Pro Trading Analytics

Whether you're trading manually or using Expert Advisors (EAs), this powerful tool allows you to analyze, optimize, and improve your performance with professional-grade metrics and interactive dashboards. With the Pro Excel Dashboard, you can deeply analyze your trade history—manual or algorithmic—and even evaluate any EA’s performance using backtest results. Instantly get detailed insights and a performance rating based on key trading metrics.

You can also assess your overall trading consistency, which is a critical factor in succeeding at prop firm challenges and maintaining funded accounts.

MT4 version available in the market: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139724

User guide & setup instructions & Updates :https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762919

What You Get :

Trade History Exporter Script (MT5)

  • Export live and demo trade History 
  • Clean, structured CSV format for direct Excel use
  • Includes pro key metrics: Open/Close time, Volume, Profit, Pips, SL/TP, ROI, Drawdown %, Duration, Risk-Reward Ratio

Pro Excel Trading Analysis Template (Unlocked with Purchase)

  1. Performance Dashboard: Net Profit, Equity Curve, Win/Loss %, Avg Holding Time...
  2. Drawdown Analysis: Max/Relative Drawdown, Peak Balance, Recovery...
  3. Trade Journal: All trades, sortable & filterable by direction, type, symbol, time...
  4. Trade Quality Scorecard system: Rate your performance and any Expert Advisor based on its backtest results
  5. Risk Metrics: Sharpe, Sortino, Calmar, Expectancy, Profit Factor
  6. Strategy Filter: Slicers by symbol, time of day, win/loss, EA/manual, duration
  7. Best vs Worst Trade Summary: Automatically identifies best/worst trades, drawdowns, trading styles, strategies, and more – with full context (symbol, direction, time, result)
  8. Consistency Sheet: Visual dashboard to measure consistency in lot size, profits, drawdown, and duration — with abnormal trade detection, evaluation scores, and actionable advice
  9. Convert Signal Sheet: Import, convert and analyze MT4/MT5 signal histories in detail—helping you evaluate and rate any signal provider before deciding to subscribe...

  10. Suspect Trading Detection: Automatically detects hidden risks like Martingale, Hedging,Floating, Grid system and sudden deposits after drawdowns — helping you spot manipulated or risky strategies before it's too late. 

  11. Suspicious Deposit Behavior Detector : Some traders inject deposits after losses to hide drawdowns and maintain a high balance, so it's Automatically detected and displayed.

  12. Growth Tracker: Visual breakdown of ROI by month and year, with a compounded total that mirrors MQL5’s logic — giving you a clearer view of long-term performance and equity evolution.

  13. Best & Worst Trades: Instantly highlights your Top 10 best and worst trades based on profit, date, and symbol — great for reviewing key moments and identifying patterns in your strategy.

  14. Monte Carlo Simulation : Simulates thousands of random trade sequences based on your strategy’s past performance. Test (best/worst case scenarios), risk of ruin and strategy robustness under different market conditions.
  15. What-If Analysis : Test hypothetical scenarios by adjusting or removing specific trades, Exclude specific Hours, Days Months or Big Profits or Losses, adjust Lot size...
  16. Risk Calculator (Kelly Criterion + Fixed Risk %) : Calculates optimal position size using Adjusted Kelly Formula or custom risk percentage per trade..
  17. License-Controlled Access: Template is secured via MT5 account & PC authorization 

Who Is This For?

  • Manual traders who want to journal & review performance
  • EA users who want to evaluate and optimize their robots or any bot from the mql5 market
  • Developers who need a clean way to analyze backtest quality
  • Strategy testers looking for advanced scoring & visual feedback

BONUS: Full Excel Template Included!

Once you purchase the script, you’ll receive access to the Pro Excel Template that works seamlessly with your exported data. Everything is automated—just run the script, open the Excel file, and refresh.

Licensing & Protection

This package includes a secure licensing system. You’ll be asked to enter your MT5 account number and PC username (Windows) for authorization. This ensures the product remains exclusive and cannot be shared.

What’s Included in the Download:

  •  Pro_Trading_Analysis_Template.xlsm (Excel)

  •  User guide & setup instructions

Support & Customization

Need help? Want to extend the template with custom metrics or visuals? I'm here to help you tailor it to your needs.

Buy once. Analyze forever.
Whether you’re a beginner looking to improve or a serious EA developer testing hundreds of strategies, this tool will save hours of manual work—and make smarter trading decisions.


