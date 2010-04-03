Quant Levels

Quant Levels Indicator is a premium component of the Quantitative Trading Analysis Toolkit, designed to transform subjective trading into data-driven decision making. This advanced tool provides institutional-grade support and resistance analysis directly on your MT5 charts.

"Kindly support our work with a review."

  Dual Methodology Integration

1. Range Division Theory

  • Automatically calculates S/R levels by dividing historical price ranges into equal probabilistic segments

  • Configurable lookback periods and division counts 

  • Identifies key price zones based on pure price action analysis

2. Manual Level Import

  • Direct integration with spreadsheet-calculated levels from our Quantitative Toolkit

  • Support for multiple level groups with color-coded visualization

  • Bulk import capability for large datasets

 Smart Level Detection

  • Dynamic Range Analysis: Automatically detects significant price ranges from selected historical data

  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Analyze any timeframe from M1 to MN1

  • Customizable Parameters: Adjustable sensitivity, number of levels, and division schemes

  • Real-time Updates: Levels automatically recalculate on new market data

Part of the Complete Quantitative Toolkit:
While this indicator provides robust price-based levels, our full toolkit includes Clustered Volume-Weighted Analysis that identifies:

  • Most Tested Price Zones with volume confirmation

  • High-Probability Support/Resistance based on volume-profile clustering

  • Institutional Accumulation/Distribution areas

  • Volume-Validated Breakout levels


Prodotti consigliati
Currency Strength Meter Pro Graph for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicatori
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the history data of all 28 major currenc
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.86 (29)
Indicatori
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Griglia VR è progettato per creare una griglia grafica con impostazioni definite dall'utente. A differenza della griglia standard , VR Grid viene utilizzata per costruire livelli circolari . A seconda della scelta dell'utente, il passaggio tra i livelli rotondi può essere arbitrario. Inoltre, a differenza di altri indicatori e utilità, VR Grid mantiene la posizione della griglia anche quando cambia l'intervallo di tempo o si riavvia il terminale. È possibile ottenere impostazioni, f
FREE
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Indicatori
This is a multi-symbol and multi-timeframe table-based indicator designed for a candlestick patterns detection with 46 patterns for META TRADER 5. Each formation has own image for easier recognition. Here you find most popular formations such as "Engulfing", "Hammer", "Three Line Strike", "Piercing" or Doji - like candles. Check my full list of patterns on my screenshots below. Also you can not only switch all bearish or bullish patterns from input, but also select formation for a specified symb
Currency Strength Meter Pro for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
5 (3)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the history data of all 28 major currency
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Indicatori
Versione MT4  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce la corretta struttura a onde del mercato, e i livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-assistente
VolumeDeltaPercentRange
Stanislav Korotky
Indicatori
This indicator provides an original mix of WPR, VSA, and volume delta. It shows ratio of buy/sell volumes scaled on 100% range based on total volume change for a selected period. The convetional VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) studies interconnections of price action and volume change in absolute values, whereas WPR (Williams Percent Range) offers a convenient approach of price moves normalization into the fixed percentage metric: 0 - 100%. Hence overbough and oversold states are easily spotted. N
Supply Demand Ranger
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
5 (4)
Indicatori
The indicator draws supply and demand zones. The zone timeframe can be set independently of the chart timeframe. For instance, it is possible to set M5 zones on an H4 chart. The importance of zones can be adjusted using the zone strength parameter. Demand zones are displayed if at least one candle in the range of the zone is entirely above the zone. Similarly, supply zones are displayed if at least one candle within the zone is entirely below the zone.
Advanced Trading Chaos
Sergei Gurov
5 (1)
Indicatori
