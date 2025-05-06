Template pronti per includere indicatori negli Expert Advisor (Parte 2): Indicatori di Volume e Bill Williams

Contenuto

Introduzione

L'articolo prosegue l’argomento dei template già pronti per l'utilizzo degli indicatori negli EA. In questa sede esamineremo la connessione agli EA e l'utilizzo degli indicatori di volume e di Bill Williams. Visualizzeremo i dati ricevuti dagli indicatori sul pannello creato nel primo articolo di questa serie. Anche il pannello è stato migliorato. Alla fine dell'articolo, esamineremo brevemente le modifiche e i miglioramenti apportati.

Per ogni indicatore considerato, l'articolo presenterà template già pronti da utilizzare in programmi personalizzati:

Variabili di ingresso e globali,

Inizializzazione delle variabili e creazione di un handle (gestore) dell’indicatore,

Deinizializzazione,

Ricezione dei dati dell'indicatore nell’EA,

Un esempio di visualizzazione dei dati ottenuti sul pannello.







Indicatori di Volume

Questo articolo, come i precedenti e i successivi di questa serie, è solo di riferimento e presenta vantaggi pratici, in quanto ci permette di utilizzare semplicemente i codici dell'articolo come copia-incolla.

Gli indicatori di volume sono quelli che tengono conto del volume. Per il volume del mercato Forex si intende il numero di ticks (variazioni dei prezzi) che sono apparsi nell'intervallo di tempo. Per volume di titoli azionari si intende il volume dei trades eseguiti (in contratti o in termini monetari).





Accumulation/Distribution

Accumulation Distribution (A/D) è determinato dalle variazioni di prezzo e volume. Il volume agisce come un coefficiente di ponderazione al cambiamento del prezzo — più alto è il coefficiente (il volume), maggiore sarà il contributo della variazione di prezzo (per questo periodo di tempo) nel valore dell'indicatore.

In effetti, questo indicatore è una versione del più comunemente utilizzato On Balance Volume. Entrambi vengono utilizzati per confermare le variazioni di prezzo attraverso la misurazione dei rispettivi volumi di vendita.

Quando l'indicatore Accumulation/Distribution cresce, significa accumulo (acquisto) di un particolare titolo, poiché la maggior parte del volume delle vendite è legata a una tendenza al rialzo dei prezzi. Quando l'indicatore scende, significa distribuzione (vendita) del titolo, in quanto la maggior parte delle vendite si svolge durante il movimento dei prezzi verso il basso.

Le divergenze tra l'indicatore Accumulation/Distribution ed il prezzo del titolo indicano l'imminente variazione dei prezzi. Di regola, in caso di tali divergenze, la tendenza del prezzo si muove nella direzione in cui si muove l’indicatore. Pertanto, se l'indicatore sta crescendo ed il prezzo del titolo è in calo, dovrebbe essere previsto un’inversione del prezzo.





Parametri

La funzione iAD() viene utilizzata per creare l’handle dell'indicatore:

Restituisce l'handle dell'indicatore Accumulation/Distribution. Solo un buffer.

int iAD ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume );

symbol [in] Il nome del simbolo dello strumento finanziario i cui dati devono essere utilizzati per calcolare l'indicatore. NULL indica il simbolo corrente. period [in] Il valore del periodo, può essere uno dei valori dell'enumerazione ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 indica il timeframe corrente. applied_volume [in] Volume utilizzato. Uno qualsiasi di ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME. Restituisce l'handle dell'indicatore tecnico specificato. Se fallisce, restituisce INVALID_HANDLE. Per liberare la memoria del computer da un indicatore inutilizzato, utilizzare IndicatorRelease() a cui viene passato l'handle dell'indicatore.

Dichiarare le variabili di input e globali nell'EA per creare l'indicatore:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

L'enumerazione ENUM_LINE_STATE è stata creata per semplificare l'ottenimento dello stato di una linea dell'indicatore - ovvero la sua forma e posizione rispetto alla linea di un altro indicatore o di un qualsiasi livello.

Per ulteriori informazioni sull'enumerazione, consultare la sezione Parametri ATR dell'articolo precedente.

Quando si utilizza il pannello nell'EA, dichiarare le variabili globali e includere il file della classe del pannello:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Inizializzazione

Impostazione dei valori delle variabili globali dell'indicatore e creazione del suo handle:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "A/D" ; ind_digits= 0 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iAD ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Se l'EA prevede l'utilizzo del pannello, crearlo qui:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "A/D" ; ind_digits= 0 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iAD ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Deinizializzazione

Rilasciare l'handle dell'indicatore nel gestore OnDeinit() dell’EA:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L'oggetto dashboard creato viene rimosso quando si utilizza il pannello:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }

Recupero dei dati

Di seguito sono riportate le funzioni generali per ottenere i dati tramite l'handle dell'indicatore. Le funzioni sono state esaminate nell'articolo sul collegamento degli oscillatori agli EA. Le funzioni presentate possono essere utilizzate "così come sono" in programmi personalizzati:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Quando si utilizza il pannello, i dati vengono visualizzati utilizzando la funzione:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

Inoltre, quando si utilizza il pannello, il gestore degli eventi del pannello viene richiamato nel gestore degli eventi dell’EA OnChartEvent(), così come vengono gestiti gli eventi per la ricezione dell'indice della barra sotto il cursore:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Dopo aver compilato l'EA e averlo lanciato sul grafico, possiamo monitorare lo stato del valore e della linea dell'indicatore sul pannello:





È possibile visualizzare l’EA di test TestVolumeAD.mq5 nei file allegati all'articolo.







Money Flow Index

Money Flow Index (MFI) è un indicatore tecnico che indica la velocità con cui il denaro viene investito in un titolo e poi ritirato. La costruzione e l'interpretazione dell'indicatore sono simili a quelle del Relative Strength Index, con l'unica differenza che il volume è importante per l'MFI.

Nell'analizzare il money flow index occorre tener conto dei seguenti punti:

divergenze tra l'indicatore e il movimento dei prezzi. Se i prezzi crescono mentre MFI scende (o viceversa), c'è una grande probabilità di un’inversione del prezzo;

Il valore di Money Flow Index, che è più di 80 o meno di 20, segnala di conseguenza un potenziale picco o fondo del mercato.









Parametri

La funzione iMFI() viene utilizzata per creare l’handle dell'indicatore:

int iMFI ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, int ma_period, ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume );

symbol [in] Il nome del simbolo dello strumento finanziario i cui i dati devono essere utilizzati per calcolare l'indicatore. NULL indica il simbolo corrente. period [in] Il valore del periodo, può essere uno dei valori dell'enumerazione ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 indica il timeframe corrente. ma_period [in] Periodo (numero di barre) per il calcolo dell'indicatore. applied_volume [in] Volume utilizzato. Uno qualsiasi di ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME. Restituisce l'handle dell'indicatore tecnico specificato. Se fallisce, restituisce INVALID_HANDLE. Per liberare la memoria del computer da un indicatore inutilizzato, utilizzare IndicatorRelease() a cui viene passato l'handle dell'indicatore.

Dichiarare le variabili di input e globali nell'EA per creare l'indicatore:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; input double InpOverbough= 80 ; input double InpOversold = 20 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; double overbough= 0 ; double oversold= 0 ; string ind_title;

Quando si utilizza il pannello nell'EA, dichiarare le variabili globali e includere il file della classe del pannello:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; input double InpOverbough= 80 ; input double InpOversold = 20 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; double overbough= 0 ; double oversold= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Inizializzazione

Impostazione dei valori delle variabili globali dell'indicatore e creazione del suo handle:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); overbough=InpOverbough; oversold=(InpOversold>=overbough ? overbough- 0.01 : InpOversold); ind_title= StringFormat ( "MFI(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iMFI ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Se l'EA prevede l'utilizzo del pannello, crearlo qui:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); overbough=InpOverbough; oversold=(InpOversold>=overbough ? overbough- 0.01 : InpOversold); ind_title= StringFormat ( "MFI(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iMFI ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 229 , 243 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 112 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 4 , 2 , 18 , 112 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Deinizializzazione

Rilasciare l'handle dell'indicatore nel gestore OnDeinit() dell’EA:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L'oggetto dashboard creato viene rimosso quando si utilizza il pannello:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Recupero dei dati

Di seguito sono riportate le funzioni generali per ottenere i dati tramite l'handle dell'indicatore. Le funzioni sono state esaminate nell'articolo sul collegamento degli oscillatori agli EA. Le funzioni presentate possono essere utilizzate "così come sono" in programmi personalizzati:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Quando si utilizza il pannello, i dati vengono visualizzati utilizzando la funzione:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); string ovb= StringFormat ( "%+.2f" ,overbough); panel.DrawText( "Overbough" , panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(ovb, panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 66 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_ovb=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 0 ,overbough); color clr=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : clrNONE ); string ovb_str=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "Inside the area" : LineStateDescription(state_ovb)); panel.DrawText(ovb_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 100 ); panel.DrawText( "Oversold" , panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); string ovs= StringFormat ( "%+.2f" ,oversold); panel.DrawText(ovs, panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 68 , panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_ovs=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 0 ,oversold); clr=(state_ovs==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrBlue : clrNONE ); string ovs_str=(state_ovs==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "Inside the area" : LineStateDescription(state_ovs)); panel.DrawText(ovs_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 100 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); clr=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_ABOVE || state_ovb==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : state_ovs==LINE_STATE_UNDER || state_ovs==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrBlue : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 100 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

La posizione della linea dell'indicatore nelle aree di ipercomprato/ipervenduto è contrassegnata sul pannello con un testo colorato.



