Wycoff For Intraday And Swing Trading

Wycoff theory is vastly used by institutional traders but when it comes to retail traders the concept isn't well understood by most. It is even more difficult to implement in intraday & swing trading. This No REPAINT indicator helps you in analyzing the market cycles and plots buy/sell signals at the start of trending phase. It studies the market strength of bulls and bears and does a effort Vs reward matrix calculation before generating trading signals. This is a all weather indicator that works in all timeframes and for all kind of markets, eg - stocks, currency pair or even crypto.

How To Trade

Will elaborate the entry and exit criteria for the BUY setup and the SELL setup is exactly opposite to it.

BUY Trade

When the BUY arrow comes at the bottom of the candle wait for the price to go a pip or two above the HIGH of the signal bar (it will draw a blue line at the entry price). The price must cross the high in next candle or else the setup is invalid. You can place a limit order at a pip or two above and wait to get filled in next candle max (it will show green or red dots on the signal candle if you get a fill or not by the next candle. Green for fill, Red for no fill). If it fails to cross in next candle then cancel your buy order. Keep the SL 10 pips below the nearest swing low (it will draw the SL line in red).

Exit (At any of the below conditions)

Your Risk/Reward appetite

When any of the target ( drawn in green lines ) is hit

) is hit When an opposing signal comes

When the indicator tells you to exit

When price hits SL or revised SL