Advanced Trading Chaos  The main purpose of the indicator is to help the trader detect the signals described by Bill Williams in his books to make a quick and correct trading decision. 1)Bullish/Bearish Reversal Bar(BDB) 2) Divergent Bar(DB) 3) Second Sage Signal — the third consecutive Awesome Oscillator bar  4) Working fractals (Fractals that worked above/below the red forehead  5) Three bar coloring modes 5.1) Coloring of bars according to the AO indicator (Including the squatting bar) 5.2
Diamond Pattern MT5
Ugur Oezcan
Indicatori
The diamond top and bottom are reversal patterns. It represents a rally to a new high with a drop to a support level followed by a rally to make a new high and a quick decline, breaking the support level to make a higher low. The bounce from the higher low is then followed by a rally, but making a lower high instead. Once this behavior is identified, prices then break the trend line connecting the first and second lows and start to decline further. You can find MT4 version hier Indicator shows
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicatori
L'indicatore costruisce le quotazioni attuali, che possono essere confrontate con quelle storiche e su questa base fanno una previsione del movimento dei prezzi. L'indicatore ha un campo di testo per una rapida navigazione fino alla data desiderata. Opzioni: Simbolo - selezione del simbolo che visualizzerà l'indicatore; SymbolPeriod - selezione del periodo da cui l'indicatore prenderà i dati; IndicatorColor - colore dell'indicatore; HorisontalShift - spostamento delle virgolette disegnate d
Tick Volume Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicatori
A professional order flow and volume analysis tool that tracks real-time tick dominance between buyers and sellers, highlighting strength, weakness, and absorption zones through dynamic histogram layers . Unlike traditional tick volume indicators, this tool introduces a multi-layer system with variable thickness, providing an intuitive view of market aggression and absorption directly on the chart. Key Features: Real-time tick tracking : counts bullish and bearish ticks during the current c
Gold Venamax MT5
Sergei Linskii
2.67 (3)
Indicatori
Gold Venamax : questo è il miglior indicatore tecnico azionario. L'algoritmo dell'indicatore analizza il movimento dei prezzi di un asset e riflette la volatilità e le potenziali zone di ingresso. Caratteristiche dell'indicatore: Questo è un super indicatore con Magic e due blocchi di frecce di tendenza per un trading comodo e redditizio. Sul grafico viene visualizzato il pulsante rosso per cambiare blocco. Magic è impostato nelle impostazioni dell'indicatore, in modo da poter installare l'indi
Trade informant MT5
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicatori
The indicator is designed to display information about current trading. The current information and statistics panel displays data on the number of trading orders, their profit and the number of lots. The equity status as a percentage of the balance of funds and the total profit of all orders on this instrument are also displayed. In the statistics panel, you can see information on closed orders from the beginning of the specified date in the settings. The panels have flexible size and color se
Inguz
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicatori
Ing (inguz,ingwar) - the 23rd rune of the elder Futhark ᛝ, Unicode+16DD. Add some runic magic to your trading strategies. The correct marking of the daily chart will indicate to you the successful moments for counter-trend trading. Simple to use, has high efficiency in volatile areas. Be careful in lateral movements. Signals ᛝ are generated when the main lines of construction intersect. Red arrow down - recommended sales Blue up arrow - recommended purchases rare purple arrows indicate exce
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Experts
Strumenti per il guadagno e la ricerca. Il nucleo dei segnali e della strategia di trading si basa sull'algoritmo dell'autore per la formazione di modelli di previsione dei prezzi. Applicabile a qualsiasi strumento! Integrato con un sistema di controllo basato sull'MA "Volpe a nove code" , aggiornando e regolando il segnale nel modo più accurato possibile per il mercato, lo strumento e il periodo di lavoro. Idoneo: tutti gli strumenti in tutti i mercati (ci sono eccezioni). A chi è rivolto: h
Leveler MT5
Tuomas Tirroniemi
Indicatori
Livellatore –       Traccia livelli di griglia di supporto e resistenza e zone chiave basate su barre. Caratteristiche principali: Griglia di supporto/resistenza (numeri tondi) Leveler include un sistema di griglia a doppio strato con livelli di numeri tondi preconfigurati. A ogni simbolo può essere assegnata una dimensione di fase personalizzata in base alle caratteristiche del mercato: dimensioni di fase maggiori per i mercati ad alto volume, minori per quelli a basso volume. L'indicatore sup
Strivex Algo Supply Demand Indikator
