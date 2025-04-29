Template pronti per includere indicatori negli Expert Advisor (Parte 1): Oscillatori

Contenuto





Introduzione

Includere gli indicatori in un EA e utilizzare i dati del buffer dell’indicatore nell'EA è un compito abbastanza semplice, anche se richiede una costante consultazione dei materiali di riferimento. Occorre ricordare tutti i parametri passati alla funzione di creazione dell'indicatore, formalizzare alcuni di loro come input dell’EA, introdurre controlli di validità, ecc. Per ottenere i dati, è necessario scrivere funzioni che restituiscano i dati necessari dalla barra desiderata. Tutto ciò comporta passare del tempo ad accedere alla guida, all'inserimento delle variabili necessarie nell'EA, alla scrittura di funzioni per la ricezione e il monitoraggio dei dati per determinare i segnali, ecc.

Lo scopo di questo articolo è quello di creare dei modelli per includere gli indicatori negli EA. Diamo un’occhiata agli indicatori della categoria degli oscillatori, le loro variabili di input, la creazione di un gestore (handle) dell'indicatore e l'ottenimento dei dati necessari. Ogni indicatore è caratterizzato da:

ingressi campione, inizializzazione degli ingressi e creazione di un handle, deinizializzazione ricevere i dati della linea dell’indicatore specificata in base all'indice della serie temporale specificato, monitorare i valori dei dati ricevuti in termini di stato della linea rispetto a qualsiasi livello.

Per stato della linea intendiamo il suo aspetto e la sua forma:

Direzione verso l'alto (il valore 2 è inferiore o uguale al valore 1 e il valore 1 è inferiore al valore 0),

Direzione verso il basso (il valore 2 è maggiore o uguale al valore 1 e il valore 1 è maggiore del valore 0), Inversione verso l'alto (il valore 2 è maggiore del valore 1 e il valore 1 è minore del valore 0), Inversione verso il basso (il valore 2 è inferiore al valore 1 e il valore 1 è superiore al valore 0), Stop verso l'alto (il valore 2 è inferiore o uguale al valore 1 e il valore 1 è uguale al valore 0), Stop verso il basso (il valore 2 è maggiore o uguale al valore 1 e il valore 1 è uguale al valore 0), Stato non definito (stati non previsti)

Per stato della linea relativo a qualsiasi livello intendiamo:



Sopra il valore (il valore della linea è maggiore del valore del livello)

Sotto il valore (il valore della linea è inferiore al valore del livello) Incrocio del valore verso l'alto (il valore 1 è inferiore o uguale al valore del livello sulla barra 1 e il valore 0 è superiore al valore del livello sulla barra 0)

Incrocio del valore verso il basso (il valore 1 è maggiore o uguale al valore del livello sulla barra 1 e il valore 0 è minore del valore del livello sulla barra 0) Toccando il valore dal basso (il valore 1 è inferiore al valore del livello sulla barra 1 e il valore 0 è uguale al valore del livello sulla barra 0)

Toccando il valore dall'alto (il valore 1 è maggiore del valore del livello sulla barra 1 e il valore 0 è uguale al valore del livello sulla barra 0) Uguale al valore (i valori della linea sulla barra 1 e 0 sono uguali al valore del livello sulla barra 1 e 0)



Tali condizioni sono sufficienti per determinare gli stati della linea (la sua forma o figura su due segmenti tra la seconda, la prima e la barra zero) e per determinare le intersezioni con le altre linee dell’indicatore o livelli orizzontali.

Per controllare questi stati, implementeremo funzioni universali comuni a tutti gli indicatori. Come la funzione per ottenere i dati dal buffer dell'indicatore, sarà comune a tutti gli indicatori.

Tutti gli esempi e i codici proposti nell'articolo saranno blocchi di codice completi. Possono essere utilizzati "così come sono" in programmi personalizzati.





Average True Range

L’Indicatore Tecnico Average True Range (ATR) mostra la volatilità del mercato. È stato introdotto da Welles Wilder nel suo libro "New concepts in technical trading systems". Questo indicatore è stato utilizzato come componente di numerosi altri indicatori e sistemi di trading sin da allora.

L'Average True Range può raggiungere spesso un valore elevato sul fondo del mercato dopo una caduta precipitosa dei prezzi causato dalla vendita per panico. Bassi valori dell'indicatore sono tipici per i periodi di movimento laterale di lunga durata che si verificano nei massimi di mercato e durante il consolidamento. Può essere interpretato secondo le stesse regole degli altri indicatori di volatilità. Il principio di previsione basato su questo indicatore può essere formulato come segue: maggiore è il valore dell'indicatore, maggiore è la probabilità di un cambio della tendenza (trend); più basso è il valore dell'indicatore, più è debole il movimento della tendenza (trend).

Il True Range è il più grande dei seguenti tre valori:

differenza tra l'attuale massimo e minimo (high e low);

differenza tra il prezzo di chiusura precedente e il massimo corrente;

differenza tra il prezzo di chiusura precedente e il minimo corrente.

L'ATR è una media mobile dei valori del true range.





Parametri

L'indicatore ha un solo parametro regolabile: il periodo di attenuazione della media mobile. Il valore predefinito è 14.



Concordiamo che tutti gli input dell'indicatore saranno specificati come parametri personalizzabili dell'EA.

Creare un template EA vuoto:





Inserire il nome e il parametro di input:





Selezionare il timer e il gestore di eventi dai gestori:









e fare clic su Fine. Si ottiene un template EA vuoto:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" input uint InpPeriod= 14 ; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); } void OnTick () { } void OnTimer () { } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { }

Il codice verrà inserito solo a livello globale: variabili e funzioni. Nei gestori OnInit() e OnDeinit(), impostare l'inizializzazione e il controllo dei parametri dell'indicatore, nonché la creazione e la cancellazione dell'handle dell'indicatore. L'EA di prova utilizzerà un pannello che visualizza i dati ricevuti dall'indicatore con una descrizione degli stati della linea dell'indicatore. Il gestore dell’EA OnChartEvent() imposta solo la gestione degli eventi per lavorare con il pannello. In altre parole, per gestire completamente l'indicatore nell'EA, abbiamo solo bisogno di utilizzare gli esempi delle variabili create, la loro inizializzazione, la creazione e la cancellazione di un handle dell'indicatore e le funzioni generali per ricevere dati da qualsiasi buffer dell'indicatore. Tutto il resto degli esempi è solo per lavorare con il pannello.



Aggiungere una descrizione al parametro di input e alle variabili globali per creare un indicatore e poterci lavorare:

input uint InpPeriod = 14 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;





Nell'articolo precedente abbiamo creato il pannello da utilizzare negli indicatori e negli EA. La classe è stata leggermente modificata, in modo da poter creare un numero qualsiasi di targhette per la visualizzazione di vari dati. Non descriveremo qui le modifiche apportate, ma ci torneremo più avanti. Nei prossimi articoli descriveremo brevemente le modifiche e i miglioramenti apportati. Per testare gli EA di questo articolo, il file della classe del pannello deve trovarsi in \MQL5\Include\Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh. Il file con il codice sorgente delle classi del pannello è allegato all'articolo insieme ai file dell’EA del test.



Includere il file del pannello nel codice EA e impostare le variabili globali per lavorare con la dashboard:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input uint InpPeriod = 14 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





In precedenza abbiamo esaminato le possibili opzioni per classificare lo stato della linea dell’indicatore. Credo che la cosa più conveniente sia creare un'enumerazione con tutte le opzioni possibili e ricevere il risultato della funzione che determina lo stato della linea dell'indicatore in una variabile con il tipo di questa enumerazione. Creiamo un'enumerazione di questo tipo nell'area globale e otteniamo come risultato la seguente intestazione:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 14 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;

Successivamente, è necessario verificare i valori degli input e regolarli se necessario.





Inizializzazione

In tutti gli indicatori, il valore predefinito viene impostato quando si inserisce zero come valore del periodo. L'EA dovrebbe dimostrare lo stesso comportamento - così quando impostiamo il valore del periodo di attenuazione a zero, l'EA crea un indicatore che non è diverso da quello standard, anch'esso impostato a zero. In questo caso, dovrebbe diventare il valore predefinito per entrambi gli indicatori. Inoltre, alcuni indicatori non vengono calcolati quando si inserisce uno nel valore del periodo. In altre parole, il loro periodo minimo è due. Ogni indicatore ha un numero diverso di cifre decimali dopo la virgola. Dovremmo considerare anche questo. In tutti i template pubblicati nell'articolo si tiene conto di tutte le sfumature. Tutti i controlli sono già stati effettuati e gestiti correttamente. È sufficiente copiare il codice dall'articolo nel codice del vostro EA e utilizzarlo.

Gestore EA OnInit() con impostazione dei valori delle variabili dell'indicatore e creazione dell'handle dell'indicatore:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "ATR(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iATR ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Aggiungere il blocco di codice nel gestore OnInit() per utilizzare il pannello nell'EA. Di conseguenza, il codice completo del gestore sarà il seguente(creazione dell'indicatore e creazione del pannello):

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "ATR(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iATR ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Per creare l'indicatore è sufficiente il codice evidenziato. Qui e nei successivi EA di prova di questo articolo, il pannello viene creato per visualizzare i dati che riceveremo dall'indicatore.





