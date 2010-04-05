Trend Candle Pumper

Welcome to the trading world with Trend Candle Pumper – your reliable buddy in the financial markets! Trend Candle Pumper is a smart trading bot designed for those who want to dive into the investment scene without being experts in trading.

How it Works:

Trend Candle Pumper uses advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze trends in financial markets. But what's a trend? Simply put, a trend is the overall direction an asset's price is moving. Our bot keeps an eye on this direction and automatically makes decisions to buy or sell assets based on the current trend.

Works on all markets except futures and indices.

The best tm 1H,4H,  also works great on a smaller tm!

Suitable for FTMO and Fundednext.


Requirements

Trading pairs EURUSD, USDJPY,GBPUSD,USDCAD
Timeframe 5M
Minimum deposit $100
Leverage 1:200
Brokers Accounts with low spread.


Advantages of Trend Candle Pumper:

User-Friendly: No need for complicated trading knowledge. Trend Candle Pumper automatically makes decisions based on trend analysis.

Security: Our bot is equipped with risk management mechanisms, making trading safe and stable.

24/7 Trading: Trend Candle Pumper operates around the clock, keeping an eye on markets in real-time, ensuring you don't miss profitable opportunities.

Configuration: Choose risk and capital management settings to align the bot with your investment goals.

Monitoring: Watch how Trend Candle Pumper automatically trades according to trends, potentially bringing you profits.

Trading becomes easy and accessible with Trend Candle Pumper. Trust in experience and technology – start your successful journey into the world of investments today!

At reduced risk, compatible with prop firms.