Waldemar Beck
Indicatori
Strivex Supply/Demand Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Strivex Supply/Demand Indicator automatically detects key supply and demand zones, marks market structure breaks (BOS), and alerts the trader in real time. A special feature: The zones remain visible even if you change the chart timeframe. For example, you can display H1 zones on an M15 chart without them being redrawn or lost. Key Features Automatic zone detection based on swing highs and lows Clear chart display – only the most recent
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Indicatori
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Good Time
Sergey Sapozhnikov
Indicatori
Indicator for Highlighting Any Time Periods such as Trade Sessions or Week Days We do we need it? Looking through the operation results of my favorite Expert Advisor in the strategy tester I noticed that most deals it opened during the Asian session were unprofitable. It would be a great idea to see it on a graph, I thought. And that was the time I bumped into the first problem - viewing only the Asian session on a chart. And hiding all the others. It is not a problem to find the work schedule o
Order Flow Imbalance
Shōta Furuya
Indicatori
Order Flow Imbalance Indicator Description The Order Flow Imbalance Indicator is a technical analysis tool that measures the imbalance between bullish and bearish order flow over a specified period. This indicator helps traders identify prevailing market sentiment and potential reversal points. How It Works The indicator analyzes order flow for each candle: Bull Order Flow – volume of candles where the closing price is higher than the opening price (green candles) Bear Order Flow – volume of can
Magic Channel Scalper MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicatori
Magic Channel Scalper è un indicatore di canale per il terminale MetaTrader 5. Questo indicatore consente di individuare i punti di inversione di tendenza più probabili. A differenza della maggior parte degli indicatori di canale, Magic Channel Scalper non viene ridisegnato. Il sistema di allerta (avvisi, e-mail e notifiche push) ti aiuterà a monitorare contemporaneamente più strumenti di trading. Collega l'indicatore a un grafico e l'avviso si attiverà quando emerge un segnale. Con il nost
QuantXStocks Trading Range
Netlux Digital Kft.
Indicatori
QuantXSTocks Trading Range Indicator for MT5: INSTRUCTIONS TO USE OUR INDICATOR:- User needs to take trade on Arrow or after an Arrow CandleStick, You can achieve up-to 35-125 pips target by this Indicator. Best Timeframes for Stocks and Indices are M30 and H1: AMAZON M30 (50 pips) TESLA M30 (50 pips) APPLE M30 (50 pips) ADOBE M30 (50 pips) NASDAQ100 H1 (125 pips) The above are the approximate amount of pips you can achieve by this Indicator, Green arrow appears to be buy arrow while the Red ar
SlopeChannelB MT5
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
Indicatori
SlopeChannelB – uno strumento di analisi tecnica che costruisce un canale di movimento del prezzo inclinato, offrendo opportunità uniche per valutare la situazione attuale del mercato e trovare segnali di trading. Caratteristiche principali dell'indicatore: Canale di movimento del prezzo inclinato : L'indicatore aiuta a visualizzare i livelli di supporto e resistenza, che possono indicare potenziali punti di inversione o continuazione del trend. Vari colori delle linee e evidenziazione dell
VolumeDeltaMT5
Stanislav Korotky
Indicatori
This indicator provides the analysis of tick volume deltas. It calculates tick volumes for buys and sells separately, and their delta on every bar, and displays volumes by price clusters (cells) within a specified bar (usually the latest one). This is a limited substitution of market delta analysis based on real volumes, which are not available on Forex. The indicator displays the following data in its sub-window: light-blue histogram - buy (long) volumes; orange histogram - sell (short) volumes
VFI Quantum Pro
Nikita Berdnikov
Indicatori
VFI Pro is an advanced implementation of the Volume Flow Indicator by Dubravaspb, enhanced with comprehensive analytical tools. The indicator displays the relationship between price and volume, showing clear signals for market entries and exits, while providing extensive analytics with detailed assessment of market conditions. It is optimized to work with any trading instruments and timeframes. Note!   This strategy is not fundamental; each currency pair may require specific settings. Main Featu
UPD1 Profile Levels MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore trova i livelli del volume di prezzo massimo e minimo (profilo di mercato) nell'istogramma di lavoro per il numero specificato di barre.   Profilo composito. L'altezza dell'istogramma è completamente automatica e si adatta a qualsiasi strumento e periodo di tempo. Viene utilizzato l'algoritmo dell'autore e non ripete analoghi noti. L'altezza dei due istogrammi è approssimativamente uguale all'altezza media della candela. Smart alert (smart alert) ti aiuta a comunicare il prezzo rela
