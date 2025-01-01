- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
ObjectAdd
Aggiunge un oggetto ad una scena 3D per il rendering successivo.
|
bool ObjectAdd(
Parametri
*object
[in] Puntatore ad un'istanza della classe derivata dalla classe astratta CDXObject.
Valore di Ritorno
true - in caso di successo, false - se non è stato possibile aggiungere un oggetto grafico 3D.