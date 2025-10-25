Immortal Trading
- Experts
- Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 20
Introducing Immortal Trading EA — an advanced multi-currency, multi-timeframe system that seamlessly blends Scalping precision with DCA stability, delivering the perfect balance between performance and risk control.
Because the EA's complex strategy requires data of multi currency pairs and multi timeframes simultaneously, MT4 cannot simulate this strategy when backtesting. The backtest results also do not show how the EA works, because the MT4 backtest cannot simulate multiple currency pairs and multiple timeframes at the same time.
Signal here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2338990
Although the EA uses a complex strategy, it is very simple to install and use. You can start with the default settings.
Settings:
|Suffix
| not set if there are no extended characters in name EURUSD
If the pair name is in the form EURUSD.x : set Suffix = .x (.x is suffix, extended)
|Max Spread
|= 25 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the currency pair)
|Fixed Lot
|= 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
|Auto Lot
|= 1.0 to 3.0 (= 1 mean auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
|MA Period
|= 14
|MA Method
|= SMA
|Trailing
|= 10 (points)
|Stop Loss
|= 5000 (points, = 0 means No SL)
|Magic Number
|= your number
* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).
* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.
Recommend:
Use EA on major currency pairs and Gold with low spread. If the EURUSD currency pair has extended characters, you need to enter the expansion character in the Suffix parameter as follows:
+ If the currency pair name is in the form EURUSD.x : set Suffix = .x
+ If the currency pair name is EURUSD without the extension character, do not install Suffix.
Time frame: M5. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).
Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts and allow hedging. Min Balance: $ 500
Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line)
Note: The backtest results only show trading of 1 time frame and no confirmation of multi currency pairs, while the EA analyzes multiple time frames and currency pairs. So you should experiment with demo account or 0.01 lot first to be able to control the risk and get a more accurate assessment of the performance of this EA.