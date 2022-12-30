This EA is fully automated, it is built based on the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and forwarding them to Telegram Channel/Group.





Parameters of the EA:

-------- <EA Settings> --------

Magic Number: The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order.

Bot name: Name of the Expert Advisor.

Allow forward Alert: Enable/ Disable Forward Alert.

.

Number of rows to read from list (>= 4...| affect processing speed).



-------- <Telegram Settings> --------

Telegram Bot Token: Each bot is given a unique authentication token when it is created.

Telegram Chat_ID: Unique identifier for the target chat or username of the target channel (input your Telegram Chat_ID).

Allow forward ScreenShot: Enable/ Disable Forward Chart ScreenShot.

ScreenShot size: Image size of Chart (Image quality it affects the speed to telegram).

Use Indicator Filter : FALSE - Bot will Forward all and can not send screenshot.

TRUE - Bot will filter selected indicators to forward.



-------- <Filter Signal Settings> --------: This EA only supports the 4 Popup Alert from the 4 different Indicators or EAs

-------- <Filter 1> --------

Indicator (or EA) Name: The name of the indicator (popup Alert) in use for the chart window.

Template Name: The name of the Template (popup Alert) for the chart window to be saved.

-------- <Filter 2> --------

<The same above>

-------- <Filter 3> --------

<The same above>

-------- <Filter 4> --------

<The same above>

How to set up this EA

There are two files:

+ 1. EA file: Forward Alert Msg to Telegram.ex4

+ 2. Indicator file: SaveAlertFile.ex4 - download it from my blog as link below.



1. Download file "SaveAlertFile.ex4" and follow the instructions steps : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751340

*** EA and savefileAlert.ex4 only need to be added once to any chart window ***

*** need to remove push alert function of indicators in chart_template used to send screenshot ***