Inoltre, quando si utilizza il pannello, il gestore degli eventi del pannello viene richiamato nel gestore degli eventi dell’EA OnChartEvent(), così come vengono gestiti gli eventi per la ricezione dell'indice della barra sotto il cursore:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Dopo aver compilato l'EA e averlo lanciato sul grafico, possiamo monitorare lo stato del valore e della linea dell'indicatore sul pannello:





È possibile visualizzare l’EA di test TestVolumeMFI.mq5 nei file allegati all'articolo.





On Balance Volume

ON Balance Volume (OBV) è un indicatore tecnico di momentum che mette in relazione il volume con la variazione del prezzo. L'indicatore, ideato da Joseph Granville, è piuttosto semplice. Se il prezzo di chiusura della barra corrente è superiore a quello della barra precedente, il volume della barra corrente viene aggiunto all'OBV precedente. Se il prezzo di chiusura della barra corrente è inferiore a quello precedente, il volume corrente viene sottratto dal precedente OBV.

L'assunto di base, per quanto riguarda l'analisi dell'On Balance Volume, è che le variazioni dell'OBV precedono le variazioni di prezzo. La teoria è che lo smart money può essere visto affluire nel titolo da un OBV in aumento. Quando poi il pubblico si sposta nel titolo, sia il titolo che On Balance Volume faranno un balzo in avanti.

Se il movimento dei prezzi del titolo precede il movimento di OBV, è avvenuta una "non conferma". Le mancate conferme possono verificarsi in corrispondenza dei massimi di mercato toro (quando il titolo sale senza, o prima, dell'OBV) o al fondo del mercato orso (quando il titolo scende senza, o prima, dell'indicatore tecnico On Balance Volume).

L'OBV è in un trend crescente quando ogni nuovo picco è superiore al picco precedente e ogni nuovo minimo è superiore al precedente. Allo stesso modo, l'On Balance Volume è in un trend ribassista quando ogni picco successivo è inferiore al picco precedente e ogni successivo minimo è inferiore al minimo precedente. Quando l'OBV si muove lateralmente e non fa registrare massimi e minimi consecutivi, si trova in una tendenza dubbia.

Una volta che una tendenza è stabilita, rimane in forza fino a quando non viene rotta. Ci sono due modi in cui la tendenza dell’On Balance Volume può essere rotta. La prima si verifica quando cambia il trend da un trend al rialzo ad un trend al ribasso o da una trend al ribasso ad un trend al rialzo.

Il secondo modo in cui la tendenza OBV può essere rotta è se il trend cambia in un trend dubbio e rimane dubbio per più di tre giorni. Pertanto, se il titolo passa da una tendenza al rialzo a una tendenza dubbia e rimane dubbia per soli due giorni prima di tornare a una tendenza al rialzo, si considera che l'On Balance Volume sia sempre stato in una tendenza al rialzo. Quando l'OBV passa a una tendenza al rialzo o al ribasso, si è verificato un "breakout".

Poiché i breakout dell'OBV normalmente precedono i breakout dei prezzi, gli investitori dovrebbero acquistare long sui breakout al rialzo dell'On Balance Volume. Allo stesso modo, gli investitori dovrebbero vendere short quando l'OBV effettua un breakout al ribasso. Le posizioni devono essere mantenute fino a che il trend non cambia.









Parametri

La funzione iOBV() viene utilizzata per creare l’handle dell'indicatore:

Restituisce l’handle dell'indicatore di On Balance Volume. Solo un buffer.

int iOBV ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume );

symbol



[in] Il nome del simbolo dello strumento finanziario i cui i dati devono essere utilizzati per calcolare l'indicatore. NULL indica il simbolo corrente. period [in] Il valore del periodo, può essere uno dei valori dell'enumerazione ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 indica il timeframe corrente. applied_volume [in] Volume utilizzato. Uno qualsiasi dei valori dell'enumerazione ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME. Restituisce l'handle dell'indicatore tecnico specificato. Se fallisce, restituisce INVALID_HANDLE. Per liberare la memoria del computer da un indicatore inutilizzato, utilizzare IndicatorRelease() a cui viene passato l'handle dell'indicatore.

Dichiarare le variabili di input e globali nell'EA per creare l'indicatore:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Quando si utilizza il pannello nell'EA, dichiarare le variabili globali e includere il file della classe del pannello:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Inizializzazione

Impostazione dei valori delle variabili globali dell'indicatore e creazione del suo handle:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "OBV" ; ind_digits= 0 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iOBV ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Se l'EA prevede l'utilizzo del pannello, crearlo qui:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "OBV" ; ind_digits= 0 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iOBV ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Deinizializzazione

Rilasciare l'handle dell'indicatore nel gestore OnDeinit() dell’EA:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L'oggetto dashboard creato viene rimosso quando si utilizza il pannello:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Recupero dei dati

Di seguito sono riportate le funzioni generali per ottenere i dati tramite l'handle dell'indicatore. Le funzioni sono state esaminate nell'articolo sul collegamento degli oscillatori agli EA. Le funzioni presentate possono essere utilizzate "così come sono" in programmi personalizzati:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Quando si utilizza il pannello, i dati vengono visualizzati utilizzando la funzione:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

Inoltre, quando si utilizza il pannello, il gestore degli eventi del pannello viene richiamato nel gestore degli eventi dell’EA OnChartEvent(), così come vengono gestiti gli eventi per la ricezione dell'indice della barra sotto il cursore:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Dopo aver compilato l'EA e averlo lanciato sul grafico, possiamo monitorare lo stato del valore e della linea dell'indicatore sul pannello:





È possibile visualizzare l’EA di test TestVolumeOBV.mq5 nei file allegati all'articolo.





Volumes

Per il mercato Forex, l'indicatore Volumes è l'indicatore del numero delle variazioni di prezzo in ogni periodo di un timeframe selezionato. Per i simboli delle azioni questo è un indicatore dei volumi effettivamente scambiati (contratti, denaro, unità, ecc.)









Parametri

La funzione iVolumes() viene utilizzata per creare l’handle dell'indicatore:

Restituisce l'handle dell'indicatore che descrive i volumi. Solo un buffer.

int iVolumes ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume )

symbol [in] Il nome del simbolo dello strumento finanziario i cui i dati devono essere utilizzati per calcolare l'indicatore. NULL significa simbolo attuale. period [in] Il valore del periodo, può essere uno dei valori dell'enumerazione ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 indica il timeframe corrente. applied_volume [in] Volume utilizzato. Uno qualsiasi dei valori dell'enumerazione ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME. Restituisce l'handle dell'indicatore tecnico specificato. Se fallisce, restituisce INVALID_HANDLE. Per liberare la memoria del computer da un indicatore inutilizzato, utilizzare IndicatorRelease() a cui viene passato l'handle dell'indicatore.

Dichiarare le variabili di input e globali nell'EA per creare l'indicatore:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Quando si utilizza il pannello nell'EA, dichiarare le variabili globali e includere il file della classe del pannello:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Inizializzazione

Impostazione dei valori delle variabili globali dell'indicatore e creazione del suo handle:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "Volumes" ; ind_digits= 0 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iVolumes ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Se l'EA prevede l'utilizzo del pannello, crearlo qui:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "Volumes" ; ind_digits= 0 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iVolumes ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Deinizializzazione

Rilasciare l'handle dell'indicatore nel gestore OnDeinit() dell’EA:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L'oggetto dashboard creato viene rimosso quando si utilizza il pannello:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Recupero dei dati

Di seguito sono riportate le funzioni generali per ottenere i dati tramite l'handle dell'indicatore. Le funzioni sono state esaminate nell'articolo sul collegamento degli oscillatori agli EA. Le funzioni presentate possono essere utilizzate "così come sono" in programmi personalizzati:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Quando si utilizza il pannello, i dati vengono visualizzati utilizzando la funzione:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index+ 1 , 0 ); string value_str=(value0!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value0,ind_digits) : "" ); color clr=(value0>value1 ? clrGreen : value0<value1 ? clrRed : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

Il colore del testo dello stato sul pannello corrisponde al colore della colonna dell'indicatore su cui si trova il cursore.



Inoltre, quando si utilizza il pannello, il gestore degli eventi del pannello viene richiamato nel gestore degli eventi dell’EA OnChartEvent(), così come vengono gestiti gli eventi per la ricezione dell'indice della barra sotto il cursore:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Dopo aver compilato l'EA e averlo lanciato sul grafico, possiamo monitorare lo stato del valore e della linea dell'indicatore sul pannello:





È possibile visualizzare l’EA di test TestVolumeVolumes.mq5 nei file allegati all'articolo.





Indicatori di Bill Williams

Gli indicatori di Bill Williams sono inclusi in un gruppo separato, perché fanno parte del sistema di trading descritto nei suoi libri.





Accelerator Oscillator

Il prezzo è l'ultimo elemento che cambia. Prima delle variazioni di prezzo, la forza motrice del mercato cambia direzione, l'accelerazione della forza motrice deve rallentare e azzerarsi. Quindi, inizia ad accelerare fino a quando il prezzo non inizia a cambiare direzione.

