Gold Scalping Expert

4.66

Gold Scalping Expert is a very intelligent smart algorithm which exploits the reaction of gold during various high-impact events like geo-political news, pandemics, and economic changes.  This system trades breakouts using the popular zig-zag indicator by placing pending orders at the turning points and when the price breaks out beyond these levels the orders will get triggered.  The EA is using a very smart trailing stop and dynamic stop loss to protect your account and manage the risk properly without using martingale techniques. 

Real-time results can be viewed here.

Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus!

Settings  and manual here 

Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my blog here.  Be careful of scammers and do not buy any sets from anyone else!

 SETTINGS

  • Open new series -on / off beginning of a new series of orders.
  • Trade Buy -allow the adviser to buy.
  • Trade Sell -allow the adviser to sell.
  • Support manual orders true/false – allow EA to control manual orders
  • Max Market Orders – maximum market orders allowed
  • Max Pending Orders – maximu pending orders allowed
  • Use Money Management – true/false - use of automatic lot calculation 
  • Autolot - the size of the free margin for opening each 0.01 lot 
  • TP - take profit in points.
  • Trail Start, points - activation of a trailing stop
  • Trail Step - distance from the price when activating trailing stop.
  • Close from reverse signal true/false – close all when signal reverses
  • Start  hour – starting time when opening the first order.
  • End hour – time to stop trading
  • Draw on-off – draw of profit tags on chart
  • Next is Font settings
  • Background color Result – color of background
  • Magic EA – unique magic number of EA
  • Next are settings of ZigZag indicator


F-r-a-n-k-y
49
F-r-a-n-k-y 2025.05.12 09:42 
 

I already have 2 EA's and am very satisfied so far. This EA and the Bitcoin Smart are currently performing very well and I would buy them again.

KNUTOSLAV
30
KNUTOSLAV 2025.04.29 08:51 
 

Tested it briefly so far, but looks good. The Gold Scalping EA is working well on my setup. It's opening and closing trades as expected, and the results have been positive so far. Too early for long-term conclusions, but first impressions are definitely promising. Will keep testing and update if anything changes.

JavierTan798
104
JavierTan798 2025.04.28 14:43 
 

great product with trending markets.