Prodotti consigliati
Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
Buti Andy Moeng
5 (1)
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
CandleMomentum FX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
CandleMomentum FX – Precision Candlestick & Momentum Trading Bot Overview CandleMomentum FX is a high-performance forex trading bot designed to analyze candlestick patterns and momentum shifts for executing high-precision trades. By combining price action analysis with momentum-based trading, this EA ensures fast and accurate market entries, making it ideal for traders who rely on trend strength and candlestick formations. Key Features Momentum-Based Candlestick Analysis: Detects strong price a
FREE
FlySystemEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
3.08 (12)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a pure scalping system. The expert place and manage pending orders. Runs perfect on pairs with tight spread and low commission broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 1.0 pip). Choose a broker with zero stop level and fast execution to use expert. Pairs and Time Frame Pair: eurusd Time frame: M1 Default settings are good for eurusd. Information Please test expert on demo account first, before uses it on real account. Have on your mind, all scalpers are sensiti
FREE
Set Back
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
Set Back Is an advanced automated trading expert advisor (EA) designed for precision scalping in volatile markets. Leveraging a robust strategy based on Fair Value Gaps (FVG), MACD confirmation, and Moving Average crossovers, this EA identifies high-probability trade setups with exceptional accuracy. Key Features: FVG Detection : Pinpoints bullish or bearish fair value gaps for optimal entry points. MACD Integration : Confirms market momentum with fast, slow, and signal line analysis. Moving Av
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
EA Black Lion
Mohamed Hassan
5 (4)
Experts
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  EA BLACK LION  is an expert advisor that is the true definition of a scalper where it's able to spot real divergence movements in the forex market. It is highly sophisticated because it can spot potential reversal or continuation patterns. The real-time divergence patterns are visually shown to you on your MT4 chart. (This is game changing because you actually see the strategy in front of you)  It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfull
AFM Trade
Vladimir Pavlov
5 (1)
Experts
Compatible with the rules of the NFA, CFTC and FCA regulators. Principle of operation The EA's algorithms are based on the method of amplitude-phase modulation of signals of different timeframes. The EA has a block structure and the ability to add an unlimited number of algorithms for open and close. Main advantages Attention! Before starting, be sure to download the preset files - given at the end of the description.   Advisor Launch it works in the mode of opening minute candles, which allo
DayTradeMasters
Dzintars Ansons
Experts
DayTradeMaster: A Professional Tool for Daily Trading DayTradeMaster is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) based on proven trading strategies and indicators to deliver precise buy and sell signals. This EA is the perfect tool for a day trading approach, enabling efficient utilization of market movements and maximizing profits. Key Features: Indicator Synergy: Combines RSI and MA indicators for trend analysis and signal generation. Multiple Candle Patterns: Supports Pin Bar, Morning Star, Engulfing,
FREE
Specialist E1 MT4
Slaven Kresic
Experts
Automatic Expert Advisor. Night scalp system, with trend detection and pullback entry. Dynamic exit signal, for SL or TP. Every trade has fix SL. No usage of risky strategies like martingale, hedge, grid etc. About EA Scalper strategy Technical strategy Can use with small deposits Pairs with best rezults: AUDNZD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, USDCHF, CADCHF, EURNZD, EURGBP, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, EURCHF Time Frame: M15 Recommendations Broker account with ECN and low spread Test it first to find out
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicatori
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicatori
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
Utilità
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Experts
Smart Funded EA è un consulente esperto progettato per superare le sfide HFT delle società prop che ne consentono l'uso. Quali società prop HFT posso utilizzare? È stato testato su quasi tutte le sfide HFT delle società prop con una percentuale di successo del 100%, come Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave e tutte le altre sfide MT4 consentite da
PinBar Hunter MT4 EA
Dmitrijs Ivanajevs
Experts
>>> COPY <<< Description: PinBar Hunter MT4 EA PinBar Hunter MT4 EA is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 based on the classic Price Action strategy: trading entries based on pin bar patterns. The EA identifies potential reversal candles (Pin Bars) and executes trades according to defined filters and risk management parameters. It is powered by the custom PinBar Hunter MT4 indicator , which visually displays signals on the chart. Buyers of the EA can request this indicator for free — just s