Accelerazione/Decelerazione, Accelerator/Decelerator Oscillator (AC) misura l'accelerazione e la decelerazione della forza motrice corrente. Questo indicatore cambia direzione prima di qualsiasi cambiamento della forza motrice, che, a sua volta, cambierà la sua direzione prima del prezzo. Se ci si rende conto che l'Accelerazione/Decelerazione è un segnale di allarme anticipato, si ottengono evidenti vantaggi.

La linea dello zero è fondamentalmente il punto in cui la forza motrice è in equilibrio con l'accelerazione. Se l'accelerazione/decelerazione è superiore a zero, di solito è più facile che l'accelerazione continui il movimento verso l'alto (e viceversa nei casi in cui è inferiore a zero). A differenza dell'Awesome Oscillator, l'attraversamento della linea dello zero non è un segnale. L'unica cosa che deve essere fatta per controllare il mercato e prendere decisioni è guardare i cambiamenti di colore. Per risparmiarti da serie riflessioni, ti è necessario ricordare: non è possibile acquistare con l'aiuto di Acceleration/Deceleration, quando la colonna corrente è colorata in rosso, e non puoi vendere quando la colonna corrente è colorata verde.

Se si entra nel mercato nella direzione della forza trainante (l'indicatore è superiore a zero, quando si acquista o è inferiore a zero, quando si vende), allora sono sufficienti due colonne verdi per acquistare (due colonne rosse per vendere). Se la forza trainante è diretta contro la posizione da aprire (indicatore sotto lo zero per l'acquisto o sopra lo zero per la vendita), è necessaria una conferma, quindi è necessaria una colonna aggiuntiva. In questo caso l'indicatore deve mostrare tre colonne rosse sopra la linea dello zero per una posizione corta e tre colonne verdi sotto la linea dello zero per una posizione lunga.





Parametri

La funzione iAC() viene utilizzata per creare l’handle dell'indicatore:

Crea l'indicatore Accelerator Oscillator e restituisce il suo handle. Solo un buffer.

int iAC ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period );

symbol [in] Il nome del simbolo dello strumento finanziario i cui i dati devono essere utilizzati per calcolare l'indicatore. NULL indica il simbolo corrente. period [in] Il valore del periodo, può essere uno dei valori dell'enumerazione ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 indica il timeframe corrente. Restituisce l'handle dell'indicatore tecnico specificato. Se fallisce, restituisce INVALID_HANDLE. Per liberare la memoria del computer da un indicatore inutilizzato, utilizzare IndicatorRelease() a cui viene passato l'handle dell'indicatore.

Dichiarare le variabili globali nell'EA per creare l'indicatore (l'indicatore non ha input, tranne l'impostazione dei colori delle colonne ascendenti e discendenti dell'istogramma ):

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Quando si utilizza il pannello nell'EA, dichiarare le variabili globali e includere il file della classe del pannello:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Inizializzazione

Impostazione dei valori delle variabili globali dell'indicatore e creazione del suo handle:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "AC" ; ind_digits= Digits ()+ 2 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iAC ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Se l'EA prevede l'utilizzo del pannello, crearlo qui:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "AC" ; ind_digits= Digits ()+ 2 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iAC ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Deinizializzazione

Rilasciare l'handle dell'indicatore nel gestore OnDeinit() dell’EA:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L'oggetto dashboard creato viene rimosso quando si utilizza il pannello:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Recupero dei dati

Di seguito sono riportate le funzioni generali per ottenere i dati tramite l'handle dell'indicatore. Le funzioni sono state esaminate nell'articolo sul collegamento degli oscillatori agli EA. Le funzioni presentate possono essere utilizzate "così come sono" in programmi personalizzati:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Quando si utilizza il pannello, i dati vengono visualizzati utilizzando la funzione:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index+ 1 , 0 ); string value_str=(value0!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value0,ind_digits) : "" ); color clr=(value0>value1 ? clrGreen : value0<value1 ? clrRed : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

Il colore dei testi di stato delle linee dell’indicatore sul pannello corrisponde al colore delle colonne dell'istogramma su cui si trova il cursore.



Inoltre, quando si utilizza il pannello, il gestore degli eventi del pannello viene richiamato nel gestore degli eventi dell’EA OnChartEvent(), così come vengono gestiti gli eventi per la ricezione dell'indice della barra sotto il cursore:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Dopo aver compilato l'EA e averlo lanciato sul grafico, possiamo monitorare lo stato del valore e della linea dell'indicatore sul pannello:





È possibile visualizzare l’EA di test TestWilliamsAC.mq5 nei file allegati all'articolo.





Alligator

La maggior parte del tempo il mercato resta stazionario. Solo per circa il 15-30% del tempo il mercato genera trend e i traders che non si trovano nella borsa stessa traggono la maggior parte dei loro profitti dai trend. Mio nonno ripeteva sempre: "Anche un pollo cieco troverà il suo mais, se gli si dà da mangiare sempre alla stessa ora". Noi chiamiamo il trading sul trend "un mercato di polli ciechi". Ci sono voluti anni, ma abbiamo prodotto un indicatore che ci permette di rimanere sempre all'asciutto fino a quando non raggiungiamo il "mercato dei polli ciechi".

Bill Williams

Alligator è una combinazione di Linee di Equilibrio (Medie Mobili), che utilizzano la geometria frattale e la dinamica non lineare.

La linea blu (la Mascella dell'Alligatore) è la Linea di Equilibrio per il periodo di tempo utilizzato per costruire il grafico (una media mobile smussata a 13 periodi, spostata di 8 barre nel futuro);

La linea rossa (i Denti dell'Alligatore) è la Linea di Equilibrio per un periodo di tempo significativo, inferiore di un ordine ( media mobile smussata a 8 periodi, spostata di 5 barre nel futuro);

La linea verde (Labbra dell’Alligatore) è la Linea di Equilibrio per un periodo di tempo significativo, inferiore di un altro ordine ( media mobile smussata a 5 periodi, spostata di 3 barre nel futuro).

Labbra, Denti e Mascelle dell'Alligatore illustrano l'interazione di diversi periodi temporali. Poiché le tendenze del mercato possono essere identificate solo per il 15-30 percento del tempo, dobbiamo seguire i trend e non lavorare su mercati che fluttuano solo entro determinati periodi di prezzo.

Quando le Mascelle, i Denti e le Labbra sono chiuse o intrecciate, l'Alligatore sta per addormentarsi o sta già dormendo. Quando dorme, la sua fame aumenta, quindi più dorme, più sarà affamato quando si sveglia. Quando si sveglia, la prima cosa che fa è aprire le fauci e inizia a sbadigliare. Quindi, inizia a sentire l'odore del cibo: carne di un toro o di un orso e inizia a cacciarla. Dopo aver mangiato a sufficienza per sentirsi piuttosto pieno, l’Alligatore comincia a perdere l'interesse per il cibo/prezzo (le Linee di Bilancio si uniscono) - questo è il momento di fissare il profitto.









Parametri

La funzione iAlligator() viene utilizzata per creare l’handle dell'indicatore:

Restituisce l’handle dell'indicatore Alligator.

int iAlligator ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, int jaw_period, int jaw_shift, int teeth_period, int teeth_shift, int lips_period, int lips_shift, ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price );

symbol [in] Il nome del simbolo dello strumento finanziario i cui i dati devono essere utilizzati per calcolare l'indicatore. NULL indica il simbolo corrente. period [in] Il valore del periodo, può essere uno dei valori dell'enumerazione ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 indica il timeframe corrente. jaw_period [in] Periodo di mediazione della linea blu (Mascella dell’Alligatore). jaw_shift [in] Scostamento della linea blu rispetto al grafico dei prezzi. teeth_period [in] Periodo di mediazione della linea rossa (Denti dell’Alligatore). teeth_shift [in] Scostamento della linea rossa rispetto al grafico dei prezzi. lips_period [in] Periodo di mediazione della linea verde (Labbra dell’Alligatore). lips_shift [in] Scostamento della linea verde rispetto al grafico dei prezzi. ma_method [in] Metodo di mediazione. Uno qualsiasi dei valori dell'enumerazione ENUM_MA_METHOD. applied_price [in] Prezzo applicato. Una qualsiasi delle costanti di prezzo ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE o un altro handle di un indicatore. Restituisce l'handle dell'indicatore tecnico specificato. Se fallisce, restituisce INVALID_HANDLE. Per liberare la memoria del computer da un indicatore inutilizzato, utilizzare IndicatorRelease() a cui viene passato l'handle dell'indicatore. Indici del buffer: 0 — GATORJAW_LINE, 1 — GATORTEETH_LINE, 2 — GATORLIPS_LINE.





