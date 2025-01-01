DocumentazioneSezioni
AmbientColorSet

Imposta il colore e l'intensità dell'illuminazione generale a tutto tondo.

void  AmbientColorSet(
   const DXColor  &ambient_color      // colore ed intensità della luce a 360 gradi
   );

Parametri

&ambient_color

[in] Colore di illuminazione a tutto tondo.

Valore di Ritorno

No

Nota

L'intensità è impostata nel canale alfa della struttura DXColor.