Binary hma levels
Roman Lomaev
Indicatori
L'indicatore Binary HMA Levels per MT4 è stato progettato specificamente per le opzioni binarie, ma è perfetto anche per il trading Forex. Funziona in base ai livelli, fornendo segnali sotto forma di frecce prima della chiusura della candela corrente, confermando un rimbalzo del prezzo da un livello chiave. Per garantire il corretto funzionamento dell'indicatore, è necessario scaricare e installare la cartella "MQL5" nella directory del terminale. Puoi scaricare la cartella tramite questo link:
Fractal Scalper MT4
Stephen Reynolds
Experts
This trading method is inspired by Linda Bradford Raschkes 3 Little Indians pattern. Put simply we anticipate price will approach a projected line that is based upon 2 previous fractals.    If 2 previous upper fractals occur we draw an upper line projected forward. If current price approaches this line we anticipate price will keep moving towards the line and breakthrough so we buy.    If 2 previous lower fractals occur we draw a lower line projected forward. If current price approaches this
FREE
CodEx 4
Anton Gorin
2.5 (4)
Experts
Operation of the CodEx 4 Expert Advisor is based on patterns composed of consecutive candles. Positions are closed when opposite signals appear. Sequences of candles are encoded into an integer according to the following rule. The code number must be converted to binary form and the highest bit must be discarded. The resulting sequence of bits encodes a continuous sequence of candles, where 1 is a bullish candle, 0 is a bearish candle. The higher bits encode the earlier candles. For example: 19[
FREE
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
FreqoMeterForecast
Stanislav Korotky
Indicatori
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. Indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. You may use the indicator as a standalone product, but for better prediction accuracy there is another related indicator - FreqoMaster - which uses FreqoMeterForecast as a backend engine and combines several instances of FreqoMeterForecast for different frequency bands. Parameters: iPeriod - number of bars in the ma
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (3)
Indicatori
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Macd Pro I
Steve Zoeger
Experts
MACD Pro I EA https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on the MACD Indicator and 3 more and has been kept simple. ========================================= Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time. =========================================== => works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
White Shark
Elie Almachaalany
5 (4)
Experts
White Shark is a fully automatic Expert Advisor. It can actually outsmart a market by placing BUY and SELL orders when the requirements are met. It uses an advanced technology to place orders in the right time with the right lot. This robot is designed for beginners yet expert traders: Most of the inner parameters are hidden from user so that even a beginner will not mess up. You can download this Ea and back-test. I personally used a 99.9% real tick data for back-testing for an accurate result.
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze. Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per u
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per il trading di oro. L'operazione si basa sull'apertura degli ordini utilizzando l'indicatore Gold Stuff, quindi l'EA lavora secondo la strategia "Trend Follow", che significa seguire la tendenza. I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scrivi in ​​privato. M Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per avere le impostazio
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Experts
Capybara EA è un sistema avanzato e automatizzato che segue il trend basato sull'indicatore Hama. Se il mercato diventa ribassista e l'indicatore diventa rosso l'EA venderà, se il mercato diventa rialzista e l'indicatore diventa blu l'EA acquisterà. L'EA è in grado di rilevare con precisione l'inizio di trend rialzisti e ribassisti e controllerà le operazioni aperte in stile martingala/griglia finché non raggiunge TP. Coppie consigliate: tutte le principali coppie come eurusd; audusd; GBPSD; nzd
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
L'EA Atlantis segue una strategia di breakout specificamente progettata per l'oro, al fine di catturare i forti movimenti di prezzo che si verificano quando il mercato dell'oro supera i livelli chiave di domanda e offerta. Non si tratta di una strategia martingala o a griglia. L'EA funziona con uno stop loss dinamico e ha anche uno stop interno automatico integrato quando cambia il trend. Questo EA cercherà le configurazioni di trading ideali 24 ore su 24. Coppia consigliata: xauusd m1, m15 o m