Dichiarare le variabili di input e globali nell'EA per creare l'indicatore:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriodJaws = 13 ; input int InpShiftJaws = 8 ; input uint InpPeriodTeeth = 8 ; input int InpShiftTeeth = 5 ; input uint InpPeriodLips = 5 ; input int InpShiftLips = 3 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_MEDIAN ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period_jaws= 0 ; int period_teeth= 0 ; int period_lips= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Quando si utilizza il pannello nell'EA, dichiarare le variabili globali e includere il file della classe del pannello:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriodJaws = 13 ; input int InpShiftJaws = 8 ; input uint InpPeriodTeeth = 8 ; input int InpShiftTeeth = 5 ; input uint InpPeriodLips = 5 ; input int InpShiftLips = 3 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_MEDIAN ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period_jaws= 0 ; int period_teeth= 0 ; int period_lips= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Inizializzazione

Impostazione dei valori delle variabili globali dell'indicatore e creazione del suo handle:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period_jaws= int (InpPeriodJaws< 1 ? 13 : InpPeriodJaws); period_teeth= int (InpPeriodTeeth< 1 ? 8 : InpPeriodTeeth); period_lips= int (InpPeriodLips< 1 ? 5 : InpPeriodLips); ind_title= StringFormat ( "Alligator(%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,period_jaws,period_teeth,period_lips); ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iAlligator ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period_jaws,InpShiftJaws,period_teeth,InpShiftTeeth,period_lips,InpShiftLips,InpMethod,InpAppliedPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Se l'EA prevede l'utilizzo del pannello, crearlo qui:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period_jaws= int (InpPeriodJaws< 1 ? 13 : InpPeriodJaws); period_teeth= int (InpPeriodTeeth< 1 ? 8 : InpPeriodTeeth); period_lips= int (InpPeriodLips< 1 ? 5 : InpPeriodLips); ind_title= StringFormat ( "Alligator(%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,period_jaws,period_teeth,period_lips); ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iAlligator ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period_jaws,InpShiftJaws,period_teeth,InpShiftTeeth,period_lips,InpShiftLips,InpMethod,InpAppliedPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 261 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 5 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Deinizializzazione

Rilasciare l'handle dell'indicatore nel gestore OnDeinit() dell’EA:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L'oggetto dashboard creato viene rimosso quando si utilizza il pannello:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Recupero dei dati

Di seguito sono riportate le funzioni generali per ottenere i dati tramite l'handle dell'indicatore. Le funzioni sono state esaminate nell'articolo sul collegamento degli oscillatori agli EA. Le funzioni presentate possono essere utilizzate "così come sono" in programmi personalizzati:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Quando si utilizza il pannello, i dati vengono visualizzati utilizzando la funzione:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); double value_jaws=IndicatorValue(handle,index, GATORJAW_LINE ); double value_teeth=IndicatorValue(handle,index, GATORTEETH_LINE ); double value_lips=IndicatorValue(handle,index, GATORLIPS_LINE ); string jaws_str= StringFormat ( "Jaws(%lu)" ,period_jaws); panel.DrawText(jaws_str, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); string value_str=(value_jaws!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value_jaws,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); string teeth_str= StringFormat ( "Teeth(%lu)" ,period_teeth); panel.DrawText(teeth_str, panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); value_str=(value_teeth!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value_teeth,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); string lips_str= StringFormat ( "Lips(%lu)" ,period_jaws); panel.DrawText(lips_str, panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); value_str=(value_lips!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value_lips,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Teeth vs Jaws" , panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_tj=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 1 ,value_jaws,IndicatorValue(handle,index+ 1 , GATORJAW_LINE )); string state_tj_str= ( state_tj==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "Teeth > Jaws" : state_tj==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "Teeth < Jaws" : state_tj==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE || state_tj==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW ? "Touch" : LineStateDescription(state_tj) ); color clr=(state_tj==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP || state_tj==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? clrBlue : state_tj==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN || state_tj==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? clrRed : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(state_tj_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Lips vs Teeth" , panel.CellX( 1 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_lt=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 2 ,value_teeth,IndicatorValue(handle,index+ 1 , GATORTEETH_LINE )); string state_lt_str= ( state_lt==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "Lips > Teeth" : state_lt==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "Lips < Teeth" : state_lt==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE || state_lt==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW ? "Touch" : LineStateDescription(state_lt) ); clr=(state_lt==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP || state_lt==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? clrBlue : state_lt==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN || state_lt==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? clrRed : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(state_lt_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

Oltre ai valori delle linee dell’indicatore sulle barre situate sotto il cursore, il pannello visualizza gli stati dei rapporti delle linee Denti - Mascelle e Labbra - Denti. Le loro relazioni sono visualizzate come testo e le loro posizioni relative sono indicate dal colore del testo visualizzato.



Inoltre, quando si utilizza il pannello, il gestore degli eventi del pannello viene richiamato nel gestore degli eventi dell’EA OnChartEvent(), così come vengono gestiti gli eventi per la ricezione dell'indice della barra sotto il cursore:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Dopo aver compilato l'EA e averlo lanciato sul grafico, possiamo monitorare lo stato del valore e della linea dell'indicatore sul pannello:





È possibile visualizzare l’EA di test TestWilliamsAlligator.mq5 nei file allegati all'articolo.





Awesome Oscillator

L'Indicatore Tecnico Awesome Oscillator di Bill Williams (AO) è una media mobile semplice a 34 periodi, tracciata attraverso i punti centrali delle barre (H+L)/2, che viene sottratta alla media mobile semplice a 5 periodi, costruita attraverso i punti centrali delle barre (H+L)/2. Ci mostra chiaramente cosa sta succedendo alla forza trainante del mercato al momento attuale.

Segnali di Acquisto Validi



il segnale del piattino viene generato quando l'istogramma inverte la sua direzione dal basso verso l'alto. La seconda colonna è inferiore alla prima ed è colorata di rosso. La terza colonna è superiore alla seconda ed è colorata di verde;

per generare il segnale del piattino, l'istogramma deve avere almeno tre barre.

Il "piattino" è l'unico segnale di acquisto che arriva quando l'istogramma è al di sopra della linea dello zero. Non dimenticate quanto segue:

Tenete a mente, che tutte le colonne dell'Awesome Oscillator dovrebbero essere sopra la linea dello zero per utilizzare il segnale del piattino.

La "Zero Line Cross" è un segnale Buy che si forma quando l'istogramma passa da valori negativi a valori positivi. Tenete presente che:

per generare questo segnale, sono necessarie solo due colonne;

la prima barra deve essere al di sotto della linea dello zero, la seconda deve attraversarla (transizione da un valore negativo a uno positivo);

La generazione simultanea di segnali di acquisto e di vendita è impossibile.

I "picchi gemelli" sono l'unico segnale Buy che può essere generato quando i valori dell'istogramma sono inferiori a zero. Ricordate quanto segue:

il segnale viene generato quando si ha un picco che punta verso il basso (il minimo più basso) che si trova al di sotto della linea dello zero ed è seguito da un altro picco che punta verso il basso e che è leggermente più alto (una cifra negativa con un valore assoluto minore, che è quindi più vicino alla linea dello zero), rispetto al picco precedente che punta verso il basso;

l'istogramma deve essere al di sotto della linea dello zero tra i due picchi. Se il grafico a barre attraversa la linea dello zero nel tratto compreso tra i due picchi, il segnale di acquisto non funziona. Tuttavia, verrà generato un altro segnale di acquisto - Zero Line Cross;

ciascun nuovo picco del grafico a barre deve essere superiore (un numero negativo di minor valore assoluto che è più vicino alla linea dello zero) rispetto al picco precedente;

se si forma un picco più alto (che è più vicino alla linea dello zero) ed il grafico a barre non ha varcato la linea dello zero, un ulteriore segnale di acquisto verrà generato.

Segnali di Vendita



I segnali di vendita dell'Awesome Oscillator sono identici a quelli di acquisto. Il segnale di origine è invertito e si trova sotto lo zero. La Zero Line Cross è in calo - la prima barra è sopra lo zero, la seconda è sotto. Il segnale dei due picchi è superiore alla linea dello zero ed è anche invertito.





Parametri

La funzione iAO() viene utilizzata per creare l'handle dell'indicatore:

Restituisce l’handle dell'indicatore Awesome Oscillator. Solo un buffer.

int iAO ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period );

symbol [in] Il nome del simbolo dello strumento finanziario i cui i dati devono essere utilizzati per calcolare l'indicatore. NULL indica il simbolo corrente. period [in] Il valore del periodo, può essere uno dei valori dell'enumerazione ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 indica il timeframe corrente. Restituisce l'handle dell'indicatore tecnico specificato. Se fallisce, restituisce INVALID_HANDLE. Per liberare la memoria del computer da un indicatore inutilizzato, utilizzare IndicatorRelease() a cui viene passato l'handle dell'indicatore.





