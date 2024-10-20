BreakZone Scalper

This expert advisor uses the Breakout technique where the Breakout technique is proven to be the most profitable technique. This technique uses breakouts at support and resistance points, where accurate calculations are used to determine support and resistance points so that false breakouts can be minimized. Apart from that, it is also equipped with a trailing stop to maximize profits and ensure that profit conditions do not turn into losses.

You can try Backtesting with Every Tick based on Real Tick methode for more accurate test. Not every EA can pass test with that methode 

Special Price Only $465 For First 10 buyers  and you will Get 20 activation

>> Only 9 copy left at this price then price will be raised to $565

You can see real live result in different brokers:

    For the latest best Setup File go to Comment Section 

      About this EA:

      • Low risk 
      • Single entry type with Stop Loss
      • Use XAUUSD
      • Time Frame : M30
      • Minimum Balance : $100
      • EA has time input (our setup use gmt +2/3 brokers. if using different gmt time. Please please adjust it to the time at your broker)
      • Suitable on all type Account
      • You can always use another pairs but find the setup for those pairs
      • This EA does not use any martingale or grid functions.
      • In the future will add News FIlter Function

      More Function:

      • EA support AutoLot System based On Risk. Just set the risk and EA will set the Lot size automaticly

      Please download the demo to see if the EA is useful for you before deciding to purchase.

      Important thing:

      • For the first packaging, make sure to use the file set that is available, then adjust the lot to the balance you are using
      • Set file above is for XAUUSD
      • Time Frame : M30
      • You can "Use Every Tick Based On Real Tick Methode" to  test this EA. Many EA doesnt Survive when use this method.
      Mohit Sewakram
      28
      Mohit Sewakram 2024.12.15 05:33 
       

      L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

      Agus Wahyu Pratomo
      12997
      Risposta dello sviluppatore Agus Wahyu Pratomo 2024.12.23 01:37
      thanks
      Rispondi alla recensione