ). Max Spread Max allowed spread (0 = ignore). Max Orders Max number of open trades (0 = unlimited).

✅ Recommendations

Always test the EA on a demo account first.

Match time settings to your broker’s server time .

Set reasonable values for SL/TP, drawdown, and lot sizing.

For prop firm trading, use drawdown protection features.