Dichiarare le variabili di input e globali nell'EA per creare l'indicatore:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Quando si utilizza il pannello nell'EA, dichiarare le variabili globali e includere il file della classe del pannello:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Inizializzazione

Impostazione dei valori delle variabili globali dell'indicatore e creazione del suo handle:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "AO" ; ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iAO ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Se l'EA prevede l'utilizzo del pannello, crearlo qui:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "AO" ; ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iAO ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Deinizializzazione

Rilasciare l'handle dell'indicatore nel gestore OnDeinit() dell’EA:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L'oggetto dashboard creato viene rimosso quando si utilizza il pannello:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Recupero dei dati

Di seguito sono riportate le funzioni generali per ottenere i dati tramite l'handle dell'indicatore. Le funzioni sono state esaminate nell'articolo sul collegamento degli oscillatori agli EA. Le funzioni presentate possono essere utilizzate "così come sono" in programmi personalizzati:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Quando si utilizza il pannello, i dati vengono visualizzati utilizzando la funzione:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index+ 1 , 0 ); string value_str=(value0!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value0,ind_digits) : "" ); color clr=(value0>value1 ? clrGreen : value0<value1 ? clrRed : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); panel.DrawText( "AO vs Zero" , panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_zero=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 0 , 0 ); string state_zero_str= ( state_zero==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "AO > 0" : state_zero==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "AO < 0" : state_zero==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE || state_zero==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW ? "Touch" : LineStateDescription(state_zero) ); clr=(state_zero==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrGreen : state_zero==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(state_zero_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

Oltre a descrivere lo stato della linea dell'indicatore, che ha il colore della colonna dell'istogramma situata sotto il cursore, il pannello visualizza lo stato della sua posizione rispetto allo zero. Quando la linea dell'indicatore attraversa la linea dello zero verso l'alto, è contrassegnata da un testo verde, mentre la direzione verso il basso è contrassegnata da un testo rosso.



Inoltre, quando si utilizza il pannello, il gestore degli eventi del pannello viene richiamato nel gestore degli eventi dell’EA OnChartEvent(), così come vengono gestiti gli eventi per la ricezione dell'indice della barra sotto il cursore:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Dopo aver compilato l'EA e averlo lanciato sul grafico, possiamo monitorare lo stato del valore e della linea dell'indicatore sul pannello:





È possibile visualizzare l’EA di test TestWilliamsAO.mq5 nei file allegati all'articolo.





Fractals

Tutti i mercati sono caratterizzati dal fatto che, per la maggior parte del tempo, i prezzi non oscillano molto e solo per un breve periodo (15-30 percento) si possono osservare cambiamenti di tendenza. I periodi più lucrativi sono di solito i casi in cui i prezzi di mercato cambiano secondo una certa tendenza.

Il Frattale è uno dei cinque indicatori del sistema di trading di Bill Williams, che permette di individuare il fondo o la cima. La definizione tecnica di frattale ascendente è una serie di almeno cinque barre successive, in cui vi sono due barre, prima e dopo il massimo più alto, che presentano massimi inferiori. Il set di inversione è una serie di almeno cinque barre successive, con il LOW più basso al centro e due LOW più alti da entrambi i lati, correlati al frattale di vendita. Su un grafico i frattali hanno i valori di High e Low e sono indicati da frecce verso l'alto o verso il basso.

I segnali dell'indicatore tecnicoindicatore tecnico Fractals devono essere filtrati, utilizzando l'indicatore tecnico Alligator. In altre parole, non dovresti chiudere una transazione di acquisto, se il frattale è inferiore ai Denti dell’Alligator e non dovrai chiudere una transazione di vendita, se il frattale è superiore ai Denti dell’Alligator. Dopo che il segnale frattale è stato creato ed è in atto, determinato dalla sua posizione al di là delle Mascelle dell’Alligator, rimane un segnale fino a quando non viene preso o fino a quando emerge un segnale frattale più recente.





Parametri

La funzione iFractals() viene utilizzata per creare l’handle dell'indicatore:

Restituisce l’handle dell'indicatore Fractals.

int iFractals ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period );

symbol [in] Il nome del simbolo dello strumento finanziario i cui i dati devono essere utilizzati per calcolare l'indicatore. NULL indica il simbolo corrente. period [in] Il valore del periodo, può essere uno dei valori dell'enumerazione ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 indica il timeframe corrente. Valore restituito Restituisce l'handle dell'indicatore tecnico specificato. Se fallisce, restituisce INVALID_HANDLE. Per liberare la memoria del computer da un indicatore inutilizzato, utilizzare IndicatorRelease() a cui viene passato l'handle dell'indicatore. Indici dei buffer: 0 — UPPER_LINE, 1 — LOWER_LINE.





Dichiarare le variabili di input e globali nell'EA per creare l'indicatore:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Quando si utilizza il pannello nell'EA, dichiarare le variabili globali e includere il file della classe del pannello:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Inizializzazione

Impostazione dei valori delle variabili globali dell'indicatore e creazione del suo handle:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "Fractals" ; ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iFractals ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Se l'EA prevede l'utilizzo del pannello, crearlo qui:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "Fractals" ; ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iFractals ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Deinizializzazione

Rilasciare l'handle dell'indicatore nel gestore OnDeinit() dell’EA:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L'oggetto dashboard creato viene rimosso quando si utilizza il pannello:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Recupero dei dati

Di seguito sono riportate le funzioni generali per ottenere i dati tramite l'handle dell'indicatore. Le funzioni sono state esaminate nell'articolo sul collegamento degli oscillatori agli EA. Le funzioni presentate possono essere utilizzate "così come sono" in programmi personalizzati:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Quando si utilizza il pannello, i dati vengono visualizzati utilizzando la funzione:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title+ " Up" , panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index, UPPER_LINE ); string value_str0=(value0!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value0,ind_digits) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str0,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title+ " Down" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index, LOWER_LINE ); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,ind_digits) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

Inoltre, quando si utilizza il pannello, il gestore degli eventi del pannello viene richiamato nel gestore degli eventi dell’EA OnChartEvent(), così come vengono gestiti gli eventi per la ricezione dell'indice della barra sotto il cursore:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Dopo aver compilato e lanciato l'EA sul grafico, possiamo controllare i valori del buffer dell'indicatore sul pannello:





È possibile visualizzare l’EA di test TestWilliamsFractals.mq5 nei file allegati all'articolo.





Gator Oscillator

Gator Oscillator si basa sull’Alligator e mostra il grado di convergenza/divergenza delle sue linee di equilibrio (Smoothed Moving Average). L'istogramma superiore è la differenza assoluta tra i valori delle linee blu e rosse. L'istogramma inferiore è la differenza assoluta tra i valori della linea rossa e della linea verde, ma con il segno meno, poiché l'istogramma è disegnato dall'alto verso il basso.





Parametri

La funzione iGator() viene utilizzata per creare l’handle dell'indicatore:

Restituisce l'handle dell'indicatore Gator. L'oscillatore mostra la differenza tra le linee blu e rosse dell’Alligator (istogramma superiore) e la differenza tra le linee rosse e verdi (istogramma inferiore).

int iGator ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, int jaw_period, int jaw_shift, int teeth_period, int teeth_shift, int lips_period, int lips_shift, ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price );

symbol [in] Il nome del simbolo dello strumento finanziario i cui i dati devono essere utilizzati per calcolare l'indicatore. NULL indica il simbolo corrente. period [in] Il valore del periodo, può essere uno dei valori dell'enumerazione ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 indica il timeframe corrente. jaw_period [in] Periodo di mediazione della linea blu (Mascella dell’Alligatore). jaw_shift [in] Spostamento della linea blu dell'alligator rispetto al grafico dei prezzi. Non si riferisce direttamente allo spostamento visivo dell'istogramma dell'indicatore. teeth_period [in] Periodo di mediazione della linea rossa (Denti dell’Alligatore). teeth_shift [in] Spostamento della linea rossa dell'alligator rispetto al grafico dei prezzi. Non si riferisce direttamente allo spostamento visivo dell'istogramma dell'indicatore. lips_period [in] Periodo di mediazione della linea verde (Labbra dell’Alligatore). lips_shift [in] Spostamento della linea verde dell'alligator rispetto al grafico dei prezzi. Non si riferisce direttamente allo spostamento visivo dell'istogramma dell'indicatore. ma_method [in] Metodo di mediazione. Può avere qualsiasi valore dell'enumerazione ENUM_MA_METHOD. applied_price [in] Prezzo applicato. Una qualsiasi delle costanti di prezzo ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE o un altro handle di un indicatore. Restituisce l'handle dell'indicatore tecnico specificato. Se fallisce, restituisce INVALID_HANDLE. Per liberare la memoria del computer da un indicatore inutilizzato, utilizzare IndicatorRelease() a cui viene passato l'handle dell'indicatore. Indici del buffer: 0 - UPPER_HISTOGRAM, 1 - colore del buffer dell'istogramma superiore, 2 - LOWER_HISTOGRAM, 3 - colore del buffer dell'istogramma inferiore.