Buy and Sell Zones MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
Indicatori
Indicatore per determinare flat e trend. Se il prezzo è inferiore a uno qualsiasi dei due istogrammi e delle due linee (rossa e blu), questa è una zona di vendita. Quando acquisti questa versione dell'indicatore, versione MT4 per un conto reale e uno demo - in regalo (per ricevere, scrivimi un messaggio privato)! Se il prezzo è al di sopra di uno dei due istogrammi e delle due linee (rossa e blu), questa è una zona di acquisto. Versione MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/3793 Se il
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (66)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. Trend Screener è un indicatore di tendenza che segue un indicatore efficiente che fornisce segnali di tendenza a freccia con punti nel gra
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicatori
Gold Stuff mt5 è un indicatore di tendenza progettato specificamente per l'oro e può essere utilizzato anche su qualsiasi strumento finanziario. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non è in ritardo. Periodo consigliato H1. Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per avere le impostazioni e un bonus personale!   I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scrivi in ​​privato.    IMPOSTAZIONI
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicatori
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e invers
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicatori premium e offre più di 7 robuste strategie di trading, rendendolo una scelta versatile per div
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicatori
AtBot:  Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bon
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicatori
Gold Entry Sniper – Dashboard ATR Multi-Timeframe per Scalping e Swing Trading sull’Oro Gold Entry Sniper è un indicatore avanzato per MetaTrader 5 che offre segnali di acquisto/vendita precisi per XAUUSD e altri strumenti, basato sulla logica ATR Trailing Stop e l' analisi multi-timeframe . Caratteristiche e Vantaggi Analisi Multi-Timeframe – Visualizza trend su M1, M5, M15 in un'unica dashboard. Trailing Stop Basato su ATR – Stop dinamici che si adattano alla volatilità. Dashboard Professional
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicatori
Zone di inversione - livelli / Zone attive di un attore importante ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT4 OGNI ACQUIRENTE DI QUESTO INDICATORE       OTTIENI ANCHE   GRATUITAMENTE   : 3 mesi       accesso ai segnali di trading dal servizio       SUPER SEGNALI       — punti di ingresso già pronti secondo l'algoritmo TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mesi       accesso a materiali di formazione con aggiornamenti regolari: immersione nella strategia e nella crescita professionale. Assistenza 24 ore
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicatori
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al   100% non ridipinto   che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti:   forex ,   materie prime ,   criptovalute ,   indici ,   azioni .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicatori
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Canale Trading Tools su MQL5 : unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Questo indicatore traccia zone di rilevamento del breakout, denominate “Smart Breakout Channels”, basate sul movimento dei prezzi normalizzato per la volatilità. Queste zone sono visualizzate come box dinamici con overlay di volume. Lo strumento rileva range temporanei di ac
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicatori
PUMPING STATION – La tua strategia personale "all inclusive" Ti presentiamo PUMPING STATION — un indicatore Forex rivoluzionario che trasformerà il tuo modo di fare trading in un’esperienza efficace ed entusiasmante. Non si tratta solo di un assistente, ma di un vero e proprio sistema di trading completo con potenti algoritmi che ti aiuteranno a operare in modo più stabile. Acquistando questo prodotto, riceverai GRATUITAMENTE: File di configurazione esclusivi: per un'impostazione automatica e pr
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Berma Bands (BBs) è uno strumento prezioso per i trader che cercano di identificare e capitalizzare i trend di mercato. Analizzando la relazione tra il prezzo e le BBs, i trader possono discernere se un mercato è in una fase di trend o di range. Visita il [ Berma Home Blog ] per saperne di più. Le Berma Bands sono composte da tre linee distinte: la Upper Berma Band, la Middle Berma Band e la Lower Berma Band. Queste linee sono tracciate attorno al prezzo, creando una rappresentazion