Deinizializzazione

Nel gestore dell’EA OnDeinit() , è necessario rilasciare l'handle dell'indicatore creato

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

Se il pannello viene utilizzato, l'oggetto pannello creato deve essere eliminato:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Recupero dei dati

Per ottenere i dati dal buffer dell'indicatore, è necessario utilizzare la funzione CopyBuffer(). La funzione riceve i dati del buffer indicatore specificato nella quantità specificata nell'array 'buffer'.

Esistono tre modi per ottenere i dati:

Accesso in base alla posizione iniziale e al numero di elementi richiesti:

int CopyBuffer ( int indicator_handle, int buffer_num, int start_pos, int count, double buffer[] );

Accesso in base alla data di inizio e al numero di elementi richiesti:

int CopyBuffer ( int indicator_handle, int buffer_num, datetime start_time, int count, double buffer[] );

Accesso tramite la data iniziale e finale dell'intervallo di tempo richiesto:

int CopyBuffer ( int indicator_handle, int buffer_num, datetime start_time, datetime stop_time, double buffer[] );

Utilizzeremo la prima opzione per ottenere i dati - tramite l'indice della barra.

La funzione riceverà l'handle dell'indicatore necessario, l'indice della barra e l'indice del buffer dell'indicatore e restituisce il valore ottenuto dalla linea dell'indicatore specificato all'indice della barra specificato, oppure EMPTY_VALUE se il recupero dei dati fallisce:

double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle , const int index , const int buffer_num ) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; }

Vale la pena notare che la funzione CopyBuffer() consente di ottenere non solo un valore da una barra alla volta, ma anche i valori della linea dell'indicatore nell’intervallo specificato. Questa funzione non verrà utilizzata qui, per non complicare il monitoraggio dello stato della linea dell'indicatore memorizzando l'intervallo di valori risultante da qualche parte nella memoria e calcolando poi i valori necessari in base agli scostamenti dall'indice specificato. Qui tutto sarà più semplice: si ottiene il valore all'indice specificato e si ottiene un altro valore da confrontare con il primo. È più semplice e conveniente in termini di versatilità della funzione.



La funzione che restituisce lo stato della linea dell'indicatore:

ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; }

Qui otteniamo i valori della linea dell'indicatore da tre barre - quella attuale e le due precedenti. Questo è sufficiente per ottenere una semplice configurazione della forma della linea. L'indice della barra più a destra delle tre viene passato alla funzione (ad esempio, con l'indice 15). Le barre 17, 16 e 15 vengono utilizzate per calcolare lo stato della linea in questo caso. Poiché qui lavoriamo con numeri reali, utilizziamo la differenza normalizzata di due valori e la confrontiamo con lo zero per confrontare i valori di ciascuna barra.



Funzione che restituisce lo stato della linea dell'indicatore rispetto al livello specificato:

ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; }

La funzione controlla la relazione tra i due valori della linea dell'indicatore sulle due barre adiacenti con il livello passato nei parametri. I parametri indicano l'indice della barra di destra, delle due da cui sono tratti i valori delle linee dell'indicatore e il valore del livello con cui i valori delle due barre devono essere confrontati per identificarne la relazione.

Se si desidera ottenere la relazione con il livello orizzontale, allora è necessario passarla nel parametro level0. Il secondo parametro level1 ha come valore predefinito EMPTY_VALUE, il che significa che entrambi i valori dei dati della linea dell'indicatore di due barre adiacenti verranno confrontati con il solo valore passato al level0 (la barra della linea all'indice+1 viene confrontata con il valore del level0 e la barra all'indice viene confrontata con il level0).

Se level1 riceve un valore diverso da EMPTY_VALUE, ciascuna delle due barre della linea dell'indicatore viene confrontata con i due valori corrispondenti in level1 e level0 (la barra della linea all'indice+1 viene confrontata con il valore level1 e la barra dell'indice con level0). In questo modo, la linea dell'indicatore può essere confrontata con un'altra linea dello stesso o di un altro indicatore per identificare le loro relazioni, in particolare le intersezioni.

Per visualizzare le descrizioni degli stati e delle relazioni identificate della linea dell’indicatore, scriviamo la funzione che restituisce una descrizione dello stato della linea dell’indicatore:

string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Le tre funzioni sopra descritte possono essere utilizzate "così come sono" negli EA per ricevere i dati da qualsiasi indicatore e controllarne lo stato e la posizione relativa.

Di seguito è riportato un esempio di come sia possibile ricevere i dati da un indicatore e visualizzarne le descrizioni. Creiamo una funzione EA che visualizzi i dati ottenuti dall'indicatore sul pannello:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

Una funzione simile è già stata utilizzata negli esempi dell'articolo precedente per la creazione del pannello. In questo caso, i dati della barra su cui si trova il cursore vengono visualizzati nella prima targhetta del pannello, mentre i dati dell'indicatore e lo stato della sua linea vengono visualizzati nella seconda.

Per far funzionare il pannello, è necessario aggiungere il codice nel gestore dell'evento OnChartEvent():

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Abbiamo già visto la logica del gestore nell'articolo precedente. Qui lo usiamo "così com'è".



Se ora compiliamo l'EA e lo eseguiamo su un grafico con i parametri predefiniti (avendo precedentemente aggiunto l'indicatore ATR al grafico con parametri predefiniti), vedremo una dashboard in cui i dati cambiano man mano che il cursore si sposta sul grafico:





È possibile visualizzare l’EA di test TestOscillatorATR.mq5 nei file allegati all'articolo.







Bears Power

Il trading quotidiano rappresenta una battaglia tra compratori ("Tori") che spingono i prezzi al rialzo e venditori ("Orsi") che li abbassano. A seconda di quale parte ha la meglio, il giorno terminerà con un prezzo superiore o inferiore a quello del giorno precedente. Risultati intermedi, prima di tutto il prezzo più alto e il più basso, permettono di giudicare su come la battaglia si stava sviluppando durante il giorno.

È molto importante essere in grado di stimare l'equilibrio di Bears Power poiché i cambiamenti in questo equilibrio segnano inizialmente una possibile inversione di trend. Questo compito può essere risolto utilizzando l'oscillatore Bears Power Oscillator sviluppato da Alexander Elder e descritto nel suo libro intitolato Trading for a Living. Elder si basa sulle seguenti premesse per dedurre questo oscillatore:

La media mobile è un accordo di prezzo tra venditori e acquirenti per un certo periodo di tempo,

il prezzo più basso visualizza la potenza massima dei venditori (sellers) all’interno della giornata.

Sulla base di queste premesse, Elder ha sviluppato il Bears Power come differenza tra il prezzo più basso e la media mobile esponenziale a 13 periodi (LOW - ЕМА).

Questo indicatore è meglio utilizzarlo insieme ad un indicatore di trend (più frequentemente la Media Mobile):

se l'indicatore di trend è rivolto verso l'alto e l'indice di Bears Power è sotto lo zero, ma cresce, è un segnale d'acquisto (buy);

è auspicabile che, in questo caso, la divergenza delle basi venisse formata nel grafico dell’indicatore.









Parametri

L'indicatore ha un parametro configurabile - il periodo di calcolo. Il valore predefinito è 13.

Aggiungiamo al codice i parametri e le variabili per lavorare con l'indicatore:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 13 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Quando si utilizza il pannello, includere il file della classe dashboard e aggiungere le variabili per lavorarci:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 13 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Inizializzazione

Nel gestore OnInit(), inizializzare e regolare gli ingressi dell'indicatore e creare il suo handle:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 13 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "Bears(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iBearsPower ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Se l'EA prevede l'utilizzo del pannello, crearlo qui:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 13 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "Bears(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iBearsPower ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Deinizializzazione

Rilasciare l'handle dell'indicatore nel gestore OnDeinit() dell’EA:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

Se l'EA coinvolge il pannello, rimuovere l'oggetto della classe del pannello creato:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Recupero dei dati

Abbiamo già implementato le funzioni comuni a tutti gli indicatori per recuperare i dati:

double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Tutti gli esempi qui riportati sono utilizzati senza alcuna modifica.

Se l'EA utilizza un pannello, si implementerà la funzione che visualizza i dati ricevuti dall'indicatore sul pannello:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); color clr=(value< 0 ? clrRed : value> 0 ? clrBlue : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

Poiché i segnali dell'indicatore dipendono dalla posizione della linea rispetto allo zero, nel pannello evidenzieremo i valori positivi e negativi dell'indicatore.

Nel gestore dell'evento OnChartEvent(), scriviamo il codice per lavorare con gli eventi del pannello e indicare l'indice della barra sopra la quale si trova il cursore:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }





Compilare l'EA ed eseguirlo sul grafico con i valori predefiniti. Assicuratevi di aver aggiunto al grafico l'indicatore con gli stessi parametri:







Il file dell’EA "TestOscillatorBears.mq5" è allegato di seguito.





Bulls Power

Il trading quotidiano rappresenta una battaglia tra compratori ("Tori") che spingono i prezzi al rialzo e venditori ("Orsi") che li abbassano. A seconda di quale parte ha la meglio, il giorno terminerà con un prezzo superiore o inferiore a quello del giorno precedente. Risultati intermedi, prima di tutto il prezzo più alto e il più basso, permettono di giudicare su come la battaglia si stava sviluppando durante il giorno.

È molto importante essere in grado di stimare l'equilibrio del Potere dei Tori poiché i cambiamenti in questo equilibrio segnalano inizialmente una possibile inversione del trend. Questo compito può essere risolto utilizzando l'oscillatore Bulls Power sviluppato da Alexander Elder e descritto nel suo libro intitolato Trading for a Living. Elder si basa sulle seguenti premesse per dedurre questo oscillatore:

La media mobile è un accordo di prezzo tra venditori e acquirenti per un certo periodo di tempo,

il prezzo più alto mostra il massimo potere dei compratori nell'arco della giornata.