Dichiarare le variabili di input e globali nell'EA per creare l'indicatore:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriodJaws = 13 ; input int InpShiftJaws = 8 ; input uint InpPeriodTeeth = 8 ; input int InpShiftTeeth = 5 ; input uint InpPeriodLips = 5 ; input int InpShiftLips = 3 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_MEDIAN ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period_jaws= 0 ; int period_teeth= 0 ; int period_lips= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Quando si utilizza il pannello nell'EA, dichiarare le variabili globali e includere il file della classe del pannello:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriodJaws = 13 ; input int InpShiftJaws = 8 ; input uint InpPeriodTeeth = 8 ; input int InpShiftTeeth = 5 ; input uint InpPeriodLips = 5 ; input int InpShiftLips = 3 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_MEDIAN ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period_jaws= 0 ; int period_teeth= 0 ; int period_lips= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Inizializzazione

Impostazione dei valori delle variabili globali dell'indicatore e creazione del suo handle:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period_jaws= int (InpPeriodJaws< 1 ? 13 : InpPeriodJaws); period_teeth= int (InpPeriodTeeth< 1 ? 8 : InpPeriodTeeth); period_lips= int (InpPeriodLips< 1 ? 5 : InpPeriodLips); ind_title= StringFormat ( "Gator(%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,period_jaws,period_teeth,period_lips); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iGator ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period_jaws,InpShiftJaws,period_teeth,InpShiftTeeth,period_lips,InpShiftLips,InpMethod,InpAppliedPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Se l'EA prevede l'utilizzo del pannello, crearlo qui:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period_jaws= int (InpPeriodJaws< 1 ? 13 : InpPeriodJaws); period_teeth= int (InpPeriodTeeth< 1 ? 8 : InpPeriodTeeth); period_lips= int (InpPeriodLips< 1 ? 5 : InpPeriodLips); ind_title= StringFormat ( "Gator(%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,period_jaws,period_teeth,period_lips); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iGator ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period_jaws,InpShiftJaws,period_teeth,InpShiftTeeth,period_lips,InpShiftLips,InpMethod,InpAppliedPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 229 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 112 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 112 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Deinizializzazione

Rilasciare l'handle dell'indicatore nel gestore OnDeinit() dell’EA:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L'oggetto dashboard creato viene rimosso quando si utilizza il pannello:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Recupero dei dati

Di seguito sono riportate le funzioni generali per ottenere i dati tramite l'handle dell'indicatore. Le funzioni sono state esaminate nell'articolo sul collegamento degli oscillatori agli EA. Le funzioni presentate possono essere utilizzate "così come sono" in programmi personalizzati:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Quando si utilizza il pannello, i dati vengono visualizzati utilizzando la funzione:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index, UPPER_HISTOGRAM ); double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 1 ); double value2=IndicatorValue(handle,index, LOWER_HISTOGRAM ); double value3=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 3 ); color clr= clrNONE ; panel.DrawText(ind_title+ " Up" , panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); string value_str=(value0!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value0,ind_digits) : "" ); clr=(value1> 0 ? clrRed : clrGreen ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 100 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title+ " Down" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); value_str=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,ind_digits) : "" ); clr=(value3> 0 ? clrRed : clrGreen ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 100 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

Il colore del testo che descrive i valori dei buffer dell'indicatore ha un colore uguale alla colonna corrispondente dell'istogramma dell'indicatore.



Inoltre, quando si utilizza il pannello, il gestore degli eventi del pannello viene richiamato nel gestore degli eventi dell’EA OnChartEvent(), così come vengono gestiti gli eventi per la ricezione dell'indice della barra sotto il cursore:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Dopo aver compilato l'EA e averlo lanciato sul grafico, possiamo monitorare lo stato del valore e della linea dell'indicatore sul pannello:







È possibile visualizzare l’EA di test TestWilliamsGator.mq5 nei file allegati all'articolo.





Market Facilitation Index

Market Facilitation Index (BW MFI) è l'indicatore che mostra la variazione di prezzo per un tick. I valori assoluti dell'indicatore non hanno alcun significato così come sono, solo le variazioni dell'indicatore hanno un senso. Bill Williams sottolinea l'intercambiabilità di MFI e del volume:

Market Facilitation Index aumenta ed aumenta anche il volume — evidenzia che: a) aumenta il numero di giocatori che arrivano sul mercato (aumenti di volume); b) i nuovi giocatori in arrivo aprono posizioni in direzione dello sviluppo della barra, cioè il movimento è iniziato e raccoglie velocità.

Market Facilitation Index scende e scende anche il volume. Significa che i partecipanti al mercato non sono più interessati.

Market Facilitation Index aumenta, ma il volume diminuisce. È molto probabile che il mercato non sia supportato dal volume dei traders ed il prezzo cambia a causa di speculazioni dei floor traders (agenti broker e dealers).

Market Facilitation Index scende, ma il volume aumenta. C'è una battaglia tra tori e orsi, caratterizzata da un grande volume di vendita ed acquisto, ma il prezzo non cambia notevolmente poiché le forze sono uguali. Una delle parti contendenti (acquirenti e venditori) alla fine vincerà la battaglia. Di solito, la rottura di tale barra consente di sapere se questa barra determina la continuazione del trend o annulla il trend. Bill Williams chiama tale barra "curtsying".









Parametri

La funzione iBWMFI() viene utilizzata per creare l’handle dell'indicatore:

Restituisce l'handle dell'indicatore Market Facilitation Index. Solo un buffer.

int iBWMFI ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume );

symbol [in] Il nome del simbolo dello strumento finanziario i cui i dati devono essere utilizzati per calcolare l'indicatore. NULL indica il simbolo corrente. period [in] Il valore del periodo, può essere uno dei valori dell'enumerazione ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 0 indica il timeframe corrente. applied_volume [in] Volume utilizzato. Uno qualsiasi dei valori dell'enumerazione ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME. Restituisce l'handle dell'indicatore tecnico specificato. Se fallisce, restituisce INVALID_HANDLE. Per liberare la memoria del computer da un indicatore inutilizzato, utilizzare IndicatorRelease() a cui viene passato l'handle dell'indicatore.





Dichiarare le variabili di input e globali nell'EA per creare l'indicatore:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Quando si utilizza il pannello nell'EA, dichiarare le variabili globali e includere il file della classe del pannello:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Inizializzazione

Impostazione dei valori delle variabili globali dell'indicatore e creazione del suo handle:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "BW MFI" ; ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iBWMFI ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Se l'EA prevede l'utilizzo del pannello, crearlo qui:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "BW MFI" ; ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iBWMFI ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Deinizializzazione

Rilasciare l'handle dell'indicatore nel gestore OnDeinit() dell’EA:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

L'oggetto dashboard creato viene rimosso quando si utilizza il pannello:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Recupero dei dati

Di seguito sono riportate le funzioni generali per ottenere i dati tramite l'handle dell'indicatore. Le funzioni sono state esaminate nell'articolo sul collegamento degli oscillatori agli EA. Le funzioni presentate possono essere utilizzate "così come sono" in programmi personalizzati:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Quando si utilizza il pannello, i dati vengono visualizzati utilizzando la funzione:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); static bool create= false ; static int hv= INVALID_HANDLE ; if (!create) { ResetLastError (); hv= iVolumes ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); if (hv== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle Volumes. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return ; } create= true ; } ENUM_LINE_STATE state_vol=LineState(hv,index, 0 ); panel.DrawText( "BW MFI State" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); color clr= clrNONE ; string state_str=LineStateDescription(state); if ((state==LINE_STATE_UP || state==LINE_STATE_TURN_UP) && (state_vol==LINE_STATE_UP || state_vol==LINE_STATE_TURN_UP)) { state_str= "MFI Up, Vol Up" ; clr= clrGreen ; } if ((state==LINE_STATE_DOWN || state==LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN) && (state_vol==LINE_STATE_DOWN || state_vol==LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN)) { state_str= "MFI Dn, Vol Dn" ; clr= clrSaddleBrown ; } if ((state==LINE_STATE_UP || state==LINE_STATE_TURN_UP) && (state_vol==LINE_STATE_DOWN || state_vol==LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN)) { state_str= "MFI Up, Vol Dn" ; clr= clrBlue ; } if ((state==LINE_STATE_DOWN || state==LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN) && (state_vol==LINE_STATE_UP || state_vol==LINE_STATE_TURN_UP)) { state_str= "MFI Dn, Vol Up" ; clr= clrLightCoral ; } name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText(state_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

È possibile ottenere i dati dell’indicatore BW MFI nel modo consueto, attraverso le funzioni universali qui fornite. Ma per interpretare le letture delle colonne dell'indicatore, abbiamo bisogno di un altro indicatore, l'indicatore Volumes, poiché per colorare le colonne dell'istogramma vengono confrontati due indicatori - il valore della colonna dell'istogramma e il valore del volume rispetto ai loro valori precedenti. Per ottenere il volume nella funzione, creare l'handle dell'indicatore Volumes (una volta al primo accesso) e confrontare gli stati delle linee BW MFI e Volumes. Una descrizione della loro relazione reciproca viene visualizzata sul pannello sotto forma di testo.



Inoltre, quando si utilizza il pannello, il gestore degli eventi del pannello viene richiamato nel gestore degli eventi dell’EA OnChartEvent(), così come vengono gestiti gli eventi per la ricezione dell'indice della barra sotto il cursore:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Dopo aver compilato l'EA e averlo lanciato sul grafico, possiamo monitorare lo stato del valore e della linea dell'indicatore sul pannello:

È possibile visualizzare l’EA di test TestWilliamsBWMFI.mq5 nei file allegati all'articolo.





Perfezionamento delle classi del pannello. Navigazione

Negli EA di prova di questa serie, utilizziamo il pannello creato nel primo articolo. È stato possibile creare una tabella nel pannello. Le coordinate della tabella possono essere utilizzate per visualizzare i dati sul pannello. Ora le classi del pannello sono state completate: è possibile creare un numero qualsiasi di tabelle per inserirvi i dati. Ho anche risolto il problema della scomparsa temporanea dei dati del pannello dopo la riduzione della dashboard, cambiando un timeframe ed espandendola nuovamente. Esaminiamo brevemente i cambiamenti effettuati per non tornare sull'argomento delle modifiche apportate alle classi del pannello.

Ora ogni tabella creata sul pannello può restituire le sue coordinate: X1, Y1 - angolo superiore sinistro, X2 e Y2 - angolo inferiore destro. A ogni targa vengono assegnati un ID e un nome propri, con i quali è possibile accedervi per ottenere i dati.

