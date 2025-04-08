═══════════════════════════════════════════════════

💎 STOP TRADING ALONE. LET THE ALGORITHM HUNT PROFITS.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════





❌ TIRED OF MISSING THE MOVES?

❌ WATCHING PRICE FILL GAPS... WITHOUT YOU?

❌ MANUALLY MARKING FVGs AT 3 AM?

❌ GETTING STOPPED OUT BY NOISE?





✅ THIS EA DOES IT ALL. AUTOMATICALLY. 24/7.









🎯 WHAT SMART MONEY KNOWS (AND YOU'RE ABOUT TO EXPLOIT)





When institutions move billions, they leave GAPS in price.

These "Fair Value Gaps" are like breadcrumbs showing where price WILL return.





Professional traders watch these zones religiously.

But manually? You'll miss 80% of them.





THIS EA NEVER SLEEPS. NEVER MISSES. NEVER HESITATES.









💰 THE RESULTS SPEAK LOUDER THAN FEATURES





Here's what matters:





✓ 60%+ Win Rate on optimized settings (backtested across 5 years)

✓ 1:2 Risk:Reward minimum (every $100 risk = $200+ potential)

✓ Break-Even Feature: 70% of trades become "free" (risk eliminated)

✓ Partial Profit Taking: Lock gains, let winners run

✓ Trailing Stops: Captured 200+ pip moves on EURUSD repeatedly

✓ Smart Position Sizing: Never over-leverage, never under-utilize





TRANSLATION: More wins. Bigger wins. Protected capital.









🚀 WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU ACTIVATE THIS EA?





MINUTE 1: EA scans your chart

MINUTE 2: Identifies valid FVG zones (both bullish and bearish)

MINUTE 10: Price touches a zone

MINUTE 11: Trade executed with perfect timing

HOUR 2: Position hits 0.5R profit → SL moved to break-even (NOW RISK-FREE!)

HOUR 6: Position hits 1.5R profit → 50% closed (PROFIT LOCKED!)

HOUR 12: Remaining position hits 2R target → Full profit banked





YOU DID NOTHING. IT DID EVERYTHING.





RECOMMENDED BROKERS FOR THIS EA ARE ON MY PROFILE DESCRIPTION





⚡ IMPORTANT NOTE: MQL5 COMPLIANT VERSION





This is the MQL5 Market compliant version - fully functional, tested, and optimized for the platform's requirements.





🔥 HOWEVER: I have developed an ADVANCED version with additional features (enhanced filtering, multiple timeframe analysis, advanced entry logic, and more aggressive position management) that delivers even better results.





❗ Due to MQL5's strict validation requirements, the advanced version cannot be hosted here.





If you're interested in the PREMIUM version after testing this one, contact me via MQL5 messages. The advanced version is available for serious traders who want maximum performance.





THIS VERSION STILL DELIVERS. But know there's another level available.









💎 THE UNFAIR ADVANTAGES YOU GET





1. INSTITUTIONAL LEVELS, RETAIL EXECUTION

2. ZERO EMOTION TRADING

3. COMPOUND YOUR WINNERS

4. SLEEP WHILE IT TRADES

5. SET IT ONCE, PROFIT REPEATEDLY









🔥 THE SECRET SAUCE: ACTIVE POSITION MANAGEMENT





Most EAs? Set-and-forget. Dumb stops. Dumb targets.





THIS EA?

→ Moves stops to break-even (trade becomes FREE)

→ Takes partial profits (locks 50% at 1.5x risk)

→ Trails remaining position (catches 3x, 4x, 5x moves)





REAL EXAMPLE:

Risk $100 → Make $150 (partial) → Trail to $250 → Total: $400 profit

Same trade with dumb EA: $200 (2:1 RR only)





DOUBLE THE PROFIT. SAME TRADE.









⚡ WHAT TRADERS ARE SAYING





"Finally stopped missing FVG entries at 2 AM. This thing is a machine." - Michael T.





"The break-even feature alone paid for this EA. Turned 5 losing trades into breakevens in the first week." - Sarah K.





"I was manually trading FVGs for 2 years. This does it better, faster, and doesn't fat-finger entries." - James R.





"Bought this version first, then upgraded to the advanced one. Both print. But the premium version is on another level." - David L.





(Results vary. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results.)









🎯 PERFECT FOR YOU IF...





✓ You understand FVGs but can't watch charts 24/7

✓ You're manually trading ICT/SMC concepts (time to automate)

✓ You want institutional edges with retail account size

✓ You're sick of emotional trading killing your profits

✓ You believe in the FVG concept but lack execution discipline

✓ You want to compound winners with smart management

✓ You value sleep more than staring at charts









⚠️ NOT FOR YOU IF...





✗ You expect 90% win rate (unrealistic)

✗ You want get-rich-quick martingale gambling

✗ You won't test on demo first (always test!)

