Scalper 3D MT4

Scalper 3D EA is a professional scalping EA using the updated scalp strategies and using extended mathematical and statistical theories by analyzing all 28 major and cross pairs for more than 20 years of the history on the market. The product is using smart algorithms to adjust entry conditions based on each symbol and timeframe. So it is not needed to take time for adjusting hard understanding input parameters. All of such parameters are removed.





Usage :

You can use EA on all 28 major and cross Forex pairs and all timeframes. (Small timeframes recommended).

Real trade results are exactly same as tester results. Because the EA is not sensitive to slippages.

No need to use VPS.







The EA inputs :

Main Settings

Allowed Trade Direction : Options : Buy, Sell, Both



Stop Opening After Close All : If set to false, EA will not open new trades after managing and closing existing trades



Maximum Spread Filter (points)



Magic Number

Management Settings

Averaging Recovery : Options : Disable, One Step, Two Step



TP Mode (If Averaging Not Started) : Options : Automatic, Manual. This option will adjust TP of first order only.



Manual Take Profit (If Averaging Not Started) (Points) : The TP amounts if manual selected on the above option.



1st Step Averaging Distance (points) *





1st Step Averaging Volume Multiplier *





1st Step Averaging Take Profit (Points) *





2nd Step Averaging Distance (points) *





2nd Step Averaging Volume Multiplier *





2nd Step Averaging Take Profit (Points) *





Enable Stop Loss (points)



Stop Loss (points)

Trade Volume

Volume Type : Options : Fixed, Variable. Variable mode will use the below X and Y parameters



Fixed Lots



Variable Lots (X)



Variable Lots (Y)



Maximum Lots



Minimum Lots

Time Filter

Enable Trade Time Filter (HH:MM-HH:MM)



Sunday to Saturday : Adjust trading time range for each day.





You can optimize all input parameters of the EA. But for faster and better results, it is recommended to use * marked items (on the above) for optimization. Also it is recommended to optimize the EA for fixed lot and large account deposits. After adjusting all parameters, you can change or optimize volume settings based on your account size.





Recommendations :

Turn off SL on the EA settings if you are using averaging option enabled.

On real trading, use lower trading volumes than your test results. Specially if you are using EA on multiple symbols, reduce trading volumes.





Factors affecting scalping :



Liquidity – The liquidity of a market affects the performance of scalping.

Volatility – Unlike momentum traders, scalpers like stable or silent products. Imagine if its price does not move all day, scalpers can profit all day simply by placing their orders on the same bid and ask, making hundreds or thousands of trades. They do not need to worry about sudden price changes.

Time frame – Scalpers operate on a very short time frame, looking to profit from market waves that are sometimes too small to be seen even on the one-minute chart.

Risk management – Rather than looking for one big trade, the way a trend trader might, the scalper looks for hundreds of small profits throughout the day. In this process the scalper might also take hundreds of small losses during the same time period.





MT5 Version :

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111263





This is the initial version of the Scalper 3D published on the market. The product will be updated in the next months and new features and options will be added.If you need any help, you are welcome to contact me.



