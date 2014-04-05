The Missed Opportunity Analyzer is a professional historical analysis tool that identifies and visualizes high probability trading opportunities you missed in the past. Unlike predictive indicators, it provides 100% non-repainting hindsight analysis to help you study price behavior, refine your strategy, and improve your trading discipline.

Core Concept

The indicator scans historical data to find confirmed price swings where:

✅ Price moved to your target (TP) before hitting your stop loss (SL)

✅ The move completed within your maximum bars limit

✅ All risk management rules were satisfied

Result: You see exactly where you should have entered trades, with complete visualization of entry, exit, SL, TP levels and profits in term of pips and percentage.

Key Features That Help Traders

1. Historical Pattern Recognition

Visualize repeatable price behavior : See which swing points consistently lead to profitable moves

Identify your best setups : Discover which conditions (time, price levels, RR ratios) work best for your strategy

Learn from missed opportunities -: Study what you overlooked to improve future decision-making

2. Professional Risk Management Simulation

Test different SL/TP combinations : Find optimal risk-reward ratios for your trading style

Validate swing detection settings : Adjust Left/Right bars to match your preferred confirmation method

Simulate trade management rules : Test "what if" scenarios with max trades, waiting periods, etc.

3. Market Behavior Insights

Time-based analysis : Discover which trading hours yield the best opportunities

Instrument-specific patterns : See how different markets (Forex, Gold, Crypto) behave differently

Trend vs range detection : Identify which swing types work best in different market conditions