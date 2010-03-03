ZigZag Swings

ZigZag Swings EA for MT5

Discover High-Probability Swing Trades with Precision.

The ZigZag Swings EA is a powerful expert advisor designed for traders who prefer clear market structure, swing points, and clean risk-to-reward setups. It automatically identifies significant highs and lows using the ZigZag indicator and executes trades at key reversal areas, capitalizing on market swings in both trending and ranging environments.

Core Features:

  • ZigZag-Based Swing Entry Logic: Detects major swing highs/lows using customizable ZigZag parameters.

  • Dynamic Trade Direction: Trades both bullish and bearish swings based on price action confirmation.


  • Multi-Timeframe Filtering (optional): Filter trades using higher timeframe trend direction for enhanced accuracy.

  • Risk Management Tools:

    • Fixed or percentage-based lot sizing

    • Configurable SL/TP in pips

    • Optional breakeven and trailing stop

  • Time & Session Filters: Trade only during your preferred market hours or sessions.

  • Visual On-Chart Panel (optional): Monitor trade status, trend direction, and signal confirmations.

🧠 Strategy Overview:

The EA enters buy positions near swing lows and sell positions near swing highs, only when price structure and optional filters  MACD align. Perfect for traders who love structure-based swing trading, especially on M30, H1, or H4 charts.

🏆 Ideal For:

  • Swing traders

  • Prop firm traders

  • Traders seeking mechanical structure-based entries

  • Those looking for a low-frequency, high-reward EA strategy


Parameters Description

🔹 Trade Settings

  • StopLoss – Fixed stop loss in pips for each trade.

  • TakeProfit – Fixed take profit in pips for each trade.

  • EveryTickOrNewCandle – Choose if signals are checked on every tick or only on a new candle.

  • MaxPositions – Maximum number of open positions allowed at the same time.

  • MinStepPositions – Minimum price step (in points) between multiple open positions.

🔹 Trailing Stop

  • Trailing – Enable/disable trailing stop function.

  • TrailingActivate – Profit level (in pips) at which trailing stop starts working.

  • TrailingStop – Distance (in pips) between price and stop loss while trailing.

  • InpTrailingStep – Step (in pips) to move stop loss as price moves further into profit.

🔹 Risk Management

  • RiskOrManual_Lot – Select whether to use fixed lot size or percentage risk.

  • LotOrRiskValue – Lot size (if fixed) or percentage of account balance/equity to risk (if risk mode).

🔹 Time Control

  • TimeControl – Enable/disable trading time filter.

  • StartHour / StartMinute – Start time of allowed trading session.

  • EndHour / EndMinute – End time of allowed trading session.

🔹 Profit Management

  • UseEquityTrailing – Enable/disable equity trailing stop.

  • StartPercent – Percentage profit level at which equity trailing begins.

  • TrailPercent – Percentage step to lock profit once equity trailing is active.

  • UseCloseTime – Enable/disable automatic closing of trades at a specific time.

  • CloseTime – Exact time to close all open positions (if enabled).

  • MaxDrawdownPercent – Maximum allowed account drawdown in percent.

  • CloseTradesOnDrawdown – If true, all trades are closed once drawdown limit is reached.

  • PercentTP – Percentage target of account balance/equity for closing all trades.

  • CloseTradesOnPercentProfit – If true, EA will close all trades once target percentage profit is reached.

🔹 Other Features

  • InpOnlyBuyOrSell – Restrict EA to only buy trades, only sell trades, or both.

  • InpCloseOpposite – Close existing trades if an opposite signal appears.

  • InpAllowSingleEntry – Allow only one trade per signal (no repeated entries).

  • InpAllowSignalCloseTrade – Allow signal logic to close open trades automatically.

  • InpPrintLog – Enable/disable printing of EA activity to the terminal log.

  • InpFreezeCoefficient – Freeze level coefficient (used for brokers with freeze level restrictions).

  • Slippage – Maximum allowed slippage in points for order execution.

  • InpMagic – Unique identifier (magic number) for trades opened by this EA.



