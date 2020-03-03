TrendWave Navigator
- Experts
- Michael Kolawole Shodimu
- Versione: 1.7
- Attivazioni: 5
Title: TrendWave Navigator – Multi-Timeframe Trend-Following EA
Short Description:
Catch strong market trends with precision! Trades Forex majors and XAUUSD using H1 trend detection and M15 pullback entries. Smart risk management with low drawdown.
Full Description
Overview:
TrendWave Navigator is a professional multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that captures sustained directional moves while filtering out choppy market noise. Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD (Gold). Ideal for traders seeking consistent, low-risk performance.
Core Strategy
-
Trend Detection: H1 EMA(50) identifies bullish/bearish trends.
-
Momentum Confirmation: MACD histogram on H1 confirms trend strength.
-
Entry Timing: M15 EMA(8/21) crossover aligns entries with H1 trend.
-
Volatility Filter: ATR(14) on H1 sets stop-loss and filters low-volatility periods.
-
Trend Strength Filter: ADX(14) ensures only strong trends are traded (ADX > 20).
Entry Rules
-
Long Trades: H1 EMA50 trend bullish + MACD histogram positive + M15 EMA8 crosses above EMA21.
-
Short Trades: H1 EMA50 trend bearish + MACD histogram negative + M15 EMA8 crosses below EMA21.
-
Optional: Skip trades during major news events.
Exit Rules
-
Trailing Stop: ATR-based trailing stops lock profits.
-
Initial Stop Loss: 2.5 × ATR(14) from entry price.
-
Take Profit: Fixed or dynamic TP; optional scale-out options.
-
Trend Reversal Exit: Close trade if H1 MACD flips or M15 EMAs cross against the trade.
-
Time-Based Exit: Force close after configurable duration (default 72 hours).
Risk Management
-
Risk per trade configurable: 0.5%–2% of account balance (default 1%).
-
Max open trades per symbol and global max configurable.
-
ATR-based lot sizing ensures consistent dollar risk.
-
Spread filter prevents trading during volatile broker conditions.
Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
|LotSize
|Fixed lot size per trade
|0.10
|RiskPercent
|Percentage of balance risked per trade
|1.0
|TF1
|Entry timeframe
|M15
|TF2
|Trend timeframe
|H1
|FastEMA
|Fast EMA period for entry & trend detection
|8
|SlowEMA
|Slow EMA period for entry & trend detection
|21
|ADXPeriod
|Period for ADX trend strength filter
|14
|ATRPeriod
|Period for ATR volatility filter
|14
|ATRMultiplier
|Multiplier for stop-loss/trailing calculation
|1.5
|MaxSpreadPoints
|Maximum allowed spread in points
|50
Why TrendWave Navigator?
-
Works on Forex majors and Gold (XAUUSD).
-
Low-drawdown, professional trend-following system.
-
ATR-based risk management with dynamic trailing.
-
Pre-configured conservative settings for safe trading.
-
Fully automated, compatible with MetaTrader 5 netting accounts.
Backtest & Forward-Test Recommendations
-
Backtest at least 10+ years of H1 data per symbol.
-
Demo forward-test for 30–90 days before live deployment.
-
Start with small lot sizes for validation.
Screenshots & Video
Screenshots:
Include clear screenshots of the EA running on charts. Use English labels and highlight:
-
Entry signals
-
ATR-based stop-loss levels
-
Dynamic trailing in action