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Indicatori
Questo cruscotto mostra gli ultimi   pattern armonici   disponibili per i simboli selezionati, in modo da risparmiare tempo ed essere più efficienti /   versione MT4 . Indicatore gratuito:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonne dell'indicatore Symbol :   vengono visualizzati i simboli selezionati Trend:   rialzista o ribassista Pattern:   tipo di pattern (gartley, butterfly, bat, crab, shark, cypher o ABCD) Entry:   prezzo di ingresso SL:   prezzo di stop loss TP1:   1 prezzo di take profit TP2:
Gold Position Box Signals Pro
Tahir Mehmood
Indicatori
Gold Position Box Signals Pro v3.1 – Indicatore Tecnico Multitemporale per XAUUSD Panoramica Gold Position Box Signals Pro v3.1 è un indicatore personalizzato per MetaTrader 5 progettato per il trading di XAUUSD. Combina incroci di medie mobili, livelli di stop loss/take profit basati sulla volatilità, visualizzazione delle posizioni e analisi delle tendenze multitemporali. Lo strumento aiuta i trader a individuare possibili ingressi e a gestire le operazioni con un chiaro display grafico. Fu
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sott
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo Strumento di Trading è un Indicatore Non-Ridipingente, Non-Ridisegnante e Non-Laggante, il che lo rende ideale per il trading professionale. Corso online, manuale utente e demo. L'Indicatore Smart Price Action Concepts è uno strumento molto potente sia per i nuovi che per i trader esperti. Racchiude più di 20 utili indicatori in uno solo, combinando idee di trading avanzate come l'Analisi del Trader del Circolo Interno e le Strategie di Tradin
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicatori
FX Levels: Supporti e Resistenze di Precisione Eccezionale per Tutti i Mercati Panoramica Rapida Cercate un modo affidabile per individuare livelli di supporto e resistenza in ogni mercato—coppie di valute, indici, azioni o materie prime? FX Levels fonde il metodo tradizionale “Lighthouse” con un approccio dinamico all’avanguardia, offrendo una precisione quasi universale. Basato sulla nostra esperienza reale con i broker e su aggiornamenti automatici giornalieri più quelli in tempo reale, FX
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicatori
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator è un Assistente di Direzione di Mercato e Strategia Multi-timeframe basato sull'IA. La performance nel trading consiste nel comprendere il mercato come fanno i professionisti. Questo è esattamente ciò che offre il RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Ottieni insight di livello istituzionale con analisi di trend, sentiment e macro driven dall'IA esterna a MQL5 , personalizzata per il tuo stile di trading. Dopo l'acquisto, per ottenere il Manuale Utente: 1. pubblica un commento per ri
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso fondamentale nel mercato rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. L’indicatore analizza costantemente il grafico per individuare un momentum stabile in una direzione e fornisce un segnale preciso subito prima del movimento principale. Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe da qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Caratteristiche principali I livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit sono forniti automaticamente dall’
Altri dall’autore
Trendline Breakouts
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
Experts
Trendline Breakouts is a semi-automatic expert advisor, which means you only need to draw the support and resistance lines, and then let the expert advisor handle the trading for you. You can use this expert for every market and time frame. Backtesting is not available because this is a semi-automatic EA. You draw the trendlines and let the expert trade for you. This expert enables you to automatically trade breakouts of both horizontal support and resistance and trendlines, unlike the tradition
Pro Trading Analytics
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (2)
Utilità
Exclusive deal: 40% discount for limited period. If you purchased our product, please send us a message to receive your Excel ProTrading Analytics Template. Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this all-in-one solution: Trade History Exporter + Pro Excel Trading Dashboard . Whether you're trading manually or using Expert Advisors (EAs), this powerful tool allows you to analyze, optimize, and improve your performance with professional-grade metrics and interactive dashboards. W
Range Breakout MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (3)
Experts
