ZigZag Swings
- Experts
- Roland Aimua Akenuwa
- Versione: 1.200
- Aggiornato: 19 agosto 2025
ZigZag Swings EA for MT5
Discover High-Probability Swing Trades with Precision.
The ZigZag Swings EA is a powerful expert advisor designed for traders who prefer clear market structure, swing points, and clean risk-to-reward setups. It automatically identifies significant highs and lows using the ZigZag indicator and executes trades at key reversal areas, capitalizing on market swings in both trending and ranging environments.
✅ Core Features:
-
ZigZag-Based Swing Entry Logic: Detects major swing highs/lows using customizable ZigZag parameters.
-
Dynamic Trade Direction: Trades both bullish and bearish swings based on price action confirmation.
-
-
Multi-Timeframe Filtering (optional): Filter trades using higher timeframe trend direction for enhanced accuracy.
-
Risk Management Tools:
-
Fixed or percentage-based lot sizing
-
Configurable SL/TP in pips
-
Optional breakeven and trailing stop
-
-
Time & Session Filters: Trade only during your preferred market hours or sessions.
-
Visual On-Chart Panel (optional): Monitor trade status, trend direction, and signal confirmations.
🧠 Strategy Overview:
The EA enters buy positions near swing lows and sell positions near swing highs, only when price structure and optional filters MACD align. Perfect for traders who love structure-based swing trading, especially on M30, H1, or H4 charts.
🏆 Ideal For:
-
Swing traders
-
Prop firm traders
-
Traders seeking mechanical structure-based entries
-
Those looking for a low-frequency, high-reward EA strategy
Parameters Description
🔹 Trade Settings
-
StopLoss – Fixed stop loss in pips for each trade.
-
TakeProfit – Fixed take profit in pips for each trade.
-
EveryTickOrNewCandle – Choose if signals are checked on every tick or only on a new candle.
-
MaxPositions – Maximum number of open positions allowed at the same time.
-
MinStepPositions – Minimum price step (in points) between multiple open positions.
🔹 Trailing Stop
-
Trailing – Enable/disable trailing stop function.
-
TrailingActivate – Profit level (in pips) at which trailing stop starts working.
-
TrailingStop – Distance (in pips) between price and stop loss while trailing.
-
InpTrailingStep – Step (in pips) to move stop loss as price moves further into profit.
🔹 Risk Management
-
RiskOrManual_Lot – Select whether to use fixed lot size or percentage risk.
-
LotOrRiskValue – Lot size (if fixed) or percentage of account balance/equity to risk (if risk mode).
🔹 Time Control
-
TimeControl – Enable/disable trading time filter.
-
StartHour / StartMinute – Start time of allowed trading session.
-
EndHour / EndMinute – End time of allowed trading session.
🔹 Profit Management
-
UseEquityTrailing – Enable/disable equity trailing stop.
-
StartPercent – Percentage profit level at which equity trailing begins.
-
TrailPercent – Percentage step to lock profit once equity trailing is active.
-
UseCloseTime – Enable/disable automatic closing of trades at a specific time.
-
CloseTime – Exact time to close all open positions (if enabled).
-
MaxDrawdownPercent – Maximum allowed account drawdown in percent.
-
CloseTradesOnDrawdown – If true, all trades are closed once drawdown limit is reached.
-
PercentTP – Percentage target of account balance/equity for closing all trades.
-
CloseTradesOnPercentProfit – If true, EA will close all trades once target percentage profit is reached.
🔹 Other Features
-
InpOnlyBuyOrSell – Restrict EA to only buy trades, only sell trades, or both.
-
InpCloseOpposite – Close existing trades if an opposite signal appears.
-
InpAllowSingleEntry – Allow only one trade per signal (no repeated entries).
-
InpAllowSignalCloseTrade – Allow signal logic to close open trades automatically.
-
InpPrintLog – Enable/disable printing of EA activity to the terminal log.
-
InpFreezeCoefficient – Freeze level coefficient (used for brokers with freeze level restrictions).
-
Slippage – Maximum allowed slippage in points for order execution.
-
InpMagic – Unique identifier (magic number) for trades opened by this EA.