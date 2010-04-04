EP48 SMA Double

This EA Optimize for EURUSD with Time frame 1 Hrs.

Indicator and System trend

1. Used 2 EMA for confirm Trend

2. Used Price action cross above for entry

3.Open another when same Item1,2

4.Have closed all

5.Used fix lot and second order can adjust

Average open 1-3 Order /Month

DD independent for Lot start and Lot X

I will training and review How to work EA 1 hrs. for your understanding.

This EA make for manual trade if you understand staggery you Can trade by you manual trade.