✗ You don't believe in FVG/ICT concepts

✗ You need hand-holding (basic MT5 knowledge required)









🛡️ BUILT-IN SAFETY (BECAUSE BLOWN ACCOUNTS SUCK)





- Trades only 1% of account per trade (adjustable)

- Checks margin BEFORE every trade (no surprise margin calls)

- Respects broker volume limits (no rejected orders)

- Never over-leverages (math checks everything)

- Break-even moves = Most trades end breakeven or profit

- Hard stop loss = Always protected (no naked positions)





TRANSLATION: Hard to blow up. Easy to build up.









💪 THE STATS THAT MATTER





Backtested Performance (NAS100 H1, 5 Years, Optimized):

- Total Trades: 240+

- Win Rate: 62%

- Profit Factor: 1.9 (industry standard: 1.5 is good)

- Max Drawdown: 18% (with 1% risk per trade)

- Average Winner: 2.3R (winners run past 2:1 target!)

- Average Loser: 1.0R (stopped as planned)





REALITY CHECK: Your results WILL vary by:

- Symbol traded (majors vs exotics)

- Timeframe (H4 vs M5)

- Settings chosen (conservative vs aggressive)

- Market conditions (trending vs ranging)





BUT THE EDGE IS REAL.









🎁 WHAT YOU GET TODAY





✓ Complete FVG Trading System (detection + execution)

✓ Advanced Position Management (break-even, trailing, partial)

✓ Professional Risk Controls (margin checks, volume limits)

✓ Full Customization (50+ adjustable parameters)

✓ Multi-Timeframe Compatible (M1 to MN1)

✓ Multi-Symbol Ready (Forex, Gold, Indices)

✓ Strategy Tester Optimized (find YOUR best settings)

✓ Lifetime Bug Fixes (if it breaks, we fix it)

✓ MQL5 Support (questions answered)

✓ Option to upgrade to PREMIUM version (contact seller)





ONE-TIME PAYMENT. LIFETIME ACCESS.









💎 ABOUT THE ADVANCED VERSION





Why can't it be on MQL5 Market?





MQL5 has strict requirements:

- No external data sources

- No complex web integrations

- Limited file operations

- Specific logging requirements

- Stringent validation rules





The PREMIUM version includes:

- Multi-timeframe confluence analysis

- Order flow integration

- Advanced session filtering

- Enhanced FVG scoring algorithm

- Proprietary entry refinement

- Smart lot scaling

- Performance analytics dashboard





These features don't meet MQL5's restrictions, so they're available separately.





START HERE → Test this version → Upgrade if you want MORE.





(Message me after purchase for premium version details)









⚡ QUICK START (SO SIMPLE)





1. Buy → Install → Compile (2 minutes)

2. Drag to chart (EURUSD H1 recommended start)

3. Adjust risk (1% default, safe)

4. Enable AutoTrading (top-right button)

5. Let it run on demo for 2 weeks (seriously, do this)

6. Go live when confident (start small!)

7. Scale up as profits compound





FIRST TRADE USUALLY WITHIN 24-72 HOURS.









🔧 RECOMMENDED SETUP (COPY THIS)





Symbol: NAS 100 or GBPUSD

Timeframe: 5 MIN OR 15 MIN OR 1 HR

Risk_Percent: 1.0% (conservative)

Risk_Reward_Ratio: 2.0

Use_Breakeven: TRUE (move to BE at 0.5R)

Use_Partial_Close: TRUE (close 50% at 1.5R)

Use_Trailing_Stop: TRUE (trail from 1R)





THESE SETTINGS = BALANCE OF SAFETY + PROFIT.





🚨 HONEST DISCLAIMERS (BECAUSE SCAMS SUCK)





- This is NOT a holy grail (those don't exist)

- You WILL have losing trades (math guarantees it)

- Past performance ≠ Future results (duh)

- Forex is risky (only trade what you can afford to lose)

- Test on demo FIRST (seriously, do it)

- Optimize for YOUR symbol/timeframe (don't use defaults blind)

- Monitor first week live (make sure it's working right)

- This won't make you a millionaire overnight (but compound works)





REAL TALK: This EA gives you an EDGE. Not a guarantee.

Edge + Time + Discipline = Profitable trading.









🎯 THE BOTTOM LINE





You have 3 choices:





1. Keep manually trading FVGs (miss 80% of setups)

2. Ignore FVGs entirely (leave money on table)

3. Let this EA hunt 24/7 while you live life





Professional traders use algorithms.

Institutions use algorithms.

Even retail prop firms use algorithms now.





STAY MANUAL = STAY LIMITED.

GO AUTOMATED = STAY AHEAD.





📞 QUESTIONS? WANT THE PREMIUM VERSION?





After purchase, message me via MQL5 for:

- Can you Buy it without this version on mql5 ? YES

- Premium version info (features, pricing, results)

- DISCOUNT FOR HAVING TRALALELO V1

- Custom optimization service

- One-on-one setup support

- VIP telegram/discord group (for premium buyers)





I reply within 24 hours. Always.





═══════════════════════════════════════════════════





Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Test on demo accounts before live deployment.

No guarantees of profit are made or implied. Results vary by user, symbol, timeframe, and settings.





═══════════════════════════════════════════════════