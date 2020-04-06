Trendline Breakouts MT4

Trendline Breakouts is a semi-automatic expert advisor, which means you only need to draw the support and resistance lines, and then let the expert advisor handle the trading for you.

You can use this expert for every market and time frame. Backtesting is not available because this is a semi-automatic EA. You draw the trendlines and let the expert trade for you.

This expert enables you to automatically trade breakouts of both horizontal support and resistance and trendlines, unlike the traditional approach of using pending orders.

A Gift included in this expert  : Range Breakout strategy that identify daily support and resistance levels and initiating both Long and Short trades automaticly at these key points.

Link for the MT5 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104566

How it's work?

This expert is looking for a trendline or a horizontal line on the chart.

When the Price crosses above the Upper Trendline (Resistance), a buy order will be opened.

When the Price crosses below the Lower Trendline (Support), a sell order will be opened.

Notes :

  • Resistance is the upper or the highest trendline found in the chart.
  • Support is the lower trendline found in the chart.
  • If only one trendline is found, it is identified as both upper and lower trendline.
  • Remove any unnecessary trendlines and horizontal lines to prevent the expert from executing trades based on outdated lines. 
<General Inputs>

Resistance Break The Price crosses above the Upper Trendline (Resistance), a buy order will be opened.

Support Break  The Price crosses below the Lower Trendline (Support), a sell order will be opened.

Range Breakout : Price break  the  support or the resistance level  (no need to activate this option).

Time Interval : Number of hours befor "Time end" to identifier High and Low of the range this is a sensitivity of the high and low algorithm for the first ansd second range (smaller value = less highs and lows, greater value = more highs and lows).

Time end :  End of the time to identify the high and low values for the range.

Trail Stop :  The Trailing Stop will be trailed in this set distance behind the current market price.

Trail Step : The SL will only be modified if it is at least this distance above the previous SL.

Daily Drawdown : Profit /Loss Today , if your account incurs a loss of $50, the expert will automatically disable trading until the following day.

Trade Size: Lot size for each trade if the fixed trading volume mode is chosen.

Max Open Trades : Maximum simultaneous open trades.

Time and Day Filter: Activates or deactivates the time filter which will be checked before new orders are placed.

Magic Number: This number should be unique for every EA in your account since the EAs use it to identify their own trades.

Allow Hedging : Chek if you want to sell when a long position long is open, and vice versa.

Audible_Alerts : Alerts for every order "buy or sell".

Push_Notifcations : Notifications for mobile terminals.


