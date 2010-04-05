Strategy Master MT4

Strategy Master is a 5-in-1 EA, offering a choice of 5 distinct strategies within a single expert advisor. You can activate one to five strategies simultaneously and customize your trading by enabling or disabling filters to validate entries. These five strategies encompass a range of approaches, including three technical strategies (Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and Ichimoku), a renowned price action strategy (Breakout), and a time-based strategy (SendOrder at Time).

We understand that market conditions constantly evolve, making a single strategy inadequate for all situations, whether it's a trending or ranging market, high volatility, or varying liquidity levels. Therefore, we provide you with the flexibility to activate and optimize a strategy tailored to each specific condition and market.

For each strategy, we establish Buy and Sell conditions, supplemented by technical confirmation through indicators such as RSI, MACD, and Stochastic. You have the freedom to adjust and customize all parameters related to Buy and Sell criteria, as well as enable or disable filters for individual or all technical indicators.

Note : This EA does not use any martingale and/or grid functionalities.

The MT5 version is available in the marketplace.

Strategy Conditions

1- Moving Average Strategy:

Buy Condition : Buy if MA period1 cross above MA period2.

: Buy if MA period1 cross above MA period2. Sell Condition: Sell if MA period1 cross below MA period2.

2- Bollinger Bands Strategy: Buy Condition : Buy when the price crosses above the upper band .

: Sell Condition: Sell when the price crosses below the low band . 3- Ichimoku Strategy: Buy Condition : Buy when the price crosses above the Kijun Sen.

: Sell Condition: Sell when the price crosses below the Kijun Sen . 4- Breakout Strategy: Buy Condition : BreakUp: Buy when the price breaks above the resistance level .

: . Sell Condition: BreakDown : Sell when the price breaks below the support level . 5- SendOrder at Time Strategy: Buy/Sell Condition: Places buy/sell orders at a specific predefined time, allowing you to execute trades based on timing rather than technical analysis. The choice of a buy or sell order is determined by confirmation conditions, including RSI and MACD. Please note that you have the flexibility to customize and adjust the parameters and technical indicators for each strategy to suit your trading preferences and market conditions. Additionally, you can enable or disable filters based on RSI, MACD, and Stochastic for added confirmation.

Descriptions for all inputs can be found in the input section of the strategy tester. Feel free to download the free demo to do your own testing. Keep in mind that there may be more optimal or suboptimal settings.




































































