Drawdown Detective

Overview: Drawdown Detective is a utility script for MetaTrader 4 designed to help traders analyze their open and closed positions. It calculates key metrics including open position risk, potential profit/loss, the number of trades without Stop Loss or Take Profit, as well as monthly performance statistics such as net profit and maximum drawdown.

Key Features:

Open Trade Analysis: Automatically detects all currently traded instruments.

Calculates net lot exposure per symbol.

Estimates potential profit (if all TPs are hit) and potential loss (if all SLs are triggered).

Flags trades that are missing SL or TP levels. Guaranteed Balance Overview: Displays the worst-case account balance if all SLs are hit.

Calculates possible loss in monetary terms and as a percentage of the current balance.

Includes potential profit summary based on TP levels. Monthly Closed Trade Stats: Tracks all closed trades within the current calendar month.

Calculates total realized profit/loss for the month.

Computes the maximum drawdown experienced during the month based on closed trades.

Join the community Discuss your experiences and ideas with other users in our MQL5 group and Telegram channel: MQL5 Channel

Telegram Channel @AlgoTrader_Sergey



Use Case: This script is ideal for traders who want a snapshot of their current exposure and performance, helping them manage risk and evaluate the effectiveness of their trading strategies.

How to Use:

Attach the script to any chart in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

A message box will appear showing a detailed summary of open positions and monthly statistics.