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, noto anche come Green Man per via del suo logo distintivo, è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato specificamente per superare le sfide o le valutazioni delle società di trading proprietarie (prop firms) che consentono strategie di trading ad alta frequenza (HFT). Per un periodo limitato: utilità gratuite del valore di $198 quando acquisti HFT Prop Firm EA Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Monitoraggio delle prestazioni della sfida HFT (a partire da $200):
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Experts
Sistema di trading completamente automatizzato. Un classico indicatore viene utilizzato come segnali       MACD   , che combina un indicatore di tendenza con un oscillatore per rilevare i punti di ingresso. Utilizza la media, la funzione di chiusura del primo e dell'ultimo paniere di ordini e la funzione di calcolo automatico del lotto. Ha una dashboard avanzata e tre tipi di notifiche. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefici: Sistema di tradin
Altri dall’autore
Vineski HFT Gold Scalper
Murad Nagiev
4 (6)
Experts
Caratteristiche principali di Vineski HFT Gold Scalper MT5 Analisi di mercato ultra-veloce Il robot utilizza un potente motore algoritmico in grado di analizzare e interpretare i dati di mercato istantaneamente. Questo gli permette di prendere decisioni in tempo reale e di reagire immediatamente ai cambiamenti del mercato. Esecuzione automatica delle operazioni Il robot esegue automaticamente le operazioni sulla base di strategie e criteri predefiniti. Ciò elimina l’emotività dal trading e mi
Gold EP
Murad Nagiev
4.5 (2)
Experts
GOLD EP è un Expert Advisor appositamente progettato per il trading sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M15. Analizza i movimenti di prezzo e apre, gestisce e chiude automaticamente le operazioni utilizzando livelli predefiniti di stop loss e take profit. L’idea principale del robot è catturare impulsi di prezzo a breve termine sui grafici dell’oro a 15 minuti. Quando si verifica un segnale di trading, l’advisor inserisce ordini tenendo conto dei parametri specificati per il controllo del rischio (
FREE
Crystal Prop Passer
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Crystal Prop Passer — bot di trading per oro (XAU/USD) su timeframe a 5 minuti, creato per superare le sfide delle prop firm Crystal Prop Passer è un algoritmo di trading intelligente progettato per superare automaticamente le sfide di prop firm come FTMO, MyForexFunds e The5ers. Opera esclusivamente sull’oro (XAU/USD) utilizzando un grafico a 5 minuti, offrendo operazioni frequenti e precise. Con una logica adattiva e gestione del rischio rigorosa, è adatto sia a principianti che a trader esper
Gold Rebalancing
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Questo robot di trading è progettato per automatizzare le operazioni sui mercati dell’oro (XAU) e del Forex. Analizza le tendenze di mercato, le correlazioni tra gli asset e i fattori macroeconomici per identificare i migliori punti di ingresso e uscita. L’obiettivo principale è ridurre il rischio e massimizzare i profitti attraverso un riequilibrio dinamico del portafoglio. Caratteristiche principali Analisi del mercato in tempo reale Monitoraggio continuo dei prezzi dell’oro e delle valute p
FREE
Ravenok Gold
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Overview: Ravenok Gold MT5  is a highly effective trading robot specifically designed for nighttime trading in financial markets. It utilizes sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and make decisions based on thoroughly tested strategies. The robot primarily operates during the night when market volatility may be lower, allowing it to generate profits with minimal risk.  Key Features: Low Drawdown: NightProfit Trader employs a unique risk management system that helps maintain a low dra
FREE
Gold Prop Breaker
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Gold Prop Breaker è un innovativo robot di trading automatizzato progettato specificamente per affrontare qualsiasi sfida del prop trading. Si concentra sul trading dell’oro utilizzando una strategia accuratamente sviluppata e ottimizzata per timeframe di 15 minuti e 1 ora. Caratteristiche principali: Versatilità nelle sfide: Costruito tenendo conto dei rigorosi requisiti dei programmi di prop trading, il robot è in grado di navigare con successo in ogni condizione di test, offrendo prestazioni
Hetzer News Trading
Murad Nagiev
5 (1)
Experts
Hetzer News Trading è un robot di trading intelligente progettato specificamente per operare durante le principali pubblicazioni di notizie. Ti consente di pianificare le tue operazioni in anticipo impostando intervalli di tempo precisi per entrare nel mercato quando vengono pubblicati dati economici e finanziari importanti. Principali vantaggi di Hetzer News Trading: Configurazione flessibile: Imposta il tuo programma di trading in anticipo in base al calendario delle notizie. Ad esempio, se s
FREE
ICT Zone Arrow Indicator
Murad Nagiev
Indicatori
