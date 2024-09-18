IndiMA Double

THE INDICATOR WITH A DOUBLE MOVING AVERAGE (MA).


Recommendations:
The indicator works better if two lines are of the same color at the same time.
(if one is green and the other is red, the price is in the flat zone (it's better not to do anything)).


Input parameters:

1. The period of the first and second MATCH.
2. The thickness of the line of the first and second MATCH.

3. The color of the line of the first and second MATCH.


The strategy is simple, and the indicator does its job. It would be useful if there were push notifications as well.

The strategy is simple, and the indicator does its job. It would be useful if there were push notifications as well.