Su queste premesse, Elder ha sviluppato il Bulls Power come differenza tra il prezzo più alto e la media mobile esponenziale a 13 periodi (HIGH - ЕМА).

Questo indicatore è meglio utilizzarlo insieme ad un indicatore di trend (più frequentemente la Media Mobile):

se l'indicatore di tendenza è diretto-verso-il-basso e l'indice Bulls Power è al di sopra dello zero, ma diminuisce, è un segnale di vendita;

è auspicabile che, in questo caso, la divergenza dei massimi venga formata nel grafico dell’indicatore.









Parametri

L'indicatore ha un parametro regolabile - il periodo di attenuazione. Il valore predefinito è 13.

L'elenco delle variabili di input e globali da utilizzare nell'EA:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 13 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Quando si utilizza il pannello, viene incluso il file della classe del pannello e vengono aggiunte le variabili per lavorarci:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 13 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Inizializzazione

Il gestore OnInit() per inizializzare i parametri dell'indicatore e creare il suo handle:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 13 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "Bulls(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iBullsPower ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Il pannello viene creato quando si utilizza la dashboard:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 13 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "Bulls(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iBullsPower ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Deinizializzazione

Rilasciare l'handle dell'indicatore nel gestore OnDeinit() dell’EA:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L'oggetto dashboard creato viene rimosso quando si utilizza il pannello:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Recupero dei dati

Funzioni generali per ottenere i dati tramite l'handle dell'indicatore:

double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Quando si utilizza la dashboard, i dati vengono visualizzati sul pannello utilizzando la funzione:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); color clr=(value< 0 ? clrRed : value> 0 ? clrBlue : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

Inoltre, il gestore degli eventi del pannello viene richiamato nel gestore degli eventi dell’EA OnChartEvent() , così come vengono gestiti gli eventi di ricezione dell'indice della barra sotto il cursore:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }





Dopo aver compilato l'EA e averlo lanciato sul grafico, possiamo monitorare lo stato della linea dell'indicatore sul pannello:







Il file dell’EA "TestOscillatorBulls.mq5" è allegato di seguito.







Chaikin Oscillator

Chaikin Oscillator (CHO) è la differenza delle medie mobili di Accumulation/Distribution.

"Il concetto di questo oscillatore si basa su tre tesi principali. In primo luogo: se un’azione o un indice chiude più alto rispetto a quanto è stato durante il giorno (si può calcolare il valore medio come [max+min]/2) significa che era un giorno di accumulazione. Più è vicino al massimo l'indice di chiusura di una azione o di un indice, più è attivo l'accumulo. Viceversa, se il prezzo di chiusura di una azione è inferiore al livello medio del giorno, significa che la distribuzione è avvenuta. Quanto più si avvicina al minimo l’azione, più attiva è la distribuzione.

Secondo: la crescita dei prezzi stabili è accompagnata dall'aumento del volume di trade e dal forte accumulo del volume. Poiché il volume è come il carburante che alimenta la crescita del mercato, il ritardo tra volume e la crescita dei prezzi dimostrano che non c'è abbastanza carburante per continuare l'ascesa.

Viceversa, un crollo dei prezzi è di solito accompagnato da un basso ammontare e finisce in liquidazione di posizioni per panico da parte degli investitori istituzionali. Pertanto, innanzitutto vediamo una crescita del volume, poi un crollo dei prezzi accompagnati da un volume ridotto e infine, quando il mercato è vicino alle fondamenta, si verificano alcune accumulazioni.

Terzo: con l’oscillatore di Chaikin è possibile rintracciare il volume delle risorse di denaro che entrano nel mercato e che lo lasciano. Confrontando le dinamiche del volume e dei prezzi, è possibile individuare picchi e basi del mercato sia a breve che a medio termine.

Poiché non esistono metodi di analisi tecnica privi di errori, si raccomanda di utilizzare questo oscillatore insieme ad altri indicatori tecnici. L'affidabilità dei segnali di trading a breve e medio termine sarà maggiore se si utilizza, ad esempio, Envelopes basato sulla media mobile a 21 giorni e su qualsiasi oscillatore di ipercomprato/ipervenduto insieme all'oscillatore Chaikin.

Il segnale più importante si presenta quando i prezzi raggiungono un livello massimo o un livello minimo (soprattutto sul livello di miglior offerta/rivendita), ma l'oscillatore di Chaikin non può superare il suo precedente estremo e quindi si gira.

I segnali che si muovono in direzione del trend a medio termine sono più affidabili di quelli che si muovono contro di esso.

Il fatto che un oscillatore conferma un nuovo massimo o minimo non significa che i prezzi continueranno in quella direzione. Questo evento è considerato insignificante.

Un altro modo di utilizzare l'oscillatore di Chaikin implica quanto segue: un cambiamento nella sua direzione è un segnale per l'acquisto o vendita, ma solo se coincide con la direzione del trend dei prezzi. Ad esempio, se un’azione è in aumento e il suo prezzo è superiore a una media mobile di 90 giorni, quindi una curva dell’oscillatore verso l'alto nella zona dei valori negativi può essere considerata come un segnale per l'acquisto (il prezzo deve essere superiore a una media mobile di 90 giorni - non meno).

Una flessione della curva dell'oscillatore nell'area dei valori positivi (sopra zero) può essere considerato come un segnale per la vendita, ma il prezzo delle azioni deve essere inferiore alla media mobile di 90 giorni dei prezzi di chiusura ".









Parametri

L'indicatore ha quattro parametri configurabili:

Volumi utilizzati, per impostazione predefinita - tick,

Periodo di calcolo MA veloce, default - 3,

Periodo di calcolo della MA lenta, predefinito - 10,

Metodo di calcolo, predefinito - EMA.

Variabili di input e globali per l'utilizzo dell'indicatore nell'EA:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriodFast = 3 ; input uint InpPeriodSlow = 10 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_EMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpAppliedVol = VOLUME_TICK ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period_fast= 0 ; int period_slow= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Quando si utilizza il pannello, viene incluso il file della classe del pannello e vengono aggiunte le variabili per lavorarci:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriodFast = 3 ; input uint InpPeriodSlow = 10 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_EMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpAppliedVol = VOLUME_TICK ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period_fast= 0 ; int period_slow= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Inizializzazione

Il gestore OnInit() per inizializzare i parametri dell'indicatore e creare il suo handle:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period_fast= int (InpPeriodFast< 1 ? 3 : InpPeriodFast); period_slow= int (InpPeriodSlow< 1 ? 10 : InpPeriodSlow); ind_title= StringFormat ( "CHO(%lu,%lu)" ,period_slow,period_fast); ind_digits= 0 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iChaikin ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period_fast,period_slow,InpMethod,InpAppliedVol); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Il pannello viene creato quando si utilizza la dashboard:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period_fast= int (InpPeriodFast< 1 ? 3 : InpPeriodFast); period_slow= int (InpPeriodSlow< 1 ? 10 : InpPeriodSlow); ind_title= StringFormat ( "CHO(%lu,%lu)" ,period_slow,period_fast); ind_digits= 0 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iChaikin ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period_fast,period_slow,InpMethod,InpAppliedVol); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Deinizializzazione

Rilasciare l'handle dell'indicatore nel gestore OnDeinit() dell’EA:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L'oggetto dashboard creato viene rimosso quando si utilizza il pannello:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }

Recupero dei dati

Funzioni generali per ottenere i dati tramite l'handle dell'indicatore:

double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Quando si utilizza la dashboard, i dati vengono visualizzati sul pannello utilizzando la funzione:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); color clr=(value< 0 ? clrRed : value> 0 ? clrBlue : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

I valori della linea dell'indicatore superiori o inferiori allo zero sono contrassegnati da un colore sul pannello.



Inoltre, il gestore degli eventi del pannello viene richiamato nel gestore degli eventi dell’EA OnChartEvent() , così come vengono gestiti gli eventi di ricezione dell'indice della barra sotto il cursore:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }





Dopo aver compilato l'EA e averlo lanciato sul grafico, possiamo monitorare lo stato della linea dell'indicatore sul pannello:





Il file dell’EA "TestOscillatorCHO.mq5" è allegato di seguito.







Commodity Channel Index

Commodity Channel Index (CCI) misura la deviazione del prezzo della commodity dal suo prezzo statistico medio. I valori elevati dell'indice sottolineano che il prezzo è insolitamente alto confrontato con quello medio, e i valori bassi indicano che il prezzo è troppo basso. Nonostante il suo nome, il Commodity Channel Index può essere applicato a qualsiasi strumento finanziario, e non solo per le merci.

Esistono due tecniche di base per l'utilizzo del Commodity Channel Index:

Per trovare le divergenze

La divergenza appare quando il prezzo raggiunge un nuovo massimo e il Commodity Channel Index non riesce a superare i massimi precedenti. Questa divergenza classica è normalmente seguita dalla correzione dei prezzi. Come indicatore di ipercomprato/ipervenduto

Il Commodity Channel Index oscilla solitamente nell'intervallo ±100. I valori sopra + 100 informano di uno stato di ipercomprato (e di una probabilità di correzione col decadimento) ed i valori inferiori a 100 informano sullo stato di ipervenduto (e sulla probabilità di correzione con l'aumento).









Parametri

L'indicatore ha due parametri di input:

Periodo di calcolo, predefinito - 14

Prezzo di calcolo, predefinito - Typical Price (HLC/3)

Oltre agli input standard dell'indicatore, è possibile utilizzare i livelli di ipercomprato e ipervenduto per cercare i suoi segnali. Devono essere specificati anche negli input dell'EA.



Variabili di input e globali per l'utilizzo dell'indicatore nell'EA:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_TYPICAL ; input double InpOverbough= 100.0 ; input double InpOversold = - 100.0 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; double overbough= 0 ; double oversold= 0 ; string ind_title;

Quando si utilizza il pannello, viene incluso il file della classe del pannello e vengono aggiunte le variabili per lavorarci:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_TYPICAL ; input double InpOverbough= 100.0 ; input double InpOversold = - 100.0 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; double overbough= 0 ; double oversold= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Inizializzazione

Il gestore OnInit() per inizializzare i parametri dell'indicatore e creare il suo handle:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod< 2 ? 2 : InpPeriod); overbough=InpOverbough; oversold=(InpOversold>=overbough ? overbough- 0.01 : InpOversold); ind_title= StringFormat ( "CCI(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= 2 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iCCI ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Il pannello viene creato quando si utilizza la dashboard:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod< 2 ? 2 : InpPeriod); overbough=InpOverbough; oversold=(InpOversold>=overbough ? overbough- 0.01 : InpOversold); ind_title= StringFormat ( "CCI(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= 2 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iCCI ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 229 , 243 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 112 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 4 , 2 , 18 , 112 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Deinizializzazione

Rilasciare l'handle dell'indicatore nel gestore OnDeinit() dell’EA:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L'oggetto dashboard creato viene rimosso quando si utilizza il pannello:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Recupero dei dati

Funzioni generali per ottenere i dati tramite l'handle dell'indicatore:

double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Quando si utilizza la dashboard, i dati vengono visualizzati sul pannello utilizzando la funzione:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); string ovb= StringFormat ( "%+.2f" ,overbough); panel.DrawText( "Overbough" , panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(ovb, panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 66 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_ovb=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 0 ,overbough); color clr=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_ABOVE || state_ovb==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : clrNONE ); string ovb_str=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "Inside the area" : LineStateDescription(state_ovb)); panel.DrawText(ovb_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Oversold" , panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); string ovs= StringFormat ( "%+.2f" ,oversold); panel.DrawText(ovs, panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 68 , panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_ovs=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 0 ,oversold); clr=(state_ovs==LINE_STATE_UNDER || state_ovs==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrBlue : clrNONE ); string ovs_str=(state_ovs==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "Inside the area" : LineStateDescription(state_ovs)); panel.DrawText(ovs_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); clr=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_ABOVE || state_ovb==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : state_ovs==LINE_STATE_UNDER || state_ovs==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrBlue : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

La posizione della linea dell'indicatore nelle aree di ipercomprato e ipervenduto, così come i segnali in queste aree, sono contrassegnati con un colore sul pannello.



Inoltre, il gestore degli eventi del pannello viene richiamato nel gestore degli eventi dell’EA OnChartEvent() , così come vengono gestiti gli eventi di ricezione dell'indice della barra sotto il cursore:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }





Dopo aver compilato l'EA e averlo lanciato sul grafico, possiamo monitorare lo stato della linea dell'indicatore sul pannello:







Il file dell’EA "TestOscillatorCCI.mq5" è allegato di seguito.







DeMarker

L’Indicatore Tecnico Demarker (DeM) si basa sul confronto tra il massimo del periodo corrente e il massimo del periodo precedente. Se il massimo del periodo corrente (barra) è maggiore, la rispettiva differenza tra i due sarà registrata. Se il massimo corrente è inferiore o uguale al massimo del periodo precedente, verrà registrato il valore inferiore. Le differenze ricevute per N periodi vengono poi riassunte. Il valore ricevuto viene utilizzato come numeratore del DeMarker e sarà diviso per lo stesso valore più la somma delle differenze tra i minimi di prezzo dei periodi precedenti e correnti (barre). Se il prezzo minimo corrente è maggiore di quello della barra precedente, verrà registrato il valore inferiore.

Quando l'indicatore scende al di sotto di 30, dovrebbe essere prevista l'inversione del prezzo al rialzo. Quando l'indicatore sale sopra a 70, dovrebbe essere prevista l'inversione di prezzo al ribasso.

Se si utilizzano periodi di durata più lunga, nel calcolo dell'indicatore, è possibile prendere in considerazione la tendenza del mercato a lungo termine. Gli indicatori basati su brevi periodi permettono di entrare nel mercato al minimo rischio e pianificare il tempo della transazione in modo che cada con la tendenza principale.





Parametri

L'indicatore ha un parametro configurabile - il periodo di calcolo. Il valore predefinito è 14.



Inoltre, poiché le aree di ipercomprato/ipervenduto vengono utilizzate per cercare i segnali degli indicatori, devono essere incluse nei parametri di input dell'EA.



Variabili di input e globali per l'utilizzo dell'indicatore nell'EA:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 14 ; input double InpOverbough= 0.7 ; input double InpOversold = 0.3 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; double overbough= 0 ; double oversold= 0 ; string ind_title;

Quando si utilizza il pannello, viene incluso il file della classe del pannello e vengono aggiunte le variabili per lavorarci:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 14 ; input double InpOverbough= 0.7 ; input double InpOversold = 0.3 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; double overbough= 0 ; double oversold= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Inizializzazione

Il gestore OnInit() per inizializzare i parametri dell'indicatore e creare il suo handle:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); overbough=InpOverbough; oversold=(InpOversold>=overbough ? overbough- 0.01 : InpOversold); ind_title= StringFormat ( "DeM(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= 3 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iDeMarker ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Il pannello viene creato quando si utilizza la dashboard:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); overbough=InpOverbough; oversold=(InpOversold>=overbough ? overbough- 0.01 : InpOversold); ind_title= StringFormat ( "DeM(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= 3 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iDeMarker ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 229 , 243 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 112 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 4 , 2 , 18 , 112 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Deinizializzazione

Rilasciare l'handle dell'indicatore nel gestore OnDeinit() dell’EA:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L’oggetto dashboard creato viene rimosso quando si utilizza il pannello:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Recupero dei dati

Funzioni generali per ottenere i dati tramite l'handle dell'indicatore:

double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Quando si utilizza la dashboard, i dati vengono visualizzati sul pannello utilizzando la funzione:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); string ovb= StringFormat ( "%+.2f" ,overbough); panel.DrawText( "Overbough" , panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(ovb, panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 66 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_ovb=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 0 ,overbough); color clr=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_ABOVE || state_ovb==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : clrNONE ); string ovb_str=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "Inside the area" : LineStateDescription(state_ovb)); panel.DrawText(ovb_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 100 ); panel.DrawText( "Oversold" , panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); string ovs= StringFormat ( "%+.2f" ,oversold); panel.DrawText(ovs, panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 68 , panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_ovs=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 0 ,oversold); clr=(state_ovs==LINE_STATE_UNDER || state_ovs==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrBlue : clrNONE ); string ovs_str=(state_ovs==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "Inside the area" : LineStateDescription(state_ovs)); panel.DrawText(ovs_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 100 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); clr=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_ABOVE || state_ovb==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : state_ovs==LINE_STATE_UNDER || state_ovs==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrBlue : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 100 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

La posizione della linea dell'indicatore nelle aree di ipercomprato e ipervenduto è contrassegnata da un colore sul pannello.



Inoltre, il gestore degli eventi del pannello viene richiamato nel gestore degli eventi dell’EA OnChartEvent() , così come vengono gestiti gli eventi di ricezione dell'indice della barra sotto il cursore:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }





Dopo aver compilato l'EA e averlo lanciato sul grafico, possiamo monitorare lo stato della linea dell'indicatore sul pannello:





Il file dell’EA "TestOscillatorDeM.mq5" è allegato di seguito.







Force Index

L'indicatore tecnico Force Index (FRC) è stato sviluppato da Alexander Elder. Questo indice misura il Bulls Power ad ogni aumento, e il Bears Power ad ogni diminuzione. Connette gli elementi di base delle informazioni sul mercato: l'andamento dei prezzi, il suo calo ed i volumi delle transazioni. Questo indice può essere utilizzato così com'è, ma è meglio approssimarlo utilizzando la Media Mobile. L'approssimazione con l'aiuto di una media mobile breve (l'autore propone di utilizzare 2 intervalli) contribuisce a trovare la migliore opportunità per aprire e chiudere le posizioni. Se le approssimazioni vengono effettuate utilizzando una media mobile lunga (periodo 13), l'indice mostra variazioni di trend.

È meglio acquistare quando le forze diventano negative (scendono sotto lo zero) nel periodo di tendenza all'aumento dell'indicatore;

Force Index segnala la continuazione di una tendenza crescente quando aumenta al nuovo picco;

Il segnale di vendita arriva quando l'indice diventa positivo durante la tendenza al ribasso;

Force index segnala il Potere degli Orsi e la continuazione del trend ribassista quando l'indice scende al nuovo minimo;

Se i cambiamenti dei prezzi non sono correlati alle corrispondenti variazioni di volume, l'indicatore di forza rimane su un livello, il che dice che la tendenza cambierà presto.





Parametri

L'indicatore ha tre parametri di input:

Periodo di calcolo, predefinito - 2,

Metodo di calcolo, predefinito - SMA,

Volumi utilizzati, per impostazione predefinita - tick.



Variabili di input e globali per l'utilizzo dell'indicatore nell'EA:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 13 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpAppliedVol = VOLUME_TICK ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Quando si utilizza il pannello, viene incluso il file della classe del pannello e vengono aggiunte le variabili per lavorarci:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 13 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpAppliedVol = VOLUME_TICK ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Inizializzazione

Il gestore OnInit() per inizializzare i parametri dell'indicatore e creare il suo handle:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 13 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "Force(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iForce ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpMethod,InpAppliedVol); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Il pannello viene creato quando si utilizza la dashboard:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 13 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "Force(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iForce ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpMethod,InpAppliedVol); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Deinizializzazione

Rilasciare l'handle dell'indicatore nel gestore OnDeinit() dell’EA:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L’oggetto dashboard creato viene rimosso quando si utilizza il pannello:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Recupero dei dati

Funzioni generali per ottenere i dati tramite l'handle dell'indicatore:

double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Quando si utilizza la dashboard, i dati vengono visualizzati sul pannello utilizzando la funzione:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); color clr=(value< 0 ? clrRed : value> 0 ? clrBlue : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

I valori della linea dell'indicatore superiori o inferiori allo zero sono contrassegnati da un colore sul pannello.



Inoltre, il gestore degli eventi del pannello viene richiamato nel gestore degli eventi dell’EA OnChartEvent() , così come vengono gestiti gli eventi di ricezione dell'indice della barra sotto il cursore:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }





Dopo aver compilato l'EA e averlo lanciato sul grafico, possiamo monitorare lo stato della linea dell'indicatore sul pannello:





Il file dell’EA "TestOscillatorForce.mq5" è allegato di seguito.







MACD

Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) è un indicatore dinamico trend-following. Indica la correlazione tra i prezzi di due medie mobili.

Il MACD è la differenza tra le Medie mobili esponenziali (EMA) a 26 e a 12 periodi. Per evidenziare chiaramente le opportunità di acquisto/vendita, viene tracciata una cosiddetta linea di segnale (media mobile dell'indicatore a 9-periodi) sul grafico MACD.

Il MACD si dimostra più efficace nei mercati di trading con ampie oscillazioni. Esistono tre famosi modi per utilizzare il Moving Average Convergence/Divergence: gli incroci, le condizioni di ipercomprato/ipervenduto e le divergenze.

Incroci



La regola di base del trading con il MACD è quella di vendere quando il MACD scende sotto la sua linea di segnale. Allo stesso modo, un segnale di acquisto si verifica quando il Moving Average Convergence/Divergence sale al di sopra della sua linea di segnale. E' anche molto popolare per acquistare/vendere quando il MACD va sopra o sotto lo zero.

Condizioni di Ipercomprato/Ipervenduto



Il MACD è utile anche come un indicatore di ipercomprato/ipervenduto. Quando la media mobile più breve si allontana drasticamente dalla media mobile più lunga (cioè il MACD sale), è probabile che il prezzo del simbolo sia troppo esteso e ritornerà presto a livelli più realistici.

Divergenze



L'indicazione che la fine del trend attuale potrebbe essere vicina si verifica quando il MACD diverge dal simbolo. Una divergenza rialzista si verifica quando l'indicatore Moving Average Convergence/Divergence fa nuovi minimi mentre il prezzo non riesce a fare altrettanto. Una divergenza ribassista si verifica quando il MACD fa nuovi massimi mentre il prezzo non riesce a raggiungerli. Entrambe queste divergenze sono più significative quando si verificano a livelli relativi di ipercomprato/ipervenduto.









Parametri

L'indicatore ha quattro parametri configurabili:

Periodo di calcolo dell'EMA veloce, default - 12

Periodo di calcolo dell'EMA lenta, default - 26,

Periodo di calcolo del segnale SMA, default - 9,

Prezzo di calcolo, predefinito - Close.



Variabili di input e globali per l'utilizzo dell'indicatore nell'EA:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriodFast = 12 ; input uint InpPeriodSlow = 26 ; input uint InpPeriodSignal= 9 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_CLOSE ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period_fast= 0 ; int period_slow= 0 ; int period_signal= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Quando si utilizza il pannello, viene incluso il file della classe del pannello e vengono aggiunte le variabili per lavorarci:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriodFast = 12 ; input uint InpPeriodSlow = 26 ; input uint InpPeriodSignal= 9 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_CLOSE ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period_fast= 0 ; int period_slow= 0 ; int period_signal= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Inizializzazione

Il gestore OnInit() per inizializzare i parametri dell'indicatore e creare il suo handle:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period_fast= int (InpPeriodFast< 1 ? 12 : InpPeriodFast); period_slow= int (InpPeriodSlow< 1 ? 26 : InpPeriodSlow==period_fast ? period_fast+ 1 : InpPeriodSlow); period_signal= int (InpPeriodSignal< 1 ? 9 : InpPeriodSignal); ind_title= StringFormat ( "MACD(%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,period_fast,period_slow,period_signal); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iMACD ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period_fast,period_slow,period_signal,InpAppliedPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Il pannello viene creato quando si utilizza la dashboard:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period_fast= int (InpPeriodFast< 1 ? 12 : InpPeriodFast); period_slow= int (InpPeriodSlow< 1 ? 26 : InpPeriodSlow==period_fast ? period_fast+ 1 : InpPeriodSlow); period_signal= int (InpPeriodSignal< 1 ? 9 : InpPeriodSignal); ind_title= StringFormat ( "MACD(%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,period_fast,period_slow,period_signal); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iMACD ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period_fast,period_slow,period_signal,InpAppliedPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 261 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 5 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Deinizializzazione

Rilasciare l'handle dell'indicatore nel gestore OnDeinit() dell’EA:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L’oggetto dashboard creato viene rimosso quando si utilizza il pannello:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Recupero dei dati

Funzioni generali per ottenere i dati tramite l'handle dell'indicatore:

double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Quando si utilizza la dashboard, i dati vengono visualizzati sul pannello utilizzando la funzione:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Signal" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); double signal=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 1 ); string signal_str=(signal!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (signal,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(signal_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "MACD vs Zero" , panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_zero=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 0 , 0 ); string state_zero_str= ( state_zero==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "MACD > 0" : state_zero==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "MACD < 0" : state_zero==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE || state_zero==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW ? "Touch" : LineStateDescription(state_zero) ); color clr=(state_zero==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrBlue : state_zero==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(state_zero_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); panel.DrawText( "MACD vs Signal" , panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_signal=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 0 ,signal,IndicatorValue(handle,index+ 1 , 1 )); string state_signal_str=(state_signal==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "MACD > Signal" : state_signal==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "MACD < Signal" : LineStateDescription(state_signal)); clr=(state_signal==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrBlue : state_signal==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(state_signal_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

Il rapporto dell'istogramma rispetto alla linea di segnale e allo zero è evidenziato nel pannello con un colore.



Inoltre, il gestore degli eventi del pannello viene richiamato nel gestore degli eventi dell’EA OnChartEvent() , così come vengono gestiti gli eventi di ricezione dell'indice della barra sotto il cursore:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }





Dopo aver compilato l'EA e averlo lanciato sul grafico, possiamo monitorare lo stato delle linee dell’indicatore sul pannello:





Il file dell’EA "TestOscillatorMACD.mq5" è allegato di seguito.







Momentum

L'indicatore tecnico Momentum misura la variazione del prezzo di uno strumento finanziario per un determinato periodo di tempo. Ci sono fondamentalmente due modi per utilizzare l'indicatore Momentum:

È un indicatore trend-following simile a Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD). In questo caso, il segnale di acquisto si verifica se l'indicatore Momentum raggiunge un minimo e inizia a salire; il segnale di vendita si verifica quando raggiunge il massimo e scende. È possibile tracciare una media mobile a breve termine dell'indicatore per determinare il momento in cui sta toccando il punto più basso o il picco.

Valori estremamente alti o bassi di Momentum implicano la continuazione della tendenza attuale. Pertanto, se l'indicatore raggiunge valori estremamente elevati e poi scende, ci si deve aspettare un'ulteriore crescita dei prezzi. In ogni caso, una posizione dovrebbe essere aperta o chiusa solo dopo che i prezzi confermano il segnale generato dall'indicatore.

Valori estremamente alti o bassi di Momentum implicano la continuazione della tendenza attuale. Pertanto, se l'indicatore raggiunge valori estremamente elevati e poi scende, ci si deve aspettare un'ulteriore crescita dei prezzi. In ogni caso, una posizione dovrebbe essere aperta o chiusa solo dopo che i prezzi confermano il segnale generato dall'indicatore. Come indicatore principale. Questo metodo presuppone che la fase finale di un trend rialzista sia solitamente accompagnata da un rapido aumento dei prezzi (quando tutti si aspettano che i prezzi salgano) e che la fine del mercato degli orsi sia caratterizzata da rapidi cali dei prezzi (quando tutti vogliono uscire). Questo è spesso il caso, ma è anche un'ampia generalizzazione.

Quando il mercato si avvicina a un picco, si verifica un salto brusco dell'indicatore Momentum. Dopo di che comincia a scendere mentre i prezzi continuano a crescere o muoversi orizzontalmente. Analogamente, al minimo del mercato il Momentum scende bruscamente per poi risalire molto prima che i prezzi inizino a crescere. Entrambe queste situazioni comportano divergenze tra l'indicatore ed i prezzi.





Parametri

L'indicatore ha due parametri di input:

Periodo di calcolo, predefinito - 14,

Prezzo di calcolo, predefinito - Close.



Variabili di input e globali per l'utilizzo dell'indicatore nell'EA:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod= 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Quando si utilizza il pannello, viene incluso il file della classe del pannello e vengono aggiunte le variabili per lavorarci:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod= 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Inizializzazione

Il gestore OnInit() per inizializzare i parametri dell'indicatore e creare il suo handle:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "Momentum(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= 2 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iMomentum ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Il pannello viene creato quando si utilizza la dashboard:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "Momentum(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= 2 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iMomentum ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Deinizializzazione

Rilasciare l'handle dell'indicatore nel gestore OnDeinit() dell’EA:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L’oggetto dashboard creato viene rimosso quando si utilizza il pannello:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Recupero dei dati

Funzioni generali per ottenere i dati tramite l'handle dell'indicatore:

double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Quando si utilizza la dashboard, i dati vengono visualizzati sul pannello utilizzando la funzione:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

Inoltre, il gestore degli eventi del pannello viene richiamato nel gestore degli eventi dell’EA OnChartEvent() , così come vengono gestiti gli eventi di ricezione dell'indice della barra sotto il cursore:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }





Dopo aver compilato l'EA e averlo lanciato sul grafico, possiamo monitorare lo stato della linea dell'indicatore sul pannello:





Il file dell’EA "TestOscillatorMomentum.mq5" è allegato di seguito.







Moving Average of Oscillator

Moving Average of Oscillator (OsMA) è la differenza tra l'oscillatore e l’attenuazione dell'oscillatore. In questo caso, la linea di base di Moving Average Convergence/Divergence viene utilizzata come oscillatore e la linea di segnale viene utilizzata come attenuazione.









Parametri

L'indicatore ha quattro parametri configurabili:

Periodo di calcolo dell’EMA veloce del MACD, default - 12,

Periodo di calcolo dell’EMA lenta del MACD, predefinito - 26,

Periodo di calcolo del segnale SMA del MACD, predefinito - 9,

Prezzo di calcolo del MACD, predefinito - Close.



Variabili di input e globali per l'utilizzo dell'indicatore nell'EA:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriodFast = 12 ; input uint InpPeriodSlow = 26 ; input uint InpPeriodSignal= 9 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_CLOSE ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period_fast= 0 ; int period_slow= 0 ; int period_signal= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Quando si utilizza il pannello, viene incluso il file della classe del pannello e vengono aggiunte le variabili per lavorarci:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriodFast = 12 ; input uint InpPeriodSlow = 26 ; input uint InpPeriodSignal= 9 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_CLOSE ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period_fast= 0 ; int period_slow= 0 ; int period_signal= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Inizializzazione

Il gestore OnInit() per inizializzare i parametri dell'indicatore e creare il suo handle:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period_fast= int (InpPeriodFast< 1 ? 12 : InpPeriodFast); period_slow= int (InpPeriodSlow< 1 ? 26 : InpPeriodSlow==period_fast ? period_fast+ 1 : InpPeriodSlow); period_signal= int (InpPeriodSignal< 1 ? 9 : InpPeriodSignal); ind_title= StringFormat ( "OsMA(%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,period_fast,period_slow,period_signal); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 2 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iOsMA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period_fast,period_slow,period_signal,InpAppliedPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Il pannello viene creato quando si utilizza la dashboard:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period_fast= int (InpPeriodFast< 1 ? 12 : InpPeriodFast); period_slow= int (InpPeriodSlow< 1 ? 26 : InpPeriodSlow==period_fast ? period_fast+ 1 : InpPeriodSlow); period_signal= int (InpPeriodSignal< 1 ? 9 : InpPeriodSignal); ind_title= StringFormat ( "OsMA(%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,period_fast,period_slow,period_signal); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 2 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iOsMA ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period_fast,period_slow,period_signal,InpAppliedPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Deinizializzazione

Rilasciare l'handle dell'indicatore nel gestore OnDeinit() dell’EA:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L’oggetto dashboard creato viene rimosso quando si utilizza il pannello:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Recupero dei dati

Funzioni generali per ottenere i dati tramite l'handle dell'indicatore:

double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Quando si utilizza la dashboard, i dati vengono visualizzati sul pannello utilizzando la funzione:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); color clr=(value< 0 ? clrRed : value> 0 ? clrBlue : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); panel.DrawText( "OsMA vs Zero" , panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_zero=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 0 , 0 ); string state_zero_str= ( state_zero==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "OsMA > 0" : state_zero==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "OsMA < 0" : state_zero==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE || state_zero==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW ? "Touch" : LineStateDescription(state_zero) ); clr=(state_zero==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrBlue : state_zero==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(state_zero_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

Gli stati della linea dell'indicatore e della sua posizione rispetto allo zero sono evidenziati con colori sul pannello.



Inoltre, il gestore degli eventi del pannello viene richiamato nel gestore degli eventi dell’EA OnChartEvent() , così come vengono gestiti gli eventi di ricezione dell'indice della barra sotto il cursore:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }





Dopo aver compilato l'EA e averlo lanciato sul grafico, possiamo monitorare lo stato della linea dell'indicatore sul pannello:





Il file dell’EA "TestOscillatorOsMA.mq5" è allegato di seguito.







Relative Strength Index

Relative Strength Index (RSI) è un oscillatore che segue il prezzo e che oscilla tra 0 e 100. Descrivendo il Relative Strength Index, J. W. Wilder raccomanda di utilizzare la versione a 14 periodi. Da allora, gli indicatori Relative Strength Index a 9-periodi e 25-periodi hanno anche guadagnato popolarità. Un metodo popolare per analizzare l'RSI è quello di cercare una divergenza in cui il titolo sta facendo un nuovo massimo, ma l'RSI non riesce a superare il suo precedente massimo. Questa divergenza è un'indicazione di un inversione imminente. Se poi l’indicatore gira al ribasso e scende al di sotto del suo più recente minimo, si dice che ha completato una "failure-swing". Il failure swing è considerato una conferma dell'imminente inversione.

I seguenti segnali di Relative Strength Index sono utilizzati nell'analisi dei grafici:

Massimi e Minimi

Il Relative Strength Index di solito raggiunge il massimo sopra 70 e il minimo sotto 30. Di solito forma questi massimi e minimi prima del grafico dei prezzi sottostanti.

Il Relative Strength Index di solito raggiunge il massimo sopra 70 e il minimo sotto 30. Di solito forma questi massimi e minimi prima del grafico dei prezzi sottostanti. Formazioni grafiche

L'RSI forma spesso pattern grafici come il testa e spalle o i triangoli che possono essere o meno visibili sul grafico dei prezzi.

L'RSI forma spesso pattern grafici come il testa e spalle o i triangoli che possono essere o meno visibili sul grafico dei prezzi. Swing Fallito (breakout del Supporto o della Resistenza)

Questo è il momento in cui Relative Strength Index supera un precedente massimo (picco) o scende al di sotto di un recente minimo (minimo).

Questo è il momento in cui Relative Strength Index supera un precedente massimo (picco) o scende al di sotto di un recente minimo (minimo). Livelli di Supporto e Resistenza

Relative Strength Index mostra, a volte più chiaramente dei prezzi stessi, i livelli di supporto e resistenza.

Relative Strength Index mostra, a volte più chiaramente dei prezzi stessi, i livelli di supporto e resistenza. Divergenze

Come discusso in precedenza, le divergenze si verificano quando il prezzo raggiunge un nuovo massimo (o minimo) che non è confermato da un nuovo massimo (o minimo) del Relative Strength Index. I prezzi normalmente si correggono e si muovono in direzione dell’RSI.









Parametri

L'indicatore ha due parametri di input:

Periodo di calcolo, predefinito - 14,

Prezzo di calcolo, predefinito - Close.



Poiché le aree di ipercomprato/ipervenduto vengono applicate per cercare i segnali degli indicatori, utilizzeremo anche i loro valori come input dell'EA.



Variabili di input e globali per l'utilizzo dell'indicatore nell'EA:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod= 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; input double InpOverbough= 70 ; input double InpOversold = 30 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; double overbough= 0 ; double oversold= 0 ; string ind_title;

Quando si utilizza il pannello, viene incluso il file della classe del pannello e vengono aggiunte le variabili per lavorarci:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod= 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; input double InpOverbough= 70 ; input double InpOversold = 30 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; double overbough= 0 ; double oversold= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Inizializzazione

Il gestore OnInit() per inizializzare i parametri dell'indicatore e creare il suo handle:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod< 2 ? 2 : InpPeriod); overbough=InpOverbough; oversold=(InpOversold>=overbough ? overbough- 0.01 : InpOversold); ind_title= StringFormat ( "RSI(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= 2 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iRSI ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Il pannello viene creato quando si utilizza la dashboard:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod< 2 ? 2 : InpPeriod); overbough=InpOverbough; oversold=(InpOversold>=overbough ? overbough- 0.01 : InpOversold); ind_title= StringFormat ( "RSI(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= 2 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iRSI ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 229 , 243 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 112 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 4 , 2 , 18 , 112 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Deinizializzazione

Rilasciare l'handle dell'indicatore nel gestore OnDeinit() dell’EA:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L’oggetto dashboard creato viene rimosso quando si utilizza il pannello:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Recupero dei dati

Funzioni generali per ottenere i dati tramite l'handle dell'indicatore:

double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Quando si utilizza la dashboard, i dati vengono visualizzati sul pannello utilizzando la funzione:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); string ovb= StringFormat ( "%+.2f" ,overbough); panel.DrawText( "Overbough" , panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(ovb, panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 66 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_ovb=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 0 ,overbough); color clr=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : clrNONE ); string ovb_str=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "Inside the area" : LineStateDescription(state_ovb)); panel.DrawText(ovb_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 100 ); panel.DrawText( "Oversold" , panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); string ovs= StringFormat ( "%+.2f" ,oversold); panel.DrawText(ovs, panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 68 , panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_ovs=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 0 ,oversold); clr=(state_ovs==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrBlue : clrNONE ); string ovs_str=(state_ovs==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "Inside the area" : LineStateDescription(state_ovs)); panel.DrawText(ovs_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 100 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); clr=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_ABOVE || state_ovb==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : state_ovs==LINE_STATE_UNDER || state_ovs==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrBlue : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 100 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

La posizione della linea nelle zone di ipercomprato/ipervenduto, così come lo stato della linea rispetto ai livelli, sono contrassegnati da colori sul pannello.



Inoltre, il gestore degli eventi del pannello viene richiamato nel gestore degli eventi dell’EA OnChartEvent() , così come vengono gestiti gli eventi di ricezione dell'indice della barra sotto il cursore:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }





Dopo aver compilato l'EA e averlo lanciato sul grafico, possiamo monitorare lo stato della linea dell'indicatore sul pannello:





Il file dell’EA "TestOscillatorRSI.mq5" è allegato di seguito.







Relative Vigor Index

Il punto principale del Relative Vigor Index (RVI) è che nel mercato rialzista il prezzo di chiusura è, di norma, superiore al prezzo di apertura. Nel mercato ribassista accade il contrario. L'idea alla base del Relative Vigor Index è quindi che il vigore, o l'energia, del movimento sia stabilito dalla posizione dei prezzi alla chiusura. Per normalizzare l'indice all’intervallo di trading giornaliero, dividere la variazione di prezzo per il massimo intervallo di prezzi giornaliero. Per effettuare un calcolo più fluido, si utilizza la Media Mobile Semplice. 10 è considerato il periodo migliore. Per evitare probabili ambiguità bisogna costruire una linea segnale, che è una media mobile simmetricamente ponderata a 4 periodi dei valori relativi all'indice Relative Vigor Index. La concomitanza delle linee serve come segnale per acquistare o vendere.









Parametri

L'indicatore ha un parametro configurabile - il periodo di calcolo. Il valore predefinito è 10.



Variabili di input e globali per l'utilizzo dell'indicatore nell'EA:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 10 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Quando si utilizza il pannello, viene incluso il file della classe del pannello e vengono aggiunte le variabili per lavorarci:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 10 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Inizializzazione

Il gestore OnInit() per inizializzare i parametri dell'indicatore e creare il suo handle:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 10 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "RVI(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= 3 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iRVI ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Il pannello viene creato quando si utilizza la dashboard:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 10 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "RVI(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= 3 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iRVI ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Deinizializzazione

Rilasciare l'handle dell'indicatore nel gestore OnDeinit() dell’EA:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L’oggetto dashboard creato viene rimosso quando si utilizza il pannello:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Recupero dei dati

Funzioni generali per ottenere i dati tramite l'handle dell'indicatore:

double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Quando si utilizza la dashboard, i dati vengono visualizzati sul pannello utilizzando la funzione:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Signal" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); double signal=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 1 ); string signal_str=(signal!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (signal,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(signal_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "RVI vs Signal" , panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_signal=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 0 ,signal,IndicatorValue(handle,index+ 1 , 1 )); string state_signal_str=(state_signal==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "RVI > Signal" : state_signal==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "RVI < Signal" : LineStateDescription(state_signal)); color clr=(state_signal==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrBlue : state_signal==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(state_signal_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

I segnali dell’indicatore (intersezioni della linea dell’indicatore con la linea del segnale) sono evidenziati con un colore sul pannello.



Inoltre, il gestore degli eventi del pannello viene richiamato nel gestore degli eventi dell’EA OnChartEvent() , così come vengono gestiti gli eventi di ricezione dell'indice della barra sotto il cursore:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }





Dopo aver compilato l'EA e averlo lanciato sul grafico, possiamo monitorare lo stato della linea dell'indicatore sul pannello:





Il file dell’EA "TestOscillatorRVI.mq5" è allegato di seguito.







Oscillatore Stocastico

L'Oscillatore Stocastico confronta il prezzo di chiusura di un titolo rispetto alla sua fascia di prezzo in un determinato periodo di tempo. L'oscillatore stocastico viene visualizzato sotto forma di due linee. La linea principale viene chiamata %K. La seconda linea, chiamata %D, è una media mobile della linea %K. La linea %K viene solitamente visualizzata come una linea continua, mentre la linea %D viene solitamente visualizzata come una linea tratteggiata. Esistono diversi modi per interpretare un Oscillatore Stocastico. I tre metodi più diffusi sono:

Acquistare quando l'Oscillatore (%K o%D) scende al di sotto di un livello specifico (ad esempio, 20) e quindi si alza sopra tale livello. Vendere quando l'Oscillatore sale sopra un livello specifico (ad esempio, 80) e quindi scende al di sotto di tale livello.

Acquistare quando la linea %K sale sopra la %D. Vendere quando la %K scende al di sotto della %D.

Cercare divergenze. Ad esempio: dove i prezzi stanno facendo una serie di nuovi massimi e l'Oscillatore Stocastico non riesce a superare i suoi massimi precedenti.









Parametri

L'indicatore ha cinque parametri di input:

Periodo di calcolo della linea %K, predefinito - 5,

Periodo di calcolo della linea %D, predefinito - 3,

Periodo di rallentamento, predefinito - 3,

Prezzo di calcolo stocastico, predefinito - Minimo/Massimo,

Metodo di calcolo, predefinito - SMA.

Oltre a questi valori, dobbiamo specificare i livelli di ipercomprato e ipervenduto negli input dell'EA.

Variabili di input e globali per l'utilizzo dell'indicatore nell'EA:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriodK = 5 ; input uint InpPeriodD = 3 ; input uint InpSlowing = 3 ; input ENUM_STO_PRICE InpPrice = STO_LOWHIGH ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA ; input double InpOverbough= 80 ; input double InpOversold = 20 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period_k= 0 ; int period_d= 0 ; int slowing= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; double overbough= 0 ; double oversold= 0 ; string ind_title;

Quando si utilizza il pannello, viene incluso il file della classe del pannello e vengono aggiunte le variabili per lavorarci:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriodK = 5 ; input uint InpPeriodD = 3 ; input uint InpSlowing = 3 ; input ENUM_STO_PRICE InpPrice = STO_LOWHIGH ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA ; input double InpOverbough= 80 ; input double InpOversold = 20 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period_k= 0 ; int period_d= 0 ; int slowing= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; double overbough= 0 ; double oversold= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Inizializzazione

Il gestore OnInit() per inizializzare i parametri dell'indicatore e creare il suo handle:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period_k= int (InpPeriodK< 1 ? 5 : InpPeriodK); period_d= int (InpPeriodD< 1 ? 3 : InpPeriodD); slowing = int (InpSlowing< 1 ? 3 : InpSlowing); overbough=InpOverbough; oversold=(InpOversold>=overbough ? overbough- 0.01 : InpOversold); ind_title= StringFormat ( "Stoch(%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,period_k,period_d,slowing); ind_digits= 2 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iStochastic ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period_k,period_d,slowing,InpMethod,InpPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Il pannello viene creato quando si utilizza la dashboard:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period_k= int (InpPeriodK< 1 ? 5 : InpPeriodK); period_d= int (InpPeriodD< 1 ? 3 : InpPeriodD); slowing = int (InpSlowing< 1 ? 3 : InpSlowing); overbough=InpOverbough; oversold=(InpOversold>=overbough ? overbough- 0.01 : InpOversold); ind_title= StringFormat ( "Stoch(%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,period_k,period_d,slowing); ind_digits= 2 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iStochastic ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period_k,period_d,slowing,InpMethod,InpPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 229 , 261 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 112 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 5 , 2 , 18 , 112 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Deinizializzazione

Rilasciare l'handle dell'indicatore nel gestore OnDeinit() dell’EA:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L’oggetto dashboard creato viene rimosso quando si utilizza il pannello:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Recupero dei dati

Funzioni generali per ottenere i dati tramite l'handle dell'indicatore:

double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Quando si utilizza la dashboard, i dati vengono visualizzati sul pannello utilizzando la funzione:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); panel.DrawText( "Signal" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); double signal=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 1 ); string signal_str=(signal!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (signal,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(signal_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); panel.DrawText( "Stoch vs Signal" , panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_signal=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 0 ,signal,IndicatorValue(handle,index+ 1 , 1 )); string state_signal_str=(state_signal==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "Stoch > Signal" : state_signal==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "Stoch < Signal" : LineStateDescription(state_signal)); color clr=(state_signal==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrBlue : state_signal==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(state_signal_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 100 ); string ovb= StringFormat ( "%+.2f" ,overbough); panel.DrawText( "Overbough" , panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(ovb, panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 66 , panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_ovb=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 0 ,overbough); clr=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : clrNONE ); string ovb_str=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "Inside the area" : LineStateDescription(state_ovb)); panel.DrawText(ovb_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 100 ); panel.DrawText( "Oversold" , panel.CellX( 1 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); string ovs= StringFormat ( "%+.2f" ,oversold); panel.DrawText(ovs, panel.CellX( 1 , 4 , 0 )+ 68 , panel.CellY( 1 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_ovs=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 0 ,oversold); clr=(state_ovs==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrBlue : clrNONE ); string ovs_str=(state_ovs==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "Inside the area" : LineStateDescription(state_ovs)); panel.DrawText(ovs_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 100 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

Lo stato della linea stocastica, la presenza di zone di ipercomprato/ipervenduto e i segnali degli indicatori sono contrassegnati da colori sul pannello.



