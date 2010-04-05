Welcome to the trading world with Trend Candle Pumper – your reliable buddy in the financial markets! Trend Candle Pumper is a smart trading bot designed for those who want to dive into the investment scene without being experts in trading.

How it Works:

Trend Candle Pumper uses advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze trends in financial markets. But what's a trend? Simply put, a trend is the overall direction an asset's price is moving. Our bot keeps an eye on this direction and automatically makes decisions to buy or sell assets based on the current trend.

Works on all markets except futures and indices.



The best tm 1H,4H, also works great on a smaller tm!

Suitable for FTMO and Fundednext.





Requirements

Trading pairs EURUSD, USDJPY,GBPUSD,USDCAD

Timeframe 5M Minimum deposit $100

Leverage 1:200 Brokers Accounts with low spread.





Advantages of Trend Candle Pumper:

User-Friendly: No need for complicated trading knowledge. Trend Candle Pumper automatically makes decisions based on trend analysis.

Security: Our bot is equipped with risk management mechanisms, making trading safe and stable.

24/7 Trading: Trend Candle Pumper operates around the clock, keeping an eye on markets in real-time, ensuring you don't miss profitable opportunities.

Configuration: Choose risk and capital management settings to align the bot with your investment goals.

Monitoring: Watch how Trend Candle Pumper automatically trades according to trends, potentially bringing you profits.

Trading becomes easy and accessible with Trend Candle Pumper. Trust in experience and technology – start your successful journey into the world of investments today!

At reduced risk, compatible with prop firms.