The ICT Zone Arrow Indicator is an innovative tool developed based on ICT principles. It provides ease and efficiency in identifying key trading areas in the market. Based on the 'killzone' concept, this indicator provides traders with important support and resistance levels by identifying places where large changes in price direction could potentially occur. The ICT Zone Arrow Indicator provides visual graphical markers that help traders identify trade entry zones with a high probability of s
FREE
Nemiga Prop Scalper
Murad Nagiev
Experts
The new era of trading automation is here with Nemiga Prop Scalper! Our robot is not just software; it's a powerful tool that takes your trading strategy to new levels of efficiency and effectiveness. Prop Firm Ready. Requirements Trading pairs EURUSD,XAUUSD Timeframe 1H Minimum deposit  $100 Leverage 1:200 Brokers PRO,ECN,LOW Spread Features: Advanced Trading Algorithms: Nemiga Prop Scalper is equipped with cutting-edge algorithms that analyze the market in real-time, forecast trends, an
Krembo Action
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Description: The Krembo Action Trading Robot is an innovative trading assistant designed for those seeking efficient and automated trading in financial markets. Named after the legendary Israeli dessert, this robot combines boldness and reliability, providing traders with a powerful tool to achieve their financial goals. Features: Price Action and RSI Strategies: Krembo Action is based on the effective combination of Price Action and RSI strategies. Analyzing price movements and overbought/overs
Lamar Gray
Murad Nagiev
Experts
MT5 Version   - ( Click here ) Lamar Gray: Forex Swing Trading Robot Lamar Gray - your reliable partner in the world of forex trading. This trading robot specializes in swing trading strategy on currency pairs, offering a dependable and efficient solution for your portfolio. Features: Swing Trading Strategy: Lamar Gray is based on a swing trading strategy, allowing it to make confident decisions based on long-term market trends and patterns. Emergency Mode: In case of unforeseen circumstances o
Trend Arrow Reaper
Murad Nagiev
Indicatori
Trend Arrow Reaper   è un indicatore di tendenza che mostra segnali di ingresso tramite frecce. Analizza il prezzo e identifica potenziali inversioni. Caratteristiche principali: Frecce di trading: Freccia blu verso l'alto   – Segnale di acquisto (long). Freccia gialla verso il basso   – Segnale di vendita (short). Meno falsi segnali   – Filtro integrato per maggiore precisione. Funziona su tutti i timeframe   – Da M1 a MN. Facile da usare   – Nessuna impostazione complessa. Come usarlo? Attende
Space Cake
Murad Nagiev
Experts
We present to you a unique offer - an innovative product called   Space Cake   that will change your approach to trading in the market! This product is designed specifically for experienced traders and investors who want to increase their efficiency and reduce risks. Thanks to its unique functions and features, it will become an indispensable assistant in your trading activities. Without martingale, grids, and other high-risk strategies. MT5 Version - Click   Main advantages : 1 - Trade only
Trend Candle Pumper MT5
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Benvenuto nel mondo del trading con Trend Candle Pumper – il tuo compagno affidabile nei mercati finanziari! Trend Candle Pumper è un bot di trading intelligente, pensato per chi vuole iniziare a investire senza essere un esperto. Come funziona: Trend Candle Pumper utilizza algoritmi avanzati di intelligenza artificiale per analizzare le tendenze dei mercati finanziari. Ma cos’è una tendenza? In parole semplici, è la direzione generale in cui si muove il prezzo di un asset. Il nostro bot osserv
Royko Gold Scalper
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Royko Gold Scalper è un robot di trading automatizzato ad alte prestazioni progettato per il mercato dell'oro, basato su una strategia di scalping breakout su un timeframe di 5 minuti. È ottimizzato per condizioni di mercato dinamiche, in cui il prezzo mostra movimenti improvvisi, consentendo di cogliere rapidamente opportunità di trading a breve termine. Caratteristiche principali: 5M ICmarkets Set – Clicca qui Chat – Messaggi MQL5 Strategia di breakout: Il robot identifica livelli chiave di su
Lamarius AI
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Questo bot di trading per lo scalping è progettato per un trading altamente preciso ed efficiente, utilizzando l'intelligenza artificiale per individuare i punti di ingresso più favorevoli sul mercato. Il bot dispone di una strategia avanzata di autoapprendimento, che gli consente di adattarsi alle condizioni di mercato in continua evoluzione e di ottimizzare il suo approccio in tempo reale. Ogni operazione è protetta da uno stop-loss rigoroso, riducendo al minimo le perdite potenziali e garante
Lamar Gray MT5
Murad Nagiev
Experts
MT4 Version -  ( Click here ) Lamar Gray: Forex Swing Trading Robot Lamar Gray   - your reliable partner in the world of forex trading. This trading robot specializes in swing trading strategy on currency pairs, offering a dependable and efficient solution for your portfolio. Features: Swing Trading Strategy:   Lamar Gray is based on a swing trading strategy, allowing it to make confident decisions based on long-term market trends and patterns. Emergency Mode:   In case of unforeseen circumstan
