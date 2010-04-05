Link to the MT5 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124674

This EA is designed to help you capitalize on both bullish and bearish markets, making it ideal for capturing frequent price fluctuations. It also includes advanced risk management features, such as:

The Super Grid Strategy EA follows a unique theory of market movement, using equidistant levels that can act as key support and resistance zones. This grid system allows for pyramiding and even hedging strategies, helping you maximize returns.

An additional feature, "Send Order at Market at Preferred Time," is included as a bonus. Buy orders can be placed at the same time as stop pending orders, and sell orders can be placed at the same time as limit pending orders.

To get the most out of this strategy, we recommend optimizing key parameters like order distance (fixed or volatility-based), timing of order placement, trailing stop, and pending order expirations.

If you encounter any difficulties backtesting, optimisation and setting up our EA in your accounts, I can remotely configure it for you using the AnyDesk app.

Some Grid trading strategies explination :

1. Classic Grid Strategy The classic grid strategy involves placing a series of buy and sell orders above and below a central price level at regular intervals. The idea is to capture profits as the market fluctuates between the grid levels. How it works: Place buy stop orders above the current market price and sell stop orders below the current price. Set a fixed distance between each order, such as 10 pips for forex. As the market moves, orders are triggered, and profits are taken when the price reverses. Example: Current price: 1.2000 Buy Stop orders: 1.2010, 1.2020, 1.2030... Sell Stop orders: 1.1990, 1.1980, 1.1970... When the price hits one of these levels, it triggers the corresponding order, and when it moves back, profits are locked in. 2. Hedged Grid Strategy This is a variation of the classic grid but involves placing both buy and sell orders at the same grid levels. The goal is to hedge the position by capturing profits in both directions. How it works: Place buy limit and sell limit orders at the same grid intervals. As the market moves, the buy and sell orders get triggered, locking in profits as the market fluctuates between the levels. Example: Current price: 1.2000 Buy Limit orders: 1.1990, 1.1980, 1.1970... Sell Limit orders: 1.2010, 1.2020, 1.2030... If the price rises and hits the sell orders, they are triggered, and when it falls again, the buy orders get triggered.