The Range Breakout X2 is following a scalping breakout strategy. This expert will identify the daily 4 key levels of support and resistance and will open Long and short trades on these levels.Profits can be secured with the adjustable trailing stop... Note : Please be advised that due to the current market conditions (volatile market), we recommend activating the second levels (15H) and deactivating the first levels (11H). This is an optimized range breakout strategy with a simple and full cust
Strategy Master MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Strategy Master   is a 5-in-1 EA, offering a choice of 5 distinct strategies within a single expert advisor. You can activate one to five strategies simultaneously and customize your trading by enabling or disabling filters to validate entries. These five strategies encompass a range of approaches, including three technical strategies (Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and Ichimoku), a renowned price action strategy (Breakout), and a time-based strategy (SendOrder at Time). We understand that mar
Trendline Breakouts MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Trendline Breakouts   is a semi-automatic expert advisor, which means you only need to draw the support and resistance lines, and then let the expert advisor handle the trading for you. You can use this expert for every market and time frame. Backtesting is not available because this is a semi-automatic EA. You draw the trendlines and let the expert trade for you. This expert enables you to automatically trade breakouts of both horizontal support and resistance and trendlines, unlike the traditi
Quick Funding in Prop Trading Firms
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4.85 (27)
Experts
This EA is designed to pass challenges of prop firms (proprietary trading firm) that allow use of High and Low Frequency trading strategies. A Gift i ncluded in this expert    :   Range Breakout strategy  that identify daily support and resistance levels and initiating both Long and Short trades automaticly at these key points. We use special HFT strategy that detect large movements and employ stop loss to protect your equity. It has build-in equity protector which will stop the EA once the pro
Send Orders At Time MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
This new   time-based strategy   enable you to schedule precise buy/sell orders at any predefined time , allowing you to execute trades based on timing rather than technical analysis.  The system automatically can determines the order type (buy or sell) based on technical confirmations provided by RSI and moving averages. You have the freedom to adjust and customize all parameters related to Buy and Sell criteria, as well as enable or disable technical filters . Link to MT5 version :  https://ww
Golden Candlesticks MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Golden candlesticks are highly  profitable patterns that have been tested and selected from among dozens of patterns. This Expert Advisor is the result of nine years of in-depth study and practical experience in the financial markets. We analyzed the works of experts like Steve Nison, Stephen Bigalow , François Baron and Gregory Morris... focusing on candlestick pattern techniques. We discovered that market conditions constantly change, making 90% of traditional patterns unprofitable. By identif
Grid Strategy
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Exclusive deal: 70% discount for a limited period. Super Grid Strategy EA   is a versatile and powerful grid trading tool, perfect for both Forex and CFD traders. It places up to 20 pending orders (10 stop and 10 limit) at your preferred time, with customizable distances and spacing between orders for maximum flexibility. Key features include: Fixed Grid :  Orders are placed at a fixed distance from the price and between each order, and this parameter can be adjusted based on market conditions.
Hedge Manual Trades
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilità
This Expert Advisor is designed to help traders manage their positions automatically. It can hedge manual trades when a specified (loss or win) threshold is reached, reducing risk. The EA also allows traders to close buy or sell trades individually based on profit or loss, and it can close all trades when a certain total profit or loss is achieved. With customizable settings for trade management, this EA helps traders automate their strategies and improve efficiency. The EA opens trades using th
Excel ProTrading Analytics
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilità
Exclusive deal: 40% discount for limited period. Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this   all-in-one   solution:   Trade History Exporter   +   Pro Excel Trading Dashboard . Whether you're trading manually or using Expert Advisors (EAs), this powerful tool allows you to analyze, optimize, and improve your performance with professional-grade metrics and interactive dashboards. With the Pro Excel Dashboard, you can deeply analyze your trade history—manual or algorithmic—and
