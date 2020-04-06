Grid Strategy

Super Grid Strategy EA is a versatile and powerful grid trading tool, perfect for both Forex and CFD traders. It places up to 20 pending orders (10 stop and 10 limit) at your preferred time, with customizable distances and spacing between orders for maximum flexibility.

Key features include:

  • Fixed Grid : Orders are placed at a fixed distance from the price and between each order, and this parameter can be adjusted based on market conditions.
  • Dynamic Grid: Orders are adjusted based on market volatility using an ATR multiplier, allowing you to better capture market movements.
  • Flexible Order Types: Easily switch between stop orders, limit orders, or a combination of both, depending on your strategy.

Link to the MT5 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124674

This EA is designed to help you capitalize on both bullish and bearish markets, making it ideal for capturing frequent price fluctuations. It also includes advanced risk management features, such as:

  • Profit and loss closures in dollar amounts ( Close all orders)
  • Pending order expiration settings (delete all pending orders after nHours)
  • Trailing stop based on points (use strict stop, secure and accumulate profits)

The Super Grid Strategy EA follows a unique theory of market movement, using equidistant levels that can act as key support and resistance zones. This grid system allows for pyramiding and even hedging strategies, helping you maximize returns.

An additional feature, "Send Order at Market at Preferred Time," is included as a bonus. Buy orders can be placed at the same time as stop pending orders, and sell orders can be placed at the same time as limit pending orders.

To get the most out of this strategy, we recommend optimizing key parameters like order distance (fixed or volatility-based), timing of order placement, trailing stop, and pending order expirations.

If you encounter any difficulties backtesting, optimisation and setting up our EA in your accounts, I can remotely configure it for you using the AnyDesk app.

Some Grid trading strategies explination :

1. Classic Grid Strategy

The classic grid strategy involves placing a series of buy and sell orders above and below a central price level at regular intervals. The idea is to capture profits as the market fluctuates between the grid levels.
How it works:
Place buy stop orders above the current market price and sell stop orders below the current price.
Set a fixed distance between each order, such as 10 pips for forex.
As the market moves, orders are triggered, and profits are taken when the price reverses.
Example:
Current price: 1.2000
Buy Stop orders: 1.2010, 1.2020, 1.2030...
Sell Stop orders: 1.1990, 1.1980, 1.1970...
When the price hits one of these levels, it triggers the corresponding order, and when it moves back, profits are locked in.

2. Hedged Grid Strategy

This is a variation of the classic grid but involves placing both buy and sell orders at the same grid levels. The goal is to hedge the position by capturing profits in both directions.
How it works:
Place buy limit and sell limit orders at the same grid intervals.
As the market moves, the buy and sell orders get triggered, locking in profits as the market fluctuates between the levels.
Example:
Current price: 1.2000
Buy Limit orders: 1.1990, 1.1980, 1.1970...
Sell Limit orders: 1.2010, 1.2020, 1.2030...

If the price rises and hits the sell orders, they are triggered, and when it falls again, the buy orders get triggered.

3. Time-Based Grid Strategy

This strategy is based on placing grid orders at certain times of the day, such as during high-volatility sessions like the London or New York open. The idea is to capture price movements during market volatility.
How it works:
Place pending orders at predetermined intervals just before a major market session (e.g., 30 minutes before the London session opens).
Grid size and distance between orders are based on expected volatility during that session.
Example:
If the London session is about to open, place buy stop and sell stop orders 10 pips away from the current price, anticipating a breakout.

4. Volatility-Based Grid Strategy

This strategy adjusts grid spacing based on market volatility using indicators like Average True Range (ATR), (activate Dynamic grid).
How it works:
Instead of using fixed intervals for placing orders, the grid is dynamic, with distances between orders based on market volatility (e.g., ATR levels and multiplier factor).
During high volatility, increase ATR multiplier to expand grid intervals , and during low volatility, descrease ATR mutiplier to contract the grid.
Example:
If ATR indicates high volatility, ATR mutiplier can be more than 3 .
During low volatility, ATR multiplier could be less than 3.