La classe dei dati tabulari CTableData presenta ora variabili private e metodi pubblici per scrivere e restituire questi valori:

class CTableData : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list_rows; uint m_id; int m_x1; int m_y1; int m_x2; int m_y2; int m_w; int m_h; string m_name; public : void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } uint ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } void SetX1( const uint x1) { this .m_x1=( int )x1; } void SetX2( const uint x2) { this .m_x2=( int )x2; } void SetY1( const uint y1) { this .m_y1=( int )y1; } void SetY2( const uint y2) { this .m_y2=( int )y2; } void SetCoords( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2) { this .SetX1(x1); this .SetY1(y1); this .SetX2(x2); this .SetY2(y2); } int X1( void ) const { return this .m_x1; } int X2( void ) const { return this .m_x2; } int Y1( void ) const { return this .m_y1; } int Y2( void ) const { return this .m_y2; } int Width( void ) const { return this .m_x2- this .m_x1+ 1 ; } int Height( void ) const { return this .m_y2- this .m_y1+ 1 ; }

È stato aggiunto un metodo pubblico che restituisce il numero di celle nella riga specificata:

int ColumnsInRow( const int row_index) { if ( this .RowsTotal()== 0 ) return 0 ; CTableRow *row= this .GetRow(row_index); return (row!= NULL ? row.CellsTotal() : 0 ); }

Aggiunto un metodo pubblico che restituisce il numero totale di celle della tabella:

int CellsTotal( void ) { if ( this .RowsTotal()== 0 ) return 0 ; int num= 0 ; int total= this .RowsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) num+= this .ColumnsInRow(i); return num; }

In precedenza, si restituiva semplicemente il numero di colonne nella prima riga della tabella, sperando che il loro numero fosse lo stesso in ogni riga. Ora possiamo ottenere il numero totale di celle della tabella - dal numero di celle posizionate in ogni riga della tabella. È anche possibile ottenere un numero di celle in una riga specifica. È quindi possibile creare tabelle non reticolari. La creazione di tabelle con un numero di celle differenti nelle righe non è stata testata per mancanza di richieste nelle attività correnti. Molto probabilmente saranno necessari ulteriori miglioramenti. Ma per ora non c'è bisogno di queste tabelle.

La classe dispone del metodo virtuale Compare, che consente di confrontare le tabelle in base agli ID (modalità = 0) o ai nomi (modalità != 0):

virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CTableData *compared=node; if (mode== 0 ) return ( this .ID()>compared.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<compared.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); else return ( this .Name()==compared.Name() ? 0 : this .Name()>compared.Name() ? 1 : - 1 ); }

L'ID della tabella creata viene ora passato al costruttore parametrico della classe:

CTableData( const uint id) : m_id(id){ this .m_list_rows.Clear(); this .m_name= "" ; } ~CTableData( void ) { this .m_list_rows.Clear(); }





Mentre l'istanza dell'oggetto dati tabulari era dichiarata in precedenza nella classe del pannello, ora dichiariamo l'elenco che contiene i puntatori alle tabelle create nel pannello.



class CDashboard : public CObject { private : CCanvas m_canvas; CCanvas m_workspace; CArrayObj m_list_table; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program_type; ENUM_MOUSE_STATE m_mouse_state;

Dichiarare le variabili per creare i nomi dei file per salvare i pixel dello sfondo e dell'area di lavoro in un file nella sezione privata:

string m_name_gv_m; string m_name_gv_u; string m_filename_bg; string m_filename_ws; uint m_array_wpx[]; uint m_array_ppx[];

Sono stati aggiunti e migliorati i metodi per lavorare con i font del pannello e per creare e ottenere le tabelle e le loro coordinate:

void SetFontParams( const string name, const int size, const uint flags= 0 , const uint angle= 0 ); string FontParams( int &size, uint &flags, uint &angle); string FontName( void ) const { return this .m_workspace.FontNameGet(); } int FontSize( void ) const { return this .m_workspace.FontSizeGet(); } uint FontFlags( void ) const { return this .m_workspace.FontFlagsGet(); } void DrawText( const string text, const int x, const int y, const color clr= clrNONE , const int width= WRONG_VALUE , const int height= WRONG_VALUE ); bool CreateNewTable( const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); CTableData *GetTable( const uint id); CTableData *GetTable( const string name); void DrawGrid( const uint table_id, const uint x, const uint y, const uint rows, const uint columns, const uint row_size, const uint col_size, const color line_color= clrNONE , bool alternating_color= true ); void DrawGridAutoFill( const uint table_id, const uint border, const uint rows, const uint columns, const color line_color= clrNONE , bool alternating_color= true ); void GridPrint( const uint table_id, const uint indent= 0 ) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,table_id); return ; } table. Print (indent); } void CellXY( const uint table_id, const uint row, const uint column, int &x, int &y) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,table_id); return ; } table.CellXY(row,column,x,y); } int CellX( const uint table_id, const uint row, const uint column) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,table_id); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return table.CellX(row,column); } int CellY( const uint table_id, const uint row, const uint column) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,table_id); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return table.CellY(row,column); } void TableCoords( const uint table_id, int &x1, int &y1, int &x2, int &y2) { x1=y1=x2=y2= WRONG_VALUE ; CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) return ; x1=table.X1(); y1=table.Y1(); x2=table.X2(); y2=table.Y2(); } int TableX1( const uint table_id) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); return (table!= NULL ? table.X1() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int TableY1( const uint table_id) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); return (table!= NULL ? table.Y1() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int TableX2( const uint table_id) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); return (table!= NULL ? table.X2() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int TableY2( const uint table_id) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); return (table!= NULL ? table.Y2() : WRONG_VALUE ); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); CDashboard( const uint id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const int wnd=- 1 ); ~CDashboard();





Nel costruttore della classe, creare i nomi dei file per salvare lo sfondo e lo spazio di lavoro:

this .m_name_gv_x= this .m_program_name+ "_id_" +( string ) this .m_id+ "_" +( string ) this .m_chart_id+ "_X" ; this .m_name_gv_y= this .m_program_name+ "_id_" +( string ) this .m_id+ "_" +( string ) this .m_chart_id+ "_Y" ; this .m_name_gv_m= this .m_program_name+ "_id_" +( string ) this .m_id+ "_" +( string ) this .m_chart_id+ "_Minimize" ; this .m_name_gv_u= this .m_program_name+ "_id_" +( string ) this .m_id+ "_" +( string ) this .m_chart_id+ "_Unpin" ; this .m_filename_bg= this .m_program_name+ "\\Dashboard" +( string ) this .m_id+ "\\background.bin" ; this .m_filename_ws= this .m_program_name+ "\\Dashboard" +( string ) this .m_id+ "\\workspace.bin" ;

Alla fine del costruttore, se il pannello viene ridotto, i dati dei file vengono caricati negli array dei pixel dello sfondo e dello spazio di lavoro:

if ( this .m_minimized) { if (:: FileIsExist ( this .m_filename_bg)) this .FileLoadBackground(); if (:: FileIsExist ( this .m_filename_ws)) this .FileLoadWorkspace(); } }

Pertanto, se i pixel sono stati precedentemente salvati in file e il pannello viene creato in forma ridotta, l'aspetto del pannello viene caricato dai file e il pannello viene disegnato in forma ridotta. Quando viene espanso, il suo aspetto sarà ottenuto dagli array di pixel riempiti dai file.

Nel distruttore, se il pannello è ridotto, prima di eliminare gli oggetti del pannello è necessario espanderlo, scrivere i dati dei pixel nei file e ridurlo di nuovo. Dopo di che, è possibile eliminare gli oggetti del pannello - il suo aspetto è già salvato nei file per essere ripristinato durante la successiva creazione nel costruttore:

CDashboard::~CDashboard() { :: GlobalVariableSet ( this .m_name_gv_x, this .m_x); :: GlobalVariableSet ( this .m_name_gv_y, this .m_y); :: GlobalVariableSet ( this .m_name_gv_m, this .m_minimized); :: GlobalVariableSet ( this .m_name_gv_u, this .m_movable); if ( this .m_minimized) { this .Expand(); this .SaveBackground(); this .SaveWorkspace(); this .Collapse(); } else { this .SaveBackground(); this .SaveWorkspace(); } this .FileSaveBackground(); this .FileSaveWorkspace(); this .m_canvas.Destroy(); this .m_workspace.Destroy(); }





Nel blocco per la gestione dei clic sul pulsante di riduzione/espansione del pannello, selezionare il flag e salvare lo sfondo e lo spazio di lavoro nell’array dei pixel se il pannello viene espanso:

else if (state==MOUSE_STATE_PRESSED_INSIDE_MINIMIZE) { this .SetChartsTool( false ); if (! this .m_minimized) { this .SaveWorkspace(); this .SaveBackground(); } this .m_minimized=! this .m_minimized; this .Draw( this .m_title); this .RedrawHeaderArea(); if ( this .m_minimized && ! this .m_movable) this .Move( this .m_x_dock, this .m_y_dock); this .m_canvas.Update(); :: GlobalVariableSet ( this .m_name_gv_m, this .m_minimized); }





Le stringhe per il salvataggio dell'array dei pixel sono state rimosse dal metodo di riduzione del pannello. Ora il salvataggio dei pixel avviene solo quando si preme il pulsante di minimizzazione/espansione:

void CDashboard::Collapse( void ) { this .SaveWorkspace(); this .SaveBackground(); int h= this .m_h; if (! this .SetSizes( this .m_canvas.Width(), this .m_header_h)) return ; this .DrawHeaderArea( this .m_title); this .m_h=h; }





Implementazione di un metodo che restituisce i parametri di impostazione del font del pannello:

string CDashboard::FontParams( int &size, uint &flags, uint &angle) { size= this .m_workspace.FontSizeGet(); flags= this .m_workspace.FontFlagsGet(); angle= this .m_workspace.FontAngleGet(); return this .m_workspace.FontNameGet(); }

Il metodo restituisce il nome del font. La dimensione del carattere, i suoi flag e l'angolo vengono scritti nelle variabili passate dal collegamento.



