Hedging The Last

Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points
With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction
At a profit level.

Parameters:

Lot1: Manual Lot Size
Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
Take_Profit: Take Profit in points adjusted for 30 or 20 Digits brokers.
Stop_Loss: Stop Loss in points adjusted for 50 or 30 Digits brokers   Prefer not to use.
Start_Time: Start Time in GMT time. EA starting Time.
End_Time: Ending Time in GMT time. EA Ending Time.
Max_Open : maximum number of open deals.
Max_Lots : And controlling the maximum lot size.
Loss_USD :  and closing all together at a loss from Loss use of  Loss usd = zero does not work 
multiple_total : Control from here Recurrence of complications .
Continuous_trading =true Keep working nonstop = false  The Expert is deleted from the chart after the total profit of the transactions .
Magic_Number: EA Magic Number
Currency:

Updated on expert

  Now you can work on gold with currency pairs

If there are two or three numbers after the decimal point for the price of gold

An extra 0 should be added in front of the Take Profit instead of 20 being 200

If there is only one number after the decimal point of gold

Nothing is added to the Take Profit  it works as it is 20 points

EA technically works on any currency pair, but for best results use

The most volatile major currency pairs are:

AUD/JPY

NZD/JPY

AUD/USD 

CAD/JPY 

Max Spread = 0.3
Broker link from here

Time Frame:

5 Minute Time frame

Minimum recommended amount and Leverage :

Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.

Capital 5000 Working on only one currency pair of volatility pairs

The size of the first lot is 0.01


