Alexandrit
- Experts
- Florian Riedrich
- Versione: 1.35
- Aggiornato: 6 febbraio 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
|Launch Promo: $50
This is just a start. So the price is low. As soon I have time to improve the EA, the price will rise.
|This is my own developed EA "Alexandrit"
- The basic idea behind it is trading the Trend.
- It trades currency pairs only (no metals or indices).
- My personal profit-goal: 8% per month. More is possible, but it comes with risks of course. Max DD should not exceed 50%. You can chose to cut all positions when a DD exceeds a certain amount.
- No AI, neural network, ChatGPT is used
- The EA is adopting to each symbol automatically. There is no input needed from your side.
- You will get a basic risk management:
- restriction in amount of parallel used currencies
- Swap-Filter is included (pairs with bad swaps are not traded)
- Full Account-Stop-Loss if we have to cut losses
- The EA uses a grid and martingale system to gain profit. Martingale is nothing bad if you know how to use it. Please do your own backtests. Of course, overtading is still possible, but we don't do this. So a proper risk management is as important as a close observation of the EAs work. Please keep this in mind. Profits are in hand but we have to work for it as well. There is no set-and-forget-robot.
- If you need an advise for a cent-account-broker please let me know.
- Also a VPS is needed. If you need an advise here as well, get in touch with me!
|Link to account
|Setup
- Timeframe: M15, H1 and H4
- recommended pairs M15: AUDCAD, EURGBP
- recommended pairs H1: AUDNZD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, USDCAD
- recommended pairs H4: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDUSD, CADCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, EURNZD, GBPNZD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, USDCAD
- I run all these pairs on my live account parallel. The implemented risk management helps me to avoid overtrading with all pairs at once.
- MagicNumber: for every timeframe an unique magicnumber is necessary. Otherwise the EAs will mix up trades!
- All parameters are self-explanatory. If you feel anything is missing, please let me know!
- One word to the characteristics of a pair. ex: EURUSD = 1.09230 & NZDCHF = 0.52063.
If we set the same TP for both pairs, NZDCHF has to go approximateely the double way for profit as EURUSD. For this I set a factor to even the price between every pair. So all parameters with [pip] are set for a virtual pair with the value of 1.00000. If the EA trades EURUSD, the parameter is adjusted in the same way as the EA trades NZDCHF. So for this no special set-file for each pair is needed. You just load a template or set-file for each timeframe.
- Please find my templates and set-files for the timeframes I use in the first and second comment
|Future update planning
- news detector
- new year pause
- profit overview of open trades and pairs
- profit overview of closed trades and pairs
- trade manager
- symbol overview
- one chart setup
- recovery system
- strategy updates
|Disclaimer
- I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. Someone using my name is a Scammer!
- If you have purchased this EA anywhere besides MQL5, it is a fake version. It will not work like the real version and you will neither receive updates nor support.
- There is no refund after your purchase. Please keep this in mind.
- Grid and Martingale have the chance of huge drawdowns. Be aware of it and set the risk to your appetite! The only person who is responsible for your wins and losses is you.
Does trade often, and with profit. Many charts can be traded. Extensive settings, depending on trading type and risk appetite. Stop loss possible. Regular profit withdrawal is mandatory. Real Signal account available. Excellently programmed bot and very fast response from the seller.