Il colore del testo viene ora passato anche al metodo di disegno. L'impostazione predefinita è clrNONE, ovvero il colore del testo impostato in precedenza :

void CDashboard::DrawText( const string text, const int x, const int y, const color clr= clrNONE , const int width= WRONG_VALUE , const int height= WRONG_VALUE ) { int w=width; int h=height; if (width== 0 && height== 0 ) this .m_workspace.Erase( 0x00FFFFFF ); else { if (width== WRONG_VALUE && height== WRONG_VALUE ) this .m_workspace.TextSize(text,w,h); else { w=(width == WRONG_VALUE ? this .m_workspace.TextWidth(text) : width> 0 ? width : 1 ); h=(height== WRONG_VALUE ? this .m_workspace.TextHeight(text) : height> 0 ? height : 1 ); } this .m_workspace.FillRectangle(x,y,x+w,y+h, 0x00FFFFFF ); } this .m_workspace. TextOut (x,y,text,:: ColorToARGB ( clr== clrNONE ? this .m_fore_color : clr)); this .m_workspace.Update( false ); }





Implementazione dei metodi per la creazione di una nuova tabella e per l'ottenimento di dati tabellari in base all'ID e al nome della tabella:



bool CDashboard::CreateNewTable( const int id= WRONG_VALUE ) { uint num=(id> WRONG_VALUE ? id : this .m_list_table.Total()); CTableData *table= new CTableData(num); this .m_list_table.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_table.Search(table)!= WRONG_VALUE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Table with id %lu already exists in the list" , __FUNCTION__ ,num); delete table; return false ; } if (! this .m_list_table.Add(table)) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to add table with id %lu to the list" , __FUNCTION__ ,num); delete table; return false ; } return true ; } CTableData *CDashboard::GetTable( const uint id) { if ( this .m_list_table.Total()== 0 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. The list of tables is empty. First you need to create a table using CreateNewTable" , __FUNCTION__ ); . return NULL ; } CTableData *table= new CTableData(id); if (table== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,id); . return NULL ; } this .m_list_table.Sort(); int index= this .m_list_table.Search(table); delete table; return this .m_list_table.At(index); } CTableData *CDashboard::GetTable( const string name) { if ( this .m_list_table.Total()== 0 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. The list of tables is empty. First you need to create a table using CreateNewTable" , __FUNCTION__ ); . return NULL ; } CTableData *table= new CTableData( 0 ); if (table== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create table object" ); . return NULL ; } table.SetName(name); this .m_list_table.Sort( 1 ); int index= this .m_list_table.Search(table); delete table; return this .m_list_table.At(index); }





Modifiche ai metodi di disegno delle tabelle:

void CDashboard::DrawGrid( const uint table_id , const uint x, const uint y, const uint rows, const uint columns, const uint row_size, const uint col_size, const color line_color= clrNONE , bool alternating_color= true ) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,table_id); return ; } table.Clear(); int row_h= int (row_size< 2 ? 2 : row_size); int col_w= int (col_size< 2 ? 2 : col_size); int x1= int (x< 1 ? 1 : x); int x2=x1+col_w* int (columns> 0 ? columns : 1 ); int y1= this .m_header_h+( int )y; int y2=y1+row_h* int (rows> 0 ? rows : 1 ); table.SetCoords(x1,y1- this .m_header_h,x2,y2- this .m_header_h); color clr=(line_color== clrNONE ? C'200,200,200' : line_color); if (x1> 1 ) this .m_canvas.Rectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )rows;i++) { int row_y=y1+row_h*i; if (alternating_color && i% 2 == 0 ) { color new_color= this .NewColor(clr, 45 , 45 , 45 ); this .m_canvas.FillRectangle(x1+ 1 ,row_y+ 1 ,x2- 1 ,row_y+row_h- 1 ,:: ColorToARGB (new_color, this .m_alpha)); } this .m_canvas.Line(x1,row_y,x2,row_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); CTableRow *row_obj= new CTableRow(i); if (row_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create table row object at index %lu" ,( string ) __FUNCTION__ ,i); continue ; } if (!table.AddRow(row_obj)) delete row_obj; row_obj.SetY(row_y- this .m_header_h); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )columns;i++) { int col_x=x1+col_w*i; if (x1== 1 && col_x>=x1+m_canvas.Width()- 2 ) break ; this .m_canvas.Line(col_x,y1,col_x,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); int total=table.RowsTotal(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CTableRow *row=table.GetRow(j); if (row== NULL ) continue ; CTableCell *cell= new CTableCell(row.Row(),i); if (cell== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create table cell object at index %lu" ,( string ) __FUNCTION__ ,i); continue ; } if (!row.AddCell(cell)) { delete cell; continue ; } cell.SetXY(col_x,row.Y()); } } this .m_canvas.Update( false ); } void CDashboard::DrawGridAutoFill( const uint table_id , const uint border, const uint rows, const uint columns, const color line_color= clrNONE , bool alternating_color= true ) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,table_id); return ; } int x1=( int )border; int x2= this .m_canvas.Width()-( int )border- 1 ; int y1= this .m_header_h+( int )border; int y2= this .m_canvas.Height()-( int )border- 1 ; table.SetCoords(x1,y1,x2,y2); color clr=(line_color== clrNONE ? C'200,200,200' : line_color); if (border> 0 ) this .m_canvas.Rectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); int greed_h=y2-y1; int row_h=( int ):: round (( double )greed_h/( double )rows); for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )rows;i++) { int row_y=y1+row_h*i; if (alternating_color && i% 2 == 0 ) { color new_color= this .NewColor(clr, 45 , 45 , 45 ); this .m_canvas.FillRectangle(x1+ 1 ,row_y+ 1 ,x2- 1 ,row_y+row_h- 1 ,:: ColorToARGB (new_color, this .m_alpha)); } this .m_canvas.Line(x1,row_y,x2,row_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); CTableRow *row_obj= new CTableRow(i); if (row_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create table row object at index %lu" ,( string ) __FUNCTION__ ,i); continue ; } if (!table.AddRow(row_obj)) delete row_obj; row_obj.SetY(row_y- this .m_header_h); } int greed_w=x2-x1; int col_w=( int ):: round (( double )greed_w/( double )columns); for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )columns;i++) { int col_x=x1+col_w*i; if (i> 0 ) this .m_canvas.Line(col_x,y1,col_x,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); int total=table.RowsTotal(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CTableRow *row=table.GetRow(j); if (row== NULL ) continue ; CTableCell *cell= new CTableCell(row.Row(),i); if (cell== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create table cell object at index %lu" ,( string ) __FUNCTION__ ,i); continue ; } if (!row.AddCell(cell)) { delete cell; continue ; } cell.SetXY(col_x,row.Y()); } } this .m_canvas.Update( false ); }





I metodi per salvare/caricare i pixel nel/dal file ora applicano i nomi dei file precedentemente creati nel costruttore:

bool CDashboard::FileSaveWorkspace( void ) { if ( this .m_array_wpx.Size()== 0 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. The workspace pixel array is empty." , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } if (!:: FileSave ( this .m_filename_ws , this .m_array_wpx)) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: FileSave '%s' failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .m_filename_ws ,:: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool CDashboard::FileSaveBackground( void ) { if ( this .m_array_ppx.Size()== 0 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. The background pixel array is empty." , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } if (!:: FileSave ( this .m_filename_bg , this .m_array_ppx)) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: FileSave '%s' failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .m_filename_bg ,:: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool CDashboard::FileLoadWorkspace( void ) { if (:: FileLoad ( this .m_filename_ws , this .m_array_wpx)== WRONG_VALUE ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: FileLoad '%s' failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .m_filename_ws ,:: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool CDashboard::FileLoadBackground( void ) { if (:: FileLoad ( this .m_filename_bg , this .m_array_ppx)== WRONG_VALUE ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: FileLoad '%s' failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .m_filename_bg ,:: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }





Conclusioni

In questo articolo abbiamo analizzato la connessione di Volumes e degli indicatori di Bill Williams agli EA. Tutti i codici forniti nell'articolo possono essere utilizzati "così come sono" per inserirli nel codice personalizzato. Successivamente, prenderemo in considerazione l'ultima categoria di indicatori - gli indicatori di trend - in termini di connessione e utilizzo negli EA.

Tutti i file (EA di prova e classi del pannello) possono essere scaricati dall'elenco di file allegato di seguito. La classe del pannello deve trovarsi in \MQL5\Include\Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh.

