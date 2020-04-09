Beating Gold
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
EA Beating Gold is an automated trading robot on the Gold (XAUUSD) market with a powerful scalping trading strategy. The EA is programmed with the latest advanced algorithms. The strategy continuously monitors price movements and correlates them with momentum cycles to search for high probability signal patterns. Trailing is applied in the EA to lock profits and quickly exit the market with low risk, the trades also have Stop Loss available.
The EA has been optimized for easy installation and use, users can start with default settings and small balances from 100 USD. The default settings are suitable for Gold with 2 digits.
Settings:
|Max Spread
|= 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair)
|Fixed Lot
|= 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
|Auto Lot
|= 1.0 to 4.0 (=1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
|Take Profit
|= 500 (points)
|Stop Loss
|= 300 (points)
|Use Trailing
|= True (or False)
|Trailing
|= 10 (points)
|Start Trailing
|= 50 (points)
|Max Trades
|= 5
|Time Start
|= 01:30 (hh:mm)
|Time End
|= 22:30 (hh:mm)
|Magic Number
|= your number
* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).
* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.
Recommend:
Pair: XAUUSD. Time frame: M5 or any timeframe. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).
Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 30 points. Min Balance: $ 100
Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line)
Note:
+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has 3 decimal places (like 2900.123), then you need to increase 10 times (10x) the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 2000 (instead of the default value = 200). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places with 10x value.