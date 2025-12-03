AxiomSuite Risk Manager
A full-account real-time risk controller for disciplined and prop-firm-compliant trading.
AxiomSuite is a professional Risk Management System for MetaTrader 5, designed to actively protect trading accounts with institutional-grade rules.
It supervises all trading operations — manual entries, EA trades, pendings, multi-EA VPS environments — acting as a full-account risk firewall.
AxiomSuite does not open or close trades.
It enforces your risk plan with absolute consistency while leaving 100% freedom to your trading strategy.
Ideal for prop trading, funded account evaluations, VPS risk control, and traders who require strict and transparent money management.⭐ 1. Complete Live Account Monitoring
AxiomSuite provides a clean, real-time dashboard showing:
Balance & Equity
Peak Equity of the day
Live Drawdown (value & %)
Daily Realized DD
Daily Realized PnL
Trades used / trades remaining
Trading status indicator
Get instant visibility of your risk environment at any moment.⭐ 2. Risk Engine v25 – Max Risk per Trade Enforcement
AxiomSuite calculates theoretical risk using:
Stop Loss distance
Lot size
Tick value
Reference equity
Enforced rules include:
Max Risk % per trade (ex: 1%)
Risk Tolerance % (prevents false blocks due to rounding or spread noise)
Trade compliance validation for manual and EA orders
Instant blocking of trades exceeding the allowed risk
No floating PnL, no spread, no slippage:
👉 pure, stable, predictable risk calculation.
AxiomSuite only uses realized data:
Realized PnL
Commission
Swap
Floating losses do not trigger daily DD events, avoiding false lockouts.
Max Daily Loss % rule:
DD tracked in real time
Alerts when limit is reached
No forced closing of open trades
Automatic risk reduction applied to remaining trades
Compliant with major prop-firm evaluation models.⭐ 4. Daily Trade Quota + Automatic Risk Reduction
Max Trades Per Day
Blocks the (X+1)ᵉ trade once daily quota is consumed.
DD & Trade Quota are Independent
Reaching the DD limit does not prevent trading — remaining trades follow reduced risk.
Reduction Factor
If DD limit is hit:
Example:
1% → DD exceeded → reduction 0.50 → new max risk = 0.50%
Automatic Daily Reset at Midnight
DD resets
Trade counter resets
Reduction factor resets
AxiomSuite actively supervises all pending orders:
Blocks pendings that violate risk rules
Removes pendings at session end
Prevents pendings from triggering outside allowed hours
Logs every event for full transparency
Define up to two daily trading sessions:
AxiomSuite can:
Allow / restrict trading inside each session
Clean pendings automatically at session end
Continue monitoring risk outside sessions
This provides robust time-based risk control.⭐ 7. Smart Mobile Notifications (Push)
Instant alerts for:
Max Daily Loss reached
Trade blocked (with exact reason)
Max trades per day reached
Pendings removed at session end
Features include:
Anti-spam cooldown
Journal mirror logging
Reliable operation on VPS environments
Risk Engine v25 is validated with an automated test harness covering:
Max risk per trade
Daily DD
Reduction factor
Quota
Sessions
Pending orders
Floating-Pnl non-regression scenarios
Guaranteeing stability and consistent behavior in live conditions.⭐ 9. Compatibility
Works with:
Manual traders
Any EA (scalping, swing, grid, martingale, trend, etc.)
Multi-EA VPS setups
Prop-firm evaluation accounts
All symbols and market conditions
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
A powerful risk engine built for serious traders.