Specialist E1 MT4
- Experts
- Slaven Kresic
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Automatic Expert Advisor.
Night scalp system, with trend detection and pullback entry.
Dynamic exit signal, for SL or TP.
Every trade has fix SL.
No usage of risky strategies like martingale, hedge, grid etc.
About EA
- Scalper strategy
- Technical strategy
- Can use with small deposits
- Pairs with best rezults: AUDNZD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, USDCHF, CADCHF, EURNZD, EURGBP, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, EURCHF
- Time Frame: M15
Recommendations
- Broker account with ECN and low spread
- Test it first to find out value for your risk appetite
- Use constant internet connection or VPS
Build in Slippage protection
Build in Spread protection
Build in SL protection during swap hours because spread is extra large during that time
Inputs:
- Use % of balance for lots - If False then use fix lot
- Risk % of Balance - How much you want to risk per trade
- Fix lot - Fixed lot size
- SL - Stop loss (default 60 pips)
- Limit open orders - Max opened orders for single pair
- Spread - Max spread
- GMT working hours from - default 17:00
- GMT working hours to - default 2:00
- MA period - Moving average period for filter
- Signal - Signal period
- Increase_SL_douring_swap_hours - If true then SL will be modified by Swap SL value and later restart to normal value
- Swap hours begins from - Start time to modify SL
- Swap hours begins to - End time to modify SL
- Swap hours end from - Start time to restart SL
- Swap hours end to - End time to restart SL
- Swap SL - New SL during swap hours
- Magic Number, kind of... - Magic number
High quality backtests are done for all 28 pairs and selected only the best performing ones.