Range Breakout X2
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4 (3)
Experts
The Range Breakout X2 is following a scalping breakout strategy. This expert will identify the daily 4 key levels of support and resistance and will open Long and short trades on these levels.Profits can be secured with the adjustable trailing stop... Note : Please be advised that due to the current market conditions (volatile market), we recommend activating the second levels (15H) and deactivating the first levels (11H). This is an optimized range breakout strategy with a simple and full cust
Strategy Master
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Strategy Master is a 5-in-1 EA, offering a choice of 5 distinct strategies within a single expert advisor. You can activate one to five strategies simultaneously and customize your trading by enabling or disabling filters to validate entries. These five strategies encompass a range of approaches, including three technical strategies (Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and Ichimoku), a renowned price action strategy (Breakout), and a time-based strategy (SendOrder at Time). The link for MT4 version
Send Orders At Time
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
This new time-based strategy   enable you to schedule precise buy/sell orders at any predefined time , allowing you to execute trades based on timing rather than technical analysis.  The system automatically can determines the order type (buy or sell) based on technical confirmations provided by RSI and moving averages. You have the freedom to adjust and customize all parameters related to Buy and Sell criteria, as well as enable or disable technical filters . Link to MT4 version :  https://www.
Golden candlesticks
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Golden candlesticks are highly  profitable patterns that have been tested and selected from among dozens of patterns. This Expert Advisor is the result of nine years of in-depth study and practical experience in the financial markets. We analyzed the works of experts like   Steve Nison, Stephen   Bigalow   , François Baron and Gregory Morris... focusing on candlestick pattern techniques. We discovered that market conditions constantly change, making 90% of traditional patterns unprofitable. By i
Super Grid Strategy
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Exclusive deal: 70% discount for a limited period. Super Grid Strategy EA is a versatile and powerful grid trading tool, perfect for both Forex and CFD traders. It places up to 20 pending orders (10 stop and 10 limit) at your preferred time, with customizable distances and spacing between orders for maximum flexibility. Key features include: Fixed Grid :  Orders are placed at a fixed distance from the price and between each order, and this parameter can be adjusted based on market conditions. D
Dynamic Fibo Scalper
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Exclusive deal: 70% discount for a limited period. Dynamic Fibo Scalper is an automated trading tool that uses Dynamic Fibonacci levels to find trading opportunities. You can set up to 5 custom levels in the EA’s inputs, and it will monitor the price movement. When the price crosses any of your chosen levels, the EA will automatically enter a buy or sell trade. This EA is perfect for traders who want a simple and effective strategy based on Fibonacci analysis. It’s fully customizable , easy t
Trading Keyboard
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilità
Trading Keyboard (FastTrade Hotkeys) EA is an advanced tool designed for traders who want to execute trades quickly and efficiently using their keyboard. It allows users to place, modify, and close orders with customizable hotkeys, making trading as fast and intuitive as possible. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this EA enhances your trading experience by reducing manual clicks and improving reaction time. Key Features: Hotkey-Based Trading – Execute trades, modify posit
Quantitative Trading Analysis
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilità
Transform your trading from guesswork to data-driven decision making. Experience the power of quantitative analysis used by professional institutions, now accessible to every serious trader.  "In trading, what gets measured gets managed. Start measuring what matters." This is a complete quantitative analysis toolkit  original and copyrighted   by the author, for traders who want to deeply understand market behavior, volatility, liquidity, and trading opportunities. This Excel spreadsheet (with
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione