TraderLotSizeChoice
- Utilità
- Abraham Correa
- Versione: 1.0
It computes BUY and SELL lot sizing in either % of balance or in fixed intervals. In market orders, this EA contains the adaptive slippage, logs tickets for instant confirmation of opening trades, and contains every market symbol at a glance. Real-time balance/equity display keeps margin health in view without tab-switching, toggling spread if needed for liquidity checks. Compact left-panel layout minimizes screen real estate, empowering blind trades where speed trumps overanalyze—perfect for high-frequency setups where every second counts.
Key Advantages
- Zero Visual Noise: Full chart blackout hides price action distractions, training pure decision-making on risk and direction.
- Risk-Smart Sizing: Auto-calculates lots from % risk or fixed presets, enforcing discipline without manual math mid-flow.
- One-Click Execution: BUY/SELL deploys orders at market with broker-tuned slippage—no forms, no delays.
- Live Monitoring: Optional equity/balance ticker updates every second, spotting drawdown early.
- Customizable Fit: Tweak colors, fonts, offsets, and visibility for your multi-monitor rig—compiles clean on any MT4 build.
Features
- Risk % Buttons: Five presets (0.05% to 3%) for quick balance-proportional lots.
- Fixed Lot Buttons: Five hardcoded sizes (0.05 to 2.0) for consistent position scaling.
- Lot Display: Bold, prominent label shows selected size or placeholder prompt.
- Trade Logging: Console prints success/failure with ticket numbers for journaling.
- Info Stack: Stacked labels for balance/equity (always on by default); spread toggle for cost-aware entries.
- Panel Scaling: Auto-resizes to 80% chart width/35% height, with pixel-perfect offsets.
Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|PanelWidthRatio
|double
|0.80
|Ratio of chart width for panel (0.1-1.0; higher = wider panel).
|PanelHeightRatio
|double
|0.35
|Ratio of chart height for panel (0.1-1.0; higher = taller panel).
|PanelXGap
|int
|5
|Horizontal gap from chart left edge (pixels; adjust for border padding).
|PanelYGap
|int
|10
|Vertical gap from chart top (pixels; fine-tune for title clearance).
|FontSizeBase
|int
|14
|Base font size for labels/buttons (8-24; scales all text uniformly).
|LotFontSize
|int
|25
|Oversized font for lot display (14-40; emphasizes selected size).
|FontNameBase
|string
|"Arial Bold"
|Font family for all elements (e.g., "Verdana" for crispness).
|BuyButtonBGColor
|color
|clrLimeGreen
|Background color for BUY button (green tones for bullish vibe).
|BuyButtonTextColor
|color
|clrWhite
|Text color for BUY button (contrasts BG for readability).
|SellButtonBGColor
|color
|clrRed
|Background color for SELL button (red for bearish alert).
|SellButtonTextColor
|color
|clrWhite
|Text color for SELL button.
|RiskButtonBGColor
|color
|clrBrown
|Background for risk % buttons (earthy for conservative sizing).
|RiskButtonTextColor
|color
|clrWhite
|Text color for risk buttons.
|FixedLotButtonBGColor
|color
|clrOliveDrab
|Background for fixed lot buttons (muted green for stability).
|FixedLotButtonTextColor
|color
|clrWhite
|Text color for fixed lot buttons.
|InfoTextColor
|color
|clrWhite
|Color for all info labels (white pops on black BG).
|RiskPercent1 to RiskPercent5
|double
|0.05, 0.25, 1.00, 2.00, 3.00
|Custom % risk levels for buttons (0.01-5.0; low for micros, high for swings).
|FixedLot1 to FixedLot5
|double
|0.05, 0.10, 0.50, 1.00, 2.00
|Preset lot sizes (0.01 to 100; match your broker's min/max).
|ShowBalanceEquity
|bool
|true
|Enable/disable stacked balance/equity display (true hides nothing, false compacts panel).
|ShowLiveSpread
|bool
|false
|Toggle live spread label (false by default; useful for ECN cost tracking).
|TitleOffsetX/Y
|int
|120, 0
|X/Y shift for symbol title (pixels; center or nudge as needed).
|RiskOffsetX/Y
|int
|0, 0
|X/Y shift for risk button row.
|FixedLotOffsetX/Y
|int
|0, 0
|X/Y shift for fixed lot button row.
|LotOffsetX/Y
|int
|0, 0
|X/Y shift for lot size label (key for visibility tweaks).
|BuySellOffsetX/Y
|int
|10, 0
|X/Y shift for BUY/SELL buttons (align horizontally).
|InfoOffsetX/Y
|int
|60, 0
|X/Y shift for info labels (stack neatly below buttons).