Altri dall’autore
TradeVisualizer
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Indicatori
L’indicatore Trade Visualizer dà vita ai tuoi dati di trading, mostrando l’intera cronologia delle operazioni direttamente sui grafici MT5. Che tu stia analizzando le tue performance o i segnali dei trader MQL5, questo strumento trasforma i dati grezzi in visualizzazioni chiare e intuitive. Ogni trade è rappresentato da frecce di entrata/uscita, linee collegate e tooltip con prezzo, profitto, volume e pips. Nota: Se hai scaricato questo indicatore, inviaci un messaggio con la tua e-mail per rice
FREE
Pro Trading Analytics
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (2)
Utilità
“Prezzo di lancio: $55 (solo 2 copie disponibili!). Prezzo successivo: $75. Prezzo finale: $149.” Se hai acquistato il nostro prodotto, inviaci un messaggio con la tua email per ricevere la tua copia del ProTrading Analytics Template in Excel. Sblocca tutto il potenziale della tua strategia con questa soluzione all-in-one: Trade History Exporter + Pro Excel Trading Dashboard . Che tradare manualmente o usare Expert Advisors (EAs), questo strumento potente ti consente di analizzare, ottimizzare e
Trendline Breakouts
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
Experts
Trendline Breakouts is a semi-automatic expert advisor, which means you only need to draw the support and resistance lines, and then let the expert advisor handle the trading for you. You can use this expert for every market and time frame. Backtesting is not available because this is a semi-automatic EA. You draw the trendlines and let the expert trade for you. This expert enables you to automatically trade breakouts of both horizontal support and resistance and trendlines, unlike the tradition
Quant Levels
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Indicatori
Quant Levels Indicator   is a premium component of the   Quantitative Trading Analysis Toolkit , designed to transform subjective trading into data-driven decision making. This advanced tool provides institutional-grade support and resistance analysis directly on your MT5 charts. " Please support our work by leaving a review ". As a thank-you gift , we’ll share a special template that helps you display signal trade history directly on your chart. Free indicator to visualize any MT5/MT4 signals i
FREE
Range Breakout MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (3)
Experts
The Range Breakout X2 is following a scalping breakout strategy. This expert will identify the daily 4 key levels of support and resistance and will open Long and short trades on these levels.Profits can be secured with the adjustable trailing stop... Note : Please be advised that due to the current market conditions (volatile market), we recommend activating the second levels (15H) and deactivating the first levels (11H). This is an optimized range breakout strategy with a simple and full cust
Strategy Master MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Strategy Master   is a 5-in-1 EA, offering a choice of 5 distinct strategies within a single expert advisor. You can activate one to five strategies simultaneously and customize your trading by enabling or disabling filters to validate entries. These five strategies encompass a range of approaches, including three technical strategies (Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and Ichimoku), a renowned price action strategy (Breakout), and a time-based strategy (SendOrder at Time). We understand that mar
Quick Funding in Prop Trading Firms
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4.85 (27)
Experts
This EA is designed to pass challenges of prop firms (proprietary trading firm) that allow use of High and Low Frequency trading strategies. A Gift i ncluded in this expert    :   Range Breakout strategy  that identify daily support and resistance levels and initiating both Long and Short trades automaticly at these key points. We use special HFT strategy that detect large movements and employ stop loss to protect your equity. It has build-in equity protector which will stop the EA once the pro
Send Orders At Time MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
This new   time-based strategy   enable you to schedule precise buy/sell orders at any predefined time , allowing you to execute trades based on timing rather than technical analysis.  The system automatically can determines the order type (buy or sell) based on technical confirmations provided by RSI and moving averages. You have the freedom to adjust and customize all parameters related to Buy and Sell criteria, as well as enable or disable technical filters . Link to MT5 version :  https://ww
Golden Candlesticks MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Golden candlesticks are highly  profitable patterns that have been tested and selected from among dozens of patterns. This Expert Advisor is the result of nine years of in-depth study and practical experience in the financial markets. We analyzed the works of experts like Steve Nison, Stephen Bigalow , François Baron and Gregory Morris... focusing on candlestick pattern techniques. We discovered that market conditions constantly change, making 90% of traditional patterns unprofitable. By identif
Grid Strategy
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Exclusive deal: 70% discount for a limited period. Super Grid Strategy EA   is a versatile and powerful grid trading tool, perfect for both Forex and CFD traders. It places up to 20 pending orders (10 stop and 10 limit) at your preferred time, with customizable distances and spacing between orders for maximum flexibility. Key features include: Fixed Grid :  Orders are placed at a fixed distance from the price and between each order, and this parameter can be adjusted based on market conditions.
Hedge Manual Trades
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilità
This Expert Advisor is designed to help traders manage their positions automatically. It can hedge manual trades when a specified (loss or win) threshold is reached, reducing risk. The EA also allows traders to close buy or sell trades individually based on profit or loss, and it can close all trades when a certain total profit or loss is achieved. With customizable settings for trade management, this EA helps traders automate their strategies and improve efficiency. The EA opens trades using th
Excel ProTrading Analytics
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilità
Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this  all-in-one  solution:  Trade History Exporter  +  Pro Excel Trading Dashboard . Whether you're trading manually or using Expert Advisors (EAs), this powerful tool allows you to analyze, optimize, and improve your performance with professional-grade metrics and interactive dashboards. With the Pro Excel Dashboard, you can deeply analyze your trade history—manual or algorithmic—and even evaluate any EA’s performance using backtest resu
Range Breakout X2
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4 (3)
Experts
The Range Breakout X2 is following a scalping breakout strategy. This expert will identify the daily 4 key levels of support and resistance and will open Long and short trades on these levels.Profits can be secured with the adjustable trailing stop... Note : Please be advised that due to the current market conditions (volatile market), we recommend activating the second levels (15H) and deactivating the first levels (11H). This is an optimized range breakout strategy with a simple and full cust
Strategy Master
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Strategy Master is a 5-in-1 EA, offering a choice of 5 distinct strategies within a single expert advisor. You can activate one to five strategies simultaneously and customize your trading by enabling or disabling filters to validate entries. These five strategies encompass a range of approaches, including three technical strategies (Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and Ichimoku), a renowned price action strategy (Breakout), and a time-based strategy (SendOrder at Time). The link for MT4 version
Send Orders At Time
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
This new time-based strategy   enable you to schedule precise buy/sell orders at any predefined time , allowing you to execute trades based on timing rather than technical analysis.  The system automatically can determines the order type (buy or sell) based on technical confirmations provided by RSI and moving averages. You have the freedom to adjust and customize all parameters related to Buy and Sell criteria, as well as enable or disable technical filters . Link to MT4 version :  https://www.
Golden candlesticks
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Golden candlesticks are highly  profitable patterns that have been tested and selected from among dozens of patterns. This Expert Advisor is the result of nine years of in-depth study and practical experience in the financial markets. We analyzed the works of experts like   Steve Nison, Stephen   Bigalow   , François Baron and Gregory Morris... focusing on candlestick pattern techniques. We discovered that market conditions constantly change, making 90% of traditional patterns unprofitable. By i
Super Grid Strategy
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Exclusive deal: 70% discount for a limited period. Super Grid Strategy EA is a versatile and powerful grid trading tool, perfect for both Forex and CFD traders. It places up to 20 pending orders (10 stop and 10 limit) at your preferred time, with customizable distances and spacing between orders for maximum flexibility. Key features include: Fixed Grid :  Orders are placed at a fixed distance from the price and between each order, and this parameter can be adjusted based on market conditions. D
Dynamic Fibo Scalper
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Exclusive deal: 70% discount for a limited period. Dynamic Fibo Scalper is an automated trading tool that uses Dynamic Fibonacci levels to find trading opportunities. You can set up to 5 custom levels in the EA’s inputs, and it will monitor the price movement. When the price crosses any of your chosen levels, the EA will automatically enter a buy or sell trade. This EA is perfect for traders who want a simple and effective strategy based on Fibonacci analysis. It’s fully customizable , easy t
Trading Keyboard
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilità
Trading Keyboard (FastTrade Hotkeys) EA is an advanced tool designed for traders who want to execute trades quickly and efficiently using their keyboard. It allows users to place, modify, and close orders with customizable hotkeys, making trading as fast and intuitive as possible. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this EA enhances your trading experience by reducing manual clicks and improving reaction time. Key Features: Hotkey-Based Trading – Execute trades, modify posit
Quantitative Trading Analysis
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilità
Trasforma il tuo trading passando dalle supposizioni alle decisioni basate sui dati. Scopri la potenza dell’analisi quantitativa utilizzata dalle istituzioni professionali, ora accessibile a ogni trader serio. “In trading, ciò che viene misurato può essere migliorato. Inizia a misurare ciò che conta davvero.” Questo completo toolkit di analisi quantitativa, originale e protetto da copyright, è stato progettato per i trader che desiderano comprendere a fondo il comportamento del mercato, la volat