Space Cake MT5
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Vi presentiamo un'offerta unica - un prodotto innovativo chiamato Space Cake che cambierà il vostro approccio al trading sul mercato! Questo prodotto è stato progettato specificamente per i commercianti esperti e gli investitori che vogliono aumentare la loro efficienza e ridurre i rischi. Grazie alle sue funzioni e caratteristiche uniche, diventerà un assistente indispensabile nelle tue attività di trading. Senza martingala, griglie e altre strategie ad alto rischio. Versione MT4- Clicca P
Universal US100 HFT
Murad Nagiev
Experts
"Universal US100 HFT" is a high-frequency scalping bot designed to trade the NASDAQ 100 index (US100). The robot focuses on short-term trades, capitalizing on minor market fluctuations to generate profits. It does not employ risky strategies such as grid or martingale, making it safer and more resilient to market volatility. Key Features: High-Frequency Scalping:   The bot is designed for rapid trades with minimal holding time, allowing it to profit even from small market movements. Flexible Set
AutoFiboPlus
Murad Nagiev
Indicatori
Automatic Fibonacci Levels Indicator The Automatic Fibonacci Levels Indicator is an essential tool for traders seeking to incorporate Fibonacci retracement and extension levels into their technical analysis seamlessly. This innovative indicator automatically identifies significant price movements and calculates key Fibonacci levels, providing traders with valuable insights into potential support and resistance areas. Key features: Automatic Calculation : Effortlessly plots Fibonacci levels base
AutoTrend Lines
Murad Nagiev
Indicatori
Automatic Trendline Indicator The Automatic Trendline Indicator is a powerful tool designed to simplify technical analysis by automatically identifying and drawing trendlines on a price chart. It analyzes price movements to detect key support and resistance levels, plotting ascending and descending trendlines based on historical price action. This indicator helps traders identify market trends, potential breakout points, and reversal areas with minimal effort. Key features: Automatic Detection
Lamar XL
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Lamar XL   is an advanced trading robot designed for automated trading in financial markets. The robot combines highly efficient market analysis algorithms with a unique balance recovery mode (Recovery Bot), making it an ideal tool for traders looking to minimize risks and maximize profits in the long term. Key Features: Recovery Bot Mode : Built-in balance recovery algorithm that automatically adjusts the trading strategy after drawdowns. Helps minimize losses and gradually recover lost balanc
VendoBot
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Robot di Swing Trading Price Action per Forex su TF1H Strategia Price Action Identifica livelli chiave di supporto e resistenza con pattern di candele. Rileva e conferma formazioni di inversione e continuazione (pin bar, engulfing, inside bar). Opera solo sul comportamento del prezzo, senza indicatori in ritardo, minimizzando i ritardi nei segnali. Timeframe Swing (H1) Esegue trade sul grafico orario per catturare movimenti di 20–100 pips, a seconda della volatilità. Bilancia frequenza e qualit
Cobra G
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Cobra G è un robot di trading dell’oro completamente automatizzato e avanzato, progettato per navigare con precisione, velocità e affidabilità le complessità del mercato dell’oro. Sviluppato sia per investitori alle prime armi che per professionisti esperti, Cobra G sfrutta algoritmi all’avanguardia, analisi dati in tempo reale e tecniche di machine learning adattativo per individuare e sfruttare inefficienze di prezzo a breve termine e trend a lungo termine. Funzionalità principali Analisi ad
US30 NovaBid Scalper
Murad Nagiev
Experts
US30 NovaBid Scalper è uno strumento di trading automatizzato per indici, focalizzato sulla speculazione a breve termine e sulla rapida realizzazione dei profitti. Combina: Dimensionamento dinamico : calcola il volume ottimale in base a volatilità e saldo, gestendo il rischio in modo flessibile. Stop fissi e adattativi : imposta protezione all’apertura e stringe lo stop in caso di movimenti favorevoli per massimizzare il guadagno. Obiettivi chiari : chiude parte o tutta la posizione al raggiung
Hyper Volt
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Segnale live: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2324741 Hyper Volt è un sistema di trading automatizzato di nuova generazione, progettato per offrire massima velocità, stabilità e precisione. Destinato ai trader che richiedono esecuzione avanzata, gestione del rischio solida e risultati reali e verificabili. Basato su un motore multithread e analisi di mercato in tempo reale, Hyper Volt opera senza problemi sui principali coppie di valute e commodities. Algoritmi adattivi monitorano costantemente
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione