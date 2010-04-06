DayTradeMasters
- Experts
- Dzintars Ansons
- Versione: 1.0
DayTradeMaster: A Professional Tool for Daily Trading
DayTradeMaster is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) based on proven trading strategies and indicators to deliver precise buy and sell signals. This EA is the perfect tool for a day trading approach, enabling efficient utilization of market movements and maximizing profits.
Key Features:
- Indicator Synergy: Combines RSI and MA indicators for trend analysis and signal generation.
- Multiple Candle Patterns: Supports Pin Bar, Morning Star, Engulfing, and Inside Bar for accurate trade decisions.
- Customizable Trading Hours: Allows users to define active trading hours, focusing on the most volatile market periods.
- Automatic Position Closure: All open positions are closed at the end of trading hours, reducing exposure to off-hour volatility.
- Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit Based on ATR: Ensures flexible risk management suited for different market conditions.
- High Customizability: Adjustable parameters, including RSI periods, overbought/oversold levels, MA period, and shift.
How It Works:
- Trend Detection: The MA indicator determines the primary market trend.
- Indicator Synergy: RSI identifies overbought and oversold levels, which, combined with candle patterns, create trade signals.
- Precise Entries: Trades are executed only under predefined rules, using dynamic stop loss and take profit levels.
User Benefits:
- Minimal manual involvement – the EA performs complete market analysis and execution.
- Built on proven day trading strategies – adaptable to any market instrument.
- Easy to use – requires minimal setup adjustments.
Technical Requirements:
- Platform: MetaTrader 4
- Symbols: Any currency pair or tradable instrument
- Timeframe: H1 and lower
- Minimum account balance: Recommended at least $100
Why Choose DayTradeMaster?
DayTradeMaster is the ideal choice for traders seeking a reliable and versatile solution for day trading strategies. Its intuitive design and powerful features allow traders to capitalize on market movements while reducing risks and optimizing returns.
Support and Documentation
- Comprehensive user manual.
- 24/7 technical support.
- Regular updates and improvements to stay ahead of market trends.