Inoltre, il gestore degli eventi del pannello viene richiamato nel gestore degli eventi dell’EA OnChartEvent() , così come vengono gestiti gli eventi di ricezione dell'indice della barra sotto il cursore:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }





Dopo aver compilato l'EA e averlo lanciato sul grafico, possiamo monitorare lo stato della linea dell'indicatore sul pannello:





Il file dell’EA "TestOscillatorStoch.mq5" è allegato di seguito.







Triple Exponential Average

Triple Exponential Average (TRIX) è stato sviluppato da Jack Hutson come oscillatore delle condizioni di mercato di ipercomprato/ipervenduto. Può anche essere utilizzato come indicatore Momentum. La tripla attenuazione viene utilizzata per rimuovere i componenti ciclici nei movimenti dei prezzi con un periodo inferiore a quello di TRIX.

La zona viene utilizzata come indicatore dello stato di ipercomprato o ipervenduto (rispettivamente positivo e negativo). Il segnale di acquisto è l'attraversamento della linea dello zero dal basso, o divergenza "Toro" , il segnale di vendita è l'indicatore che attraversa la linea dello zero dall'alto, o divergenza "Orso" con i prezzi. La caratteristica distintiva dell'indicatore è il perfetto filtraggio dei rumori di prezzo e l'assenza di ritardo, tipico della maggior parte delle medie mobili.









Parametri

L'indicatore ha due parametri di input:

Periodo di calcolo, predefinito - 14,

Prezzo di calcolo, predefinito - Close.



Variabili di input e globali per l'utilizzo dell'indicatore nell'EA:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod= 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Quando si utilizza il pannello, viene incluso il file della classe del pannello e vengono aggiunte le variabili per lavorarci:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod= 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Inizializzazione

Il gestore OnInit() per inizializzare i parametri dell'indicatore e creare il suo handle:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod< 2 ? 2 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "TRIX(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iTriX ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Il pannello viene creato quando si utilizza la dashboard:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod< 2 ? 2 : InpPeriod); ind_title= StringFormat ( "TRIX(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iTriX ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Deinizializzazione

Rilasciare l'handle dell'indicatore nel gestore OnDeinit() dell’EA:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L’oggetto dashboard creato viene rimosso quando si utilizza il pannello:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Recupero dei dati

Funzioni generali per ottenere i dati tramite l'handle dell'indicatore:

double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Quando si utilizza la dashboard, i dati vengono visualizzati sul pannello utilizzando la funzione:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); color clr=(value< 0 ? clrRed : value> 0 ? clrBlue : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); panel.DrawText( "TRIX vs Zero" , panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_zero=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 0 , 0 ); string state_zero_str= ( state_zero==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "TRIX > 0" : state_zero==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "TRIX < 0" : state_zero==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE || state_zero==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW ? "Touch" : LineStateDescription(state_zero) ); clr=(state_zero==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrBlue : state_zero==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(state_zero_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

Gli stati della linea e la sua relazione con lo zero sono contrassegnati da colori sul pannello.



Inoltre, il gestore degli eventi del pannello viene richiamato nel gestore degli eventi dell’EA OnChartEvent() , così come vengono gestiti gli eventi di ricezione dell'indice della barra sotto il cursore:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }





Dopo aver compilato l'EA e averlo lanciato sul grafico, possiamo monitorare lo stato della linea dell'indicatore sul pannello:





Il file dell’EA "TestOscillatorTRIX.mq5" è allegato di seguito.







Williams' Percent Range

Williams Percent Range (%R) è un indicatore tecnico dinamico che determina se il mercato è in ipercomprato/ipervenduto. Williams’ Percent Range è molto simile all'Oscillatore Stocastico. L'unica differenza è che%R ha una scala in verticale e l'Oscillatore Stocastico ha una smussatura interna.

Valori dell'indicatore compresi tra -80% e -100% indicano che il mercato è ipervenduto. Valori dell'indicatore compresi tra -0% e -20% indicano che il mercato è ipercomprato. Per mostrare l'indicatore in questo modo capovolto, si pone un simbolo negativo prima dei valori del Williams' Percent Range (ad esempio -30%). Si dovrebbe ignorare il simbolo negativo quando si conduce l'analisi.

Come per tutti gli indicatori di ipercomprato/ipervenduto, è meglio aspettare che il prezzo del simbolo cambi direzione prima di piazzare le operazioni. Ad esempio, se un indicatore di ipercomprato/ipervenduto mostra una condizione di ipercomprato, è consigliabile attendere che il prezzo del titolo scenda prima di venderlo.

Un fenomeno interessante dell'indicatore Williams' Percent Range è la sua straordinaria capacità di anticipare una inversione di prezzo dello strumento finanziario sottostante. L'indicatore quasi sempre forma un picco e gira all'ingiù pochi giorni prima che il prezzo del titolo ha un picco e scende. Allo stesso modo, il Williams Percent Range genera solitamente un minimo e gira all'insù qualche giorno prima che il prezzo del titolo salga.









Parametri

L'indicatore ha un parametro configurabile - il periodo di calcolo. Il valore predefinito è 14.



Per determinare i segnali dell'indicatore, è necessario prendere in considerazione la posizione della linea nell'area di ipercomprato/ipervenduto. A tal fine, i valori dei livelli devono essere aggiunti agli input dell’EA.



Variabili di input e globali per l'utilizzo dell'indicatore nell'EA:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 14 ; input double InpOverbough= - 20.0 ; input double InpOversold = - 80.0 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; double overbough= 0 ; double oversold= 0 ; string ind_title;

Quando si utilizza il pannello, viene incluso il file della classe del pannello e vengono aggiunte le variabili per lavorarci:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 14 ; input double InpOverbough= - 20.0 ; input double InpOversold = - 80.0 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; double overbough= 0 ; double oversold= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Inizializzazione

Il gestore OnInit() per inizializzare i parametri dell'indicatore e creare il suo handle:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); overbough=InpOverbough; oversold=(InpOversold>=overbough ? overbough- 0.01 : InpOversold); ind_title= StringFormat ( "%%R(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= 2 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iWPR ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Il pannello viene creato quando si utilizza la dashboard:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); overbough=InpOverbough; oversold=(InpOversold>=overbough ? overbough- 0.01 : InpOversold); ind_title= StringFormat ( "%%R(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= 2 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iWPR ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 229 , 243 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 112 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 4 , 2 , 18 , 112 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Deinizializzazione

Rilasciare l'handle dell'indicatore nel gestore OnDeinit() dell’EA:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L’oggetto dashboard creato viene rimosso quando si utilizza il pannello:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Recupero dei dati

Funzioni generali per ottenere i dati tramite l'handle dell'indicatore:

double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Quando si utilizza la dashboard, i dati vengono visualizzati sul pannello utilizzando la funzione:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_ovb=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 0 ,overbough); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_ovs=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 0 ,oversold); string ovb= StringFormat ( "%+.2f" ,overbough); panel.DrawText( "Overbough" , panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(ovb, panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 66 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); color clr= clrNONE ; clr= ( state_ovb==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN || (state_ovb==LINE_STATE_ABOVE && state==LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN) ? clrRed : clrNONE ); string ovb_str=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "Inside the area" : LineStateDescription(state_ovb)); panel.DrawText(ovb_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Oversold" , panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); string ovs= StringFormat ( "%+.2f" ,oversold); panel.DrawText(ovs, panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 68 , panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); clr= ( state_ovs==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP || (state_ovs==LINE_STATE_UNDER && state==LINE_STATE_TURN_UP) ? clrBlue : clrNONE ); string ovs_str=(state_ovs==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "Inside the area" : LineStateDescription(state_ovs)); panel.DrawText(ovs_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); clr=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? clrOrangeRed : state_ovs==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? clrDodgerBlue : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

La posizione della linea dell'indicatore nelle aree di ipercomprato e ipervenduto, i segnali dell'indicatore e lo stato della linea sono contrassegnati da colori sul pannello.



Inoltre, il gestore degli eventi del pannello viene richiamato nel gestore degli eventi dell’EA OnChartEvent() , così come vengono gestiti gli eventi di ricezione dell'indice della barra sotto il cursore:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }





Dopo aver compilato l'EA e averlo lanciato sul grafico, possiamo monitorare lo stato della linea dell'indicatore sul pannello:





Il file dell’EA "TestOscillatorWPR.mq5" è allegato di seguito.







Conclusioni

L'articolo prendeva in considerazione il collegamento degli oscillatori agli EA. Utilizzando il pannello, possiamo monitorare i valori e i segnali degli indicatori ottenuti da funzioni universali comuni. Tutti i codici qui proposti sono facilmente trasferibili ai codici degli EA. Possono essere utilizzati "così come sono" usando il Copia-Incolla, oppure scaricati dai file allegati qui sotto per un'ulteriore ottimizzazione.

Successivamente, considereremo i restanti indicatori della fornitura standard del terminale nello stesso modo.





