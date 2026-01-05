Telegram SDK MT5

Important: This product is a Library for developers. It is suitable only for users who can write/modify MQL5 code and integrate a compiled library into their own EA/Script. It is not a “drag & run” notifier.

Telegram SDK helps you send Telegram messages and photos from MetaTrader 5 in a simple and reliable way. Use it when you want Telegram notifications inside your own automation tools.

Main features

  • Send Telegram text messages (optional HTML/Markdown formatting).
  • Send photos from a local file inside the terminal.
  • Thread-style workflow (group related updates in one Telegram conversation) using a simple key.
  • Timeout & retry support, plus last error/response information for troubleshooting.
  • No DLL required.

Requirements

  • Telegram Bot Token and target Chat ID (or Channel ID).
  • WebRequest must be enabled in MetaTrader 5 and allowed for Telegram API requests.

Documentation

A complete step-by-step guide will be published on MQL5 Blog (MT4/MT5 shared guide):
Telegram SDK (MT4/MT5) — Developer Guide (Send Messages + Photos + Threading)

Notes

  • This is a compiled library product intended for integration.
  • No trading strategy is included and no profit is promised.
  • If you are not comfortable with coding, please do not purchase this product.
