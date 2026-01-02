Solid Gold H1
- Experts
- Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
- Versione: 1.26
- Attivazioni: 5
Solid Gold H1 is an automated trading system for the Forex market, optimized for trading gold ( XAUUSD ) on the hourly timeframe (H1).
Main characteristics
- Trading instrument: Gold (XAUUSD).
- Timeframe: H1 (hourly chart).
- Logic: The robot is often built on a combination of several strategies (e.g. 5-in-1) to improve long-term stability.
News filter function
In the 2026 versions and current updates, the news filter performs the following tasks:
- Automatic pause: The advisor stops opening new orders a specified time before the release of important economic news and resumes work after a specified interval after the event.
- Capital Protection: The filter avoids the volatility and unpredictable price movements that are typical for gold during inflation or interest rate data releases.
- Data sources: The robot downloads the events calendar from resources such as http://calendar.fxstreet.com/ .
- Visualization: Upcoming news is often displayed directly on the chart as vertical lines or a dashboard.
For the news filter to work correctly in the MetaTrader terminal (MT4/MT5), you must allow web requests to the corresponding calendar URLs in the advisor settings.