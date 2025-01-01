DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria Standard3D graphicsCCanvas3DObjectAdd 

ObjectAdd

Aggiunge un oggetto ad una scena 3D per il rendering successivo.

bool  ObjectAdd(
   CDXObject  *object      // puntatore all'oggetto
   );

Parametri

*object

[in]  Puntatore ad un'istanza della classe derivata dalla classe astratta CDXObject.

Valore di Ritorno

true - in caso di successo, false - se non è stato possibile aggiungere un oggetto grafico 3D.