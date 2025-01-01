DocumentationSections
Adds an object to a 3D scene for subsequent rendering.

bool  ObjectAdd(
   CDXObject  *object      // pointer to the object
   );

Parameters

*object

[in]  Pointer to an instance of the class derived from the CDXObject abstract class.

Return Value

true – if successful, false - if failed to add a 